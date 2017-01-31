Report: Southampton land Gabbiadini from Napoli for $18 million

It’s. Transfer. Deadline. Day. (Finally.)

Following the conclusion of seven Premier League fixtures (at roughly 5 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, be sure to tune in to the live transfer roundup show, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com.

After agreeing a transfer fee ($18 million) on Monday, Southampton are expected to announce the signing of Napoli attacker Manolo Gabbiadini as the club’s second deadline-day signing, after the Italian reportedly passed his medical examination on Tuesday.

[ MORE: Monday’s transfer rumor roundup | Sunday | Saturday | Friday ]

The 25-year-old has spent the last two and a half seasons at Napoli, where he’s been a fairly prolific goalscorer (25 goals in 76 games — all competitions) while deployed largely as a winger.

[ DONE DEALS: All the deadline-day deals done so far ]

As of the deal’s impending announcement, Saints are set to complete (easily) the biggest signing of an otherwise quiet transfer deadline day (so far).

[ MORE: Four things to look forward to in midweek PL games ]

Gabbiadini’s arrival could spell the end of Jay Rodriguez’s time at Southampton, though, as minutes have already been a struggle to come by for the 27-year-old, and interest from West Bromwich Albion has persisted. The Baggies have already had a pair of bids rejected, but would presumably be given the green light to negotiate with the player once a slightly more bountiful bid is made.

Follow @AndyEdMLS