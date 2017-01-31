Ryan Mason: “I feel lucky to be alive” upon release from hospital

Ryan Mason was released from the hospital on Monday following a life-saving operation to repair the fractured skull he suffered in a head-to-head collision with Chelsea’s Gary Cahill last weekend.

The 25-year-old will now continue his recovery at home, with an eye toward perhaps returning to the field at the start of the 2017-18 season. On Tuesday, Mason made his first public statement since the terrifying incident, thanking everyone the world over for their support and well wishes over the last nine days, as well as the medical staffs of Hull City and Chelsea, whom were extraordinarily quick in rushing to provide care in the seconds and minutes after he hit the playing surface at Stamford Bridge.

Mason admits he “feels lucky to be alive” after a week and a half of riding an “emotional rollercoaster” with those closest to him. “My fiancee and family have read so many messages of support to me over the past week,” he shared via his Twitter account (below tweet). “Each and every message of support really has given me the strength and I can not tell you how much it means to me.”

