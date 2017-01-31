The Chelsea File: What Lies Ahead

There is no Champions League on the docket for Chelsea this season, and even a run deep into the FA Cup would be met by forgiving PL fixtures on the docket (See bottom of post for remaining Chelsea schedule).
That’s why this Saturday, at home to Arsenal, is potentially the defining moment of the rest of our run through the Premier League season.
Chelsea sat eighth after that game, but we know what happened next: 13-straight wins for Antonio Conte and the Blues.
Perhaps, then, it’s fitting that a win over Arsenal on Saturday would all but slam the door on the idea of anyone catching the Blues. Spurs would be at least nine points back, and Liverpool would be at least 10. Neither have Chelsea left on the schedule.
However, an Arsenal win would close the gap between the sides to six points. With Spurs playing Middlesbrough and Liverpool facing Hull, it wouldn’t be absurd to have all four teams within seven points of the top.
What a difference 90 minutes can make.
Chelsea fixtures
Saturday – vs. Arsenal
Feb. 12 – at Burnley
Feb. 18 – FA CUP at Wolves
Feb. 25 – vs. Swansea City
March 6 – at West Ham
March 11 – FA CUP quarters*
March 13 – vs. Watford
March 18 – at Stoke
April 1 – vs. Palace
April 5 – vs. Manchester City
April 8 – at Bournemouth
April 15 – at Manchester United
April 22 – vs. Southampton
April 22-23 – FA CUP semis*
April 29 – at Everton
May 6 – vs. Middlesbrough
May 13 – at West Brom
May 21 – vs. Sunderland
May 27 – FA CUP final*
An odd fun fact: only one player in this year’s AFCON has more than two goals. It’s DR Congo star Junior Kabananga.
Burkina Faso vs. Egypt — 2 p.m. EDT Wednesday
Burkina Faso boss Paulo Duarte calls Jose Mourinho a “father figure”, and he’ll need some extraordinary tactics to slow down Mohamed Salah, Mohamed Elneny, and Egypt.
Actually, it’ll be even more about finding a way through the Egyptian back line, which is yet to allow a goal in the tournament. Granted Burkina Faso was in a final as recently as 2013, but Egypt will be expected to reach a fourth final since their 3-peat started with a title in 2006.
Cameroon vs. Ghana — 2 p.m. EDT Thursday
It’s hard to believe here in the United States, where Ghana has been a World Cup enemy of the United States, but the Black Stars have been snake bit in this competition.
Ghana has not won AFCON since 1982, reaching only two finals including the 2015 edition that ended 9-8 in penalties to the Ivory Coast. Cameroon is bidding to make its first final since 2008, having won the tournament in 2000 and 2002.
The winner of this one is 90 minutes away from breaking a tie, with each other, for the second-most AFCON crowns in history. Egypt leads the way with seven, while Cameroon and Ghana have four.
CARSON, Calif. (AP) French midfielder Romain Alessandrini joined the LA Galaxy as a designated player Tuesday.
The 27-year-old Alessandrini spent the past 2 1/2 seasons with Marseille, his hometown club. He previously spent two seasons with Rennes in France’s top league.
Alessandrini had 11 goals and nine assists in his Marseille career, but made only eight appearances this season. His playing time was likely to decrease even more with the recent arrival of Dimitri Payet from West Ham.
With his career stalled at Marseille, Alessandrini elected to start over with the Galaxy, who have revamped their roster after failing to win their record sixth MLS title last season.
In an interview with the Galaxy’s website, Alessandrini said he is coming to “the best club in the United States.” He cited former Galaxy stars David Beckham and Steven Gerrard as inspirations for his move.
“He is in the prime of his career, and has spent time playing at a top division in Europe,” Galaxy general manager Peter Vagenas said in a statement. “Romain will play a valuable role in our team’s success this season.”
Alessandrini fills one of the Galaxy’s two vacant designated player slots after the offseason departures of Robbie Keane and Gerrard, who left along with Landon Donovan, Mike Magee, Jeff Larentowicz, Leonardo, Alan Gordon and Bruce Arena, their longtime coach and general manager.
Mexican star Giovani Dos Santos occupies a designated player slot, and the third seems likely to go to Belgian defender Jelle Van Damme, who is returning from an outstanding debut season with the Galaxy.
Alessandrini’s speed down the left side will boost the Galaxy’s offseason makeover of their midfield alongside fellow newcomers Joao Pedro and Jermaine Jones. Sebastian Lletget is likely to get a larger role along with fellow holdover Emmanuel Boateng.
The Galaxy began camp earlier in January under new coach Curt Onalfo. They open the regular season March 4.
Premier League Wednesday preview: Manchester rising?
It’d be too dramatic to call Wednesday something snappy like “Manchester’s Last Stand”, but it’s difficult to ignore how important the day could be for the fortunes of the city’s two Premier League giants.
With Chelsea drawing Liverpool, Arsenal losing to Watford, and Spurs drawing Sunderland, the Premier League’s Top Four collected a total of three points, waving Manchester United and Manchester City toward the open door that leads to the Top Four.
While neither side can finish the day any higher than fifth — City could pass Liverpool if it beat West Ham by 10 — creeping to the precipice would feel just fine for managers Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho.
West Ham United vs. Manchester City — 2:45 p.m. EDT
City starts 15 minutes before its crosstown rivals, and faces a side it blasted 5-0 in the FA Cup last month. But Slaven Bilic‘s Irons aren’t pushovers, and have been making moves up the table since a dreadful start to the season.
The visitors will be within a point of second if they can manage to beat West Ham, maybe even scrounging up a bit of title hope considering Chelsea remains on its schedule. But it all starts with the Hammers, who will likely hand debuts to Jose Fonte and Robert Snodgrass.
Manchester United vs. Hull City — 3 p.m. EDT
The red side of Manchester can move to within a win of second and two points of fourth by besting the Tigers, who barely resemble the club that begin the Premier League campaign. Full marks to Marco Silva, but he’ll only be thinking that the three teams above him in the relegation battle all snared at least a point on Tuesday.
Stoke City vs. Everton — 3 p.m. EDT
Another big debut is coming at the Britannia Stadium, where Saido Berahino will pull on the red and white for the first time. Stoke and Everton both would like to shake the midtable label at some point, and showing superiority in this one would be a good start. Seventh place Everton opens the day with a eight-point advantage over 10th place Stoke.
Chelsea: C – The Blues brought back Ake and kept hold of Begovic and Diego Costa, plus they sold Oscar for an astronomical fee. Conte didn’t get the experienced striker he wanted as cover for Costa but that was the only stumbling block. Overall the squad was trimmed significantly and the Costa situation was handled. For now…
Hull: D – Hard to know how this will go for Hull. They sold Jake Livermore and Robert Snodgrass for big money and Marco Silva has brought in plenty of unfamiliar faces. Evandro, Niasse and Omar Elabdellaoui have already made a big impact, while Ranocchia and N’Diaye have quality pedigree. Did the Tigers really need to sell Snodgrass, their top scorer, now?
Liverpool: C – Jurgen Klopp should have moved for a central defender in the window but there was a lack of quality out there in January. No incomings at all tells us that Klopp is happy with his squad. They are in the top four mix and have trimmed their squad accordingly.
Manchester City: C – Another big club which didn’t really do anything. Gabriel Jesus finally joined but that deal was done in the summer. Surely Pep Guardiola had to buy some new defenders in January? If he had done, they could have kicked on and mounted a title challenge. Now it’s all about the top four or bust.
Manchester United: C – See above. United didn’t really need much in January and managed to move on some of their fringe players such as Memphis and Schneiderlin for big money. Job done. Like City and Liverpool, their long-term target remains a top-class center back.
Middlesbrough: F – A really bad window for Boro. They brought in Gestede, Bamford and Guedioura who are all solid players but they needed extra quality in attack. You can understand why manager Aitor Karanka looks so frustrated at the Riverside. Deals for Snodgrass, Bojan and Jese Rordiguez fell through to compound their misery.
Sunderland: F – It turned in to a bit of a nightmare window for the Black Cats. It’s obvious David Moyes didn’t have much money to spend and he’s lent on his old clubs to bring in Gibson, Oviedo and Lescott. Losing Van Aanholt was a blow and Sunderland really need to spend big on strikers to help Jermain Defoe. A potentially fatal decision not to strengthen this month with relegation looming.
Swansea City: B – Really good window for the Swans who have have added four key starters in Olsson, Carroll, Narsingh and Ayew. Three wins in four games in January also helps with Paul Clement‘s new-look squad. Keeping hold of key players like Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente was also key.
Tottenham Hotspur: C – Another meh window for a big club. Spurs have had a few defensive injuries but they have cover. With an expensive new stadium to pay for this was always going to be a quiet window.
West Bromwich Albion: C – Jake Livermore was a surprise buy considering all of the midfielders the Baggies already have. Another striker was high on their list to replace Berahino but they couldn’t quite get Jay Rodriguez.