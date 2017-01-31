Swansea 2-1 Southampton: Huge win for surging Swans

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

3 wins in 4 for Swans

Mawson, Sigurdsson score for Swansea

Swansea move on to 21 points

Swansea secured a massive win against Southampton at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday to drag themselves further away from the relegation zone.

Paul Clement‘s side took the lead through Alfie Mawson‘s deflected header but Shane Long equalized for Southampton in the second half and they looked more likely to win it. However, a devastating counter-attack saw Gylfi Sigurdsson finish it off as his eighth goal of the season secured back-to-back wins.

With the victory Swansea move on to 21 points, while Saints remain on 27 points.

Saints started brightly and Long spurned a glorious chance after latching on to Dusan Tadic‘s inviting ball. Oriol Romeu‘s effort was then crowded out by a host of Swansea defenders as the visitors took the game to the Swans.

Swansea appealed for a penalty kick after Gylfi Sigurdsson smashed a ball at Jack Stephens and it hit the young Southampton defender in the hand from point-blank range.

Swansea improved before half time as Sigurdsson and Leroy Fer combined to see the latter smash a shot towards the bottom corner which Fraser Forster pushed wide.

From the resulting corner Mawson sent a header towards goal which took a heavy deflection off Romeu and in. 1-0 to the Swans who almost made it 2-0 before half time but Sigurdsson’s shot was saved well by Forster.

Saints brought on Sofiane Boufal in the second half and moments later they were level. Steven Davis played in Ryan Bertrand down the left and his perfect cross was tapped home by Long. 1-1.

Swansea were rocking and Boufal’s cross found Nathan Redmond but he lashed an effort wide as Saints poured forward.

That left Saints vulnerable on the break and new Swansea signing Luciano Narsingh held the ball up and played in Sigurdsson who finished superbly to make it 2-1.

Southampton pushed hard for an equalizer late on but Swansea defended valiantly, with Maya Yoshida heading just wide and Long going close to toe-poking home.

In the end the Swans held on to secure their second-straight victory which pushes them further away from the relegation battle.

