Sunderland 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Bunkered-in Black Cats get point

Tottenham Hotspur could not break down hosts Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in a scoreless affair on Tuesday.
The draw moves Sunderland into 19th, five points away from safety, while Spurs sit second with 47 points.
Sunderland was set to counter, and Jermain Defoe looked to have held up a chance that could end in danger when Fabio Borini’s mistouch inside the 18 blew the opportunity.
Borini had another chance in the 23rd minute, collecting a loose ball that moved off Kyle Walker‘s hands only to hit it right to Michel Vorm, who was deputizing for sick Hugo Lloris.
Victor Wanyama leveled a 25-yard shot on Vito Mannone, who used a two-handed parry to force a corner.
Jack Rodwell could’ve seen red for an awful challenge on Mousa Dembele, but Lee Mason only saw fit to show a yellow card.
As the second half progressed, Spurs continued to work at the clustered Sunderland backs. Wanyama headed a Heung-Min Son cross over the goal from in-tight in the 64th minute.
Dele Alli then tore a left-footed shot over the goal from 15 yards, and Sunderland was hanging on with 20 minutes to go. The Black Cats did just that, and escaped with a point.