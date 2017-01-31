More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Ryan Mason of Hull City lies injured after the collision with Gary Cahill of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Hull City at Stamford Bridge on January 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Ryan Mason: “I feel lucky to be alive” upon release from hospital

Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJan 31, 2017, 1:35 PM EST

Ryan Mason was released from the hospital on Monday following a life-saving operation to repair the fractured skull he suffered in a head-to-head collision with Chelsea’s Gary Cahill last weekend.

[ MORE: Monday’s transfer rumor roundupSunday | Saturday | Friday ]

The 25-year-old will now continue his recovery at home, with an eye toward perhaps returning to the field at the start of the 2017-18 season. On Tuesday, Mason made his first public statement since the terrifying incident, thanking everyone the world over for their support and well wishes over the last nine days, as well as the medical staffs of Hull City and Chelsea, whom were extraordinarily quick in rushing to provide care in the seconds and minutes after he hit the playing surface at Stamford Bridge.

Mason admits he “feels lucky to be alive” after a week and a half of riding an “emotional rollercoaster” with those closest to him. “My fiancee and family have read so many messages of support to me over the past week,” he shared via his Twitter account (below tweet). “Each and every message of support really has given me the strength and I can not tell you how much it means to me.”

[ DONE DEALS: All the deadline-day deals done so far ]

Watch Live, Stream: Liverpool vs. Chelsea

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Diego Costa of Chelsea (19) celebrates as he scores their first goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 31, 2017, 2:18 PM EST

Liverpool host Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) knowing the equation is simple.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side must win to keep their title hopes alive and if Chelsea win then they’ll pull 13 points clear of the Reds.

[ STREAM: Live, Liverpool-Chelsea ] 

A victory for Liverpool would not only give themselves a fighting change in the title race but also breath life into the seasons of Arsenal, Tottenham and both Manchester clubs as they scramble to keep pace with Chelsea.

In team news Liverpool have Sadio Mane on the bench after he returned from the Africa Cup of Nations. Chelsea is at full strength in their 3-4-3 formation which has proved so successful since they switched to it in late September.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Coutinho, Firmino. Subs: Karius, Klavan, Moreno, Lucas, Mane, Origi, Sturridge

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard. Subs: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Pedro, Batshuayi

Watch Live: Six games kick off at 2:45pm; Arsenal, Spurs, Leicester all in mix

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on January 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 31, 2017, 2:05 PM EST

Six Premier League games are coming your way at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday and you can watch them all live online.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Arsenal host Watford, Bournemouth clash with Crystal Palace, Sunderland welcome Tottenham, while Burnley host Leicester, Southampton head to Swansea and Middlesbrough welcome West Brom.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 2:45 p.m. ET window.

There will be a feature game on “Goal Rush” but as goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.

More info is available here, plus the schedule for all six games at 2:45 p.m. ET is below. You can stream each game live by clicking on the links below or above.

2:45 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Watford – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Burnley vs. Leicester City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Middlesbrough vs. West Brom – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Tottenham – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Southampton – Premier League Extratime [STREAM

Report: Southampton land Gabbiadini from Napoli for $18 million

NAPLES, ITALY - DECEMBER 02: Manolo Gabbiadini of Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and FC Internazionale at Stadio San Paolo on December 2, 2016 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)
Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJan 31, 2017, 1:15 PM EST

It’s. Transfer. Deadline. Day. (Finally.)

Following the conclusion of seven Premier League fixtures (at roughly 5 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, be sure to tune in to the live transfer roundup show, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com.

After agreeing a transfer fee ($18 million) on Monday, Southampton are expected to announce the signing of Napoli attacker Manolo Gabbiadini as the club’s second deadline-day signing, after the Italian reportedly passed his medical examination on Tuesday.

[ MORE: Monday’s transfer rumor roundupSunday | Saturday | Friday ]

The 25-year-old has spent the last two and a half seasons at Napoli, where he’s been a fairly prolific goalscorer (25 goals in 76 games — all competitions) while deployed largely as a winger.

[ DONE DEALS: All the deadline-day deals done so far ]

As of the deal’s impending announcement, Saints are set to complete (easily) the biggest signing of an otherwise quiet transfer deadline day (so far).

[ MORE: Four things to look forward to in midweek PL games ]

Gabbiadini’s arrival could spell the end of Jay Rodriguez’s time at Southampton, though, as minutes have already been a struggle to come by for the 27-year-old, and interest from West Bromwich Albion has persisted. The Baggies have already had a pair of bids rejected, but would presumably be given the green light to negotiate with the player once a slightly more bountiful bid is made.

Watford cash in on Ighalo, who’s also off to China

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Odion Ighalo of Watford during the pre season friendly match between Queens Park Rangers and Watford at Loftus Road on July 30, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsJan 31, 2017, 12:47 PM EST

It’s. Transfer. Deadline. Day. (Finally.)

Following the conclusion of seven Premier League fixtures (at roughly 5 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, be sure to tune in to the live transfer roundup show, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com.

A professional athlete’s career is short, thus every last one of them should be a card-carrying member of #TeamGetMoneyWhileYouStillCan.

[ MORE: Monday’s transfer rumor roundupSunday | Saturday | Friday ]

Odion Ighalo, who last season bagged 15 goals in helping Watford to a 13th-place finish in their first season back in the Premier League, got his (reportedly $250,000 per week) on Tuesday, as the 27-year-old Nigerian striker signed for Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai in a deal that nets the Hornets a cool $25-million transfer fee. Win-win.

[ DONE DEALS: All the deadline-day deals done so far ]

Ighalo’s second season in the PL has been a massive disappointment, it should be said, as he’s scored just one goal in 18 appearances (14 starts) this season. Troy Deeney and Etienne Capoue lead the way (five goals each) for a side that currently sits 14th in the PL table, eight points clear of relegation, four points off ninth place, with one of the five worst goal differentials in the league.