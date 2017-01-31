Report: Watford cash in on Ighalo, who’s also off to China

It’s. Transfer. Deadline. Day. (Finally.)

Following the conclusion of seven Premier League fixtures (at roughly 5 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, be sure to tune in to the live transfer roundup show, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com.

A professional athlete’s career is short, thus every last one of them should be a card-carrying member of #TeamGetMoneyWhileYouStillCan.

[ MORE: Monday’s transfer rumor roundup | Sunday | Saturday | Friday ]

Odion Ighalo, who last season bagged 15 goals in helping Watford to a 13th-place finish in their first season back in the Premier League, reportedly got his (reportedly $250,000 per week) on Tuesday, as the 27-year-old Nigerian striker signed for Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai in a deal that nets the Hornets a cool $25-million transfer fee. Win-win.

[ DONE DEALS: All the deadline-day deals done so far ]

Ighalo’s second season in the PL has been a massive disappointment, it should be said, as he’s scored just one goal in 18 appearances (14 starts) this season. Troy Deeney and Etienne Capoue lead the way (five goals each) for a side that currently sits 14th in the PL table, eight points clear of relegation, four points off ninth place, with one of the five worst goal differentials in the league.

Follow @AndyEdMLS