Southampton land Gabbiadini from Napoli for $21.5 million

It’s. Transfer. Deadline. Day. (Finally.)
After agreeing a transfer fee ($21.5 million) on Monday, Southampton announced the signing of Napoli attacker Manolo Gabbiadini as the club’s second deadline-day signing after adding young French goalkeeper Mouez Hassen.
Italian international striker Gabbiadini was delighted to sign a four-and-half-year deal at St Mary’s.
“I am very, very happy. Since I was a kid, one of my dreams was to perform in one of the biggest leagues in the world, so now that it’s happening I can’t wait to start playing,” Gabbiadini said. “The facilities that I have seen here are an incredible level – top-level standards even for Serie A. These are the sort of facilities that make you want to come here and perform as soon as possible.”
The 25-year-old has spent the last two and a half seasons at Napoli, where he’s been a fairly prolific goalscorer (25 goals in 76 games — all competitions) while deployed largely as a winger.
Saints completed the biggest signing of an otherwise quiet transfer deadline day.
It was thought Gabbiadini’s arrival could spell the end of Jay Rodriguez’s time at Southampton, though, as minutes have already been a struggle to come by for the 27-year-old, and interest from West Bromwich Albion has persisted. However the Baggies already had a pair of bids rejected and failed in their bid to sign the England international.