SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: Jermain Defoe of Sunderland and Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur compete for the ball during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at Stadium of Light on January 31, 2017 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Sunderland 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Bunkered-in Black Cats get point

By Nicholas MendolaJan 31, 2017, 4:41 PM EST
  • Almost doesn’t count
  • Three shot attempts for Sunderland
  • Spurs sit second

Tottenham Hotspur could not break down hosts Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in a scoreless affair on Tuesday.

The draw moves Sunderland into 19th, five points away from safety, while Spurs sit second with 47 points.

Sunderland was set to counter, and Jermain Defoe looked to have held up a chance that could end in danger when Fabio Borini’s mistouch inside the 18 blew the opportunity.

Borini had another chance in the 23rd minute, collecting a loose ball that moved off Kyle Walker‘s hands only to hit it right to Michel Vorm, who was deputizing for sick Hugo Lloris.

Victor Wanyama leveled a 25-yard shot on Vito Mannone, who used a two-handed parry to force a corner.

Jack Rodwell could’ve seen red for an awful challenge on Mousa Dembele, but Lee Mason only saw fit to show a yellow card.

As the second half progressed, Spurs continued to work at the clustered Sunderland backs. Wanyama headed a Heung-Min Son cross over the goal from in-tight in the 64th minute.

Dele Alli then tore a left-footed shot over the goal from 15 yards, and Sunderland was hanging on with 20 minutes to go. The Black Cats did just that, and escaped with a point.

VIDEO: Jurgen Klopp in trouble after screaming at official?

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 31, 2017, 6:26 PM EST

Now, if Arsene Wenger got a four-game touchline ban for a gentle push on a fourth official, what should Jurgen Klopp get for this reaction?

Klopp celebrated wildly when Diego Costa‘s penalty kick was saved by Simon Mignolet in the second half of Liverpool’s eventual 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Tusday, but he could be expecting a call from the FA after getting up in the fourth officials face and screaming at him in an aggressive manner following the save.

Take a look at the video above to see the incident play out.

Aggressive from Klopp? Yes. Did he make actual contact with the official? Not quite, but it was very close.

Hmmm.

It’s not like Klopp doesn’t have previous with this kind of behavior as videos of him screaming at officials when managing Borussia Dortmund went viral.

He is a man who wears his heart on his sleeve and was caught up in the emotion of a big game, but this seems like he stepped over the line.

Premier League roundup: Big boys all drop points

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: Mauricio Pochettino, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at Stadium of Light on January 31, 2017 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 31, 2017, 6:21 PM EST

The Top Four teams in the Premier League table picked up a total of three points on Tuesday, opening the door for Manchester United and Manchester City to make the race a bit more snug.

Man City is off to West Ham United on Wednesday, while Manchester United hosts a Hull City side which saw its three closest competitors gain points in the race to avoid relegation on Tuesday.

All that, and more, below…

Liverpool 1-1 ChelseaRECAP

David Luiz netted a free kick early, catching Simon Mignolet by surprise, but Georginio Wijnaldum provided an equalizer before Mignolet stopped a late Diego Costa penalty kick to save a point for the Reds.

 

Arsenal 1-2 WatfordRECAP

Younes Kaboul and Troy Deeney put their names on the score sheet before the match was 20 minutes old at the Emirates Stadium, and the out-of-sorts Gunners could only find a 58th minute goal from Alex Iwobi in failing to take advantage of Chelsea’s draw with Liverpool. Speaking of Chelsea, a trip to Stamford Bridge is next for the Gunners.

Burnley 1-0 Leicester CityRECAP

The Clarets dominated this one, though their game-winner came via a goal that shouldn’t have counted on the scoreboard. Sam Vokes handled the ball off a corner kick before slotting it home, but Mike Dean didn’t see the offense.

Sunderland 0-0 Tottenham HotspurRECAP

Spurs could’ve moved to within seven points of Chelsea, but couldn’t find finish against a Black Cats side which had the hatches battened down at the Stadium of Light.

Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal PalaceRECAP

The Eagles came out lively, and took the lead through Scott Dann before Christian Benteke‘s first Premier League goal since Dec. 10 lifted Sam Allardyce to his first win as Palace boss. The Eagles, however, remain in the drop zone because…

Swansea City 2-1 SouthamptonRECAP

Alfie Mawson! The oft-maligned center back summer signing gave Paul Clement‘s side another Premier League lead, and Gylfi Sigurdsson made sure Swans didn’t die when Shane Long briefly equalized at the Liberty Stadium. Swansea remains two points clear of the drop zone, and its 21 points are level with 15th place Middlesbrough and 16th place Leicester City.

Middlesbrough 1-1 West Bromwich AlbionRECAP

James Morrison scored against his former team, only to see Alvaro Negredo put the hosts on level terms. There wasn’t much to like in the final 70 minutes.

 

Wenger reflects on damaging defeat for Arsenal

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Arsene Wenger, manager of Arsenal reacts on the touchline during the Premier League match between Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 26, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 31, 2017, 6:07 PM EST

Arsene Wenger didn’t like what he saw from the stands at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

Rightly so.

Arsenal lost 2-1 to Watford in the pouring rain as their title hopes hang in the balance following a slack defense display in the first half and plenty of missed opportunities in the second half. 

Wenger was serving the second game of his four-match touchline ban after pushing an official so had to watch on in agony from the stands as his side gave up two early goals against the struggling Hornets.

Speaking to the media after the game, Wenger was unhappy with the manner of the performance as well as the loss.

“It was obvious we lost duels and were not sharp enough. It looked more mentally that we were not ready for the challenges,” Wenger said. “We were unlucky for the first goal which was deflected after a soft free-kick. It took us a while to get into the game, it was all us in the second half and unlucky not to get something from the game. You look at the facts and we were beaten in the duels. When you play at home in our position, that is not normal. Everybody in the Premier League is strong physically and 90% is not enough.”

The shock defeat now leaves Arsenal nine points behind Chelsea ahead of their clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and nothing but a win will do for the Gunners if they’re seriously going to overhaul their London neighbors.

Are Arsenal’s title hopes over?

“Where does it leave the league? We lost today and we want to respond in the next game,” Wenger said. “You can only have a chance if you win your games. I knew exactly what we were preparing for but we have to learn from tonight.”

Many Arsenal fans will be saying they’ve seen this story way too many times before…

Mignolet on surprise free kick, PK heroics in Liverpool-Chelsea draw

By Nicholas MendolaJan 31, 2017, 5:42 PM EST

Simon Mignolet used the proverbial egg on his face and made a five-star omelette.

The Liverpool goalkeeper was caught off-guard by David Luiz‘s outstanding free kick in the first half of Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Anfield.

[ RECAP: Livepool 1-1 Chelsea ]

“I didn’t hear the whistle and he hit it early,” Mignolet said. “It is a difficult feeling. He hit it well but I’m disappointed.”

But he more than made amends with an outstanding stop on Diego Costa‘s late penalty kick.

“I’m happy that I could make the save. But the feeling is we’re disappointed not to take three points. If we feel like that against Chelsea who are leading and scoring a lot of goals then it shows how hungry we are. I think we deserved three points.”

Mignolet got his arm down in a hurry to make the save on Costa, one that would’ve upped the already-high probability of the Blues winning the league. Big save from the Belgian backstop.