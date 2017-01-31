Report: Watford cash in on Ighalo, who’s also off to China

It’s. Transfer. Deadline. Day. (Finally.)
Following the conclusion of seven Premier League fixtures (at roughly 5 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, be sure to tune in to the live transfer roundup show, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com.
A professional athlete’s career is short, thus every last one of them should be a card-carrying member of #TeamGetMoneyWhileYouStillCan.
Odion Ighalo, who last season bagged 15 goals in helping Watford to a 13th-place finish in their first season back in the Premier League, reportedly got his (reportedly $250,000 per week) on Tuesday, as the 27-year-old Nigerian striker signed for Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai in a deal that nets the Hornets a cool $25-million transfer fee. Win-win.
Ighalo’s second season in the PL has been a massive disappointment, it should be said, as he’s scored just one goal in 18 appearances (14 starts) this season. Troy Deeney and Etienne Capoue lead the way (five goals each) for a side that currently sits 14th in the PL table, eight points clear of relegation, four points off ninth place, with one of the five worst goal differentials in the league.
BEIJING (AP) Brazilian forward Alexandre Pato has signed with Tianjin Quanjian, the latest major acquisition by the Chinese Super League.
Pato posted on Twitter Monday that he was “very happy” to join Quanjian from Spanish club Villarreal. Tianjin did not immediately confirm a report in Chinese state media that his transfer fee was $19.3 million.
The 27-year-old Pato scored six goals in 24 appearances for Villarreal after playing just twice during a disappointing loan spell at English giants Chelsea. He has been in and out of Villarreal’s starting lineup amid rumors of a transfer to China.
Quanjian, promoted to China’s Super League after winning the second tier last year, also acquired Belgium’s Axel Witsel this month and is coached by former Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro.
Other prominent players lured to China include Brazilians Hulk, Oscar, Ramires and Paulinho, Colombian striker Jackson Martinez and Argentines Ezequiel Lavezzi and Carlos Tevez.
China has spent heavily to bring in international stars and build up its football infrastructure at all age levels, with the stated goal of producing a national team capable of winning the World Cup by 2050. The big contracts handed out by its clubs have raised some alarm among major European clubs that previously had no rival in signing the world’s top talent.
And skepticism is starting to grow in China. The governing body of Chinese soccer announced Jan. 16 that it would reduce the number of foreigners allowed to appear at any given time for a club from four to three, along with other steps targeting “recent irrational investments by clubs, high-figure transfer fees and salaries paid to domestic and international athletes and other issues.”
There will be no transfer deadline day fireworks at Old Trafford, according to Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho — none of the arriving nor departing variety.
With Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay having already left the club this month, the Red Devils would have to strengthen the squad before further depleting it just past the halfway point of the 2016-17 Premier League season. That means, of course, that Wayne Rooney, who’s been linked with a big-money move to China in recent months, isn’t going anywhere (for now) — quotes from the Guardian:
“We don’t have players in, we don’t have players out, we lost two players from the squad. You can say Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin did not play a lot, but the reality is they played some matches, and when they did, others didn’t, and when they played, others were rested. When Schneiderlin played, it meant [Paul] Pogba, [Michael] Carrick or [Ander] Herrera didn’t.
“You lose players sometimes it does not look important because they were not first-choice players, but in the end they’re important if someone is going to have a difficult season. I hope that’s us and we’re in the cup competitions.”
Having made just 16 appearances (eight starts) in the PL this season, speculation over Rooney’s future isn’t likely to cease anytime soon. This is one we’ll undoubtedly find ourselves revisiting in the summer.
The following deals have already been completed and confirmed, as of 8:30 a.m. ET…
- A pair of Toffees, Darron Gibson and Bryan Oviedo (for a combined fee of more than $10 million), have traded Goodison Park for the Stadium of Light, where they’ll rejoin former Everton boss David Moyes, now in charge of relegation-threatened Sunderland. Fellow former Toffees to also move to Wearside this season include Steven Pienaar and Victor Anichebe.
- Hull City have acquired 28-year-old center back Andrea Ranocchia, via loan from Inter Milan until the end of the season.
- Former Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace striker Emmanuel Adebayor (free agent) has signed for Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir.
- Former Newcastle United and Chelsea striker Demba Ba will join Adebayor in Turkey, where the 31-year-old has opted for a return to Besiktas, on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenua.
For the second straight season, Gedion Zelalem has a new (temporary) home.
Arsenal have loaned the 20-year-old midfielder to Dutch side VVV Venlo until the end of the current season. Playing time has been harder to come by at this point of Zelalem’s career than many — including the player himself — might have hoped, thus another loan for a young player still with a long way to go in his development.
Venlo currently sit top of the Netherlands’ second division, four points clear of second, with promotion to the Eridivisie very much the target this season.
The last six months have seen momentum behind Zelalem dissipate quickly. Following a mostly successful loan spell to Rangers last season, the German-born American international has failed to make the next step in his career, which would be to push for a place in Arsenal’s first team. A permanent move away from the Emirates Stadium seems likely this summer.