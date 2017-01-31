More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
International Champions Cup 2014 - Manchester City v Liverpool
Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Transfer rumor roundup: Sakho finally off? Payet money to be spent

1 Comment
By Andy EdwardsJan 31, 2017, 7:44 AM EST

It’s. Transfer. Deadline. Day. (Finally.)

Following the conclusion of seven Premier League fixtures (at roughly 5 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, be sure to tune in to the live transfer roundup show, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com.

[ MORE: Monday’s transfer rumor roundupSunday | Saturday | Friday ]

Mamadou Sakho is expected to leave Liverpool at some point on Tuesday, though the club reportedly don’t intend to part with the 26-year-old center back for anything less than $25 million. Crystal Palace, Southampton, Sevilla and Galatasaray have all been linked with the French international who is yet to make a single appearance this season.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Moussa Dembele‘s move from Celtic to Chelsea is said to be off, for now at least, as the 20-year-old has been told by his current club he’ll be going nowhere on Tuesday. The Blues were linked with a nearly $40-million move for the striker (scorer of 20 goals in 38 games this season).

[ MORE: Four things to look forward to in midweek PL games ]

West Ham United have a cool $31 million to spend following Dimitri Payet‘s return to Marseille, and they’re reportedly considering a big of $19 million for 24-year-old Brentford striker Scott Hogan. With 14 goals scored in 25 games this season, Hogan currently sits fifth in the race for the Championship’s Golden Boot.

[ MORE: FA Cup 5th-round draw full of “magic of the Cup” ]

Sunderland have reportedly offered nearly $10 million to Leicester City in exchange for want-away striker Leonardo Ulloa.

Today’s possibilities are endless for Southampton forward Jay Rodriguez, who is reportedly deep in discussions with the club regarding his future. Saints’ signing of Manolo Gabbiadini is expected to become official today, which leaves Rodriguez’s future uncertain. West Bromwich Albion have long been interested, for a fee of $13 million.

Palace are reportedly also close to completing the $16-million signing of 25-year-old Olympiacos captain and Serbian international goalkeeper Luka Milivojevic.

Hull City were thought to be close to a deal for 21-year-old Angers striker Nicolas Pepe — a much-needed replacement following the sale of Robert Snodgrass to West Ham United — until Newcastle United entered the race. The winner will part with nearly $10 million.

AFCON semis: Familiar faces vie for title spots

Egypt's Mohamed Elneny, left, is challenged by Ghana's, Asamoah Gyan during their African Cup of Nations Group D soccer match at the Stade de Port-Gentil in Port-Gentil, Gabon, Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
AP Photo/Sunday Alamba
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJan 31, 2017, 10:28 PM EST

Four teams with recent experience in AFCON finals remain as the semifinals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations hit the stage Wednesday and Thursday.

The last two runners-up (Burkina Faso and Ghana) remain alive, as do a pair of nations who’ve won multiple tournaments in the 21st century.

[ MORE: The Chelsea file – What lies ahead ]

An odd fun fact: only one player in this year’s AFCON has more than two goals. It’s DR Congo star Junior Kabananga.

Burkina Faso vs. Egypt — 2 p.m. EDT Wednesday

Burkina Faso boss Paulo Duarte calls Jose Mourinho a “father figure”, and he’ll need some extraordinary tactics to slow down Mohamed Salah, Mohamed Elneny, and Egypt.

Actually, it’ll be even more about finding a way through the Egyptian back line, which is yet to allow a goal in the tournament. Granted Burkina Faso was in a final as recently as 2013, but Egypt will be expected to reach a fourth final since their 3-peat started with a title in 2006.

Cameroon vs. Ghana — 2 p.m. EDT Thursday

It’s hard to believe here in the United States, where Ghana has been a World Cup enemy of the United States, but the Black Stars have been snake bit in this competition.

Ghana has not won AFCON since 1982, reaching only two finals including the 2015 edition that ended 9-8 in penalties to the Ivory Coast. Cameroon is bidding to make its first final since 2008, having won the tournament in 2000 and 2002.

The winner of this one is 90 minutes away from breaking a tie, with each other, for the second-most AFCON crowns in history. Egypt leads the way with seven, while Cameroon and Ghana have four.

LA Galaxy sign midfielder Romain Alessandrini from Marseille

Robert Mora / LAGalaxy.com
Robert Mora / LAGalaxy.com
Leave a comment
Associated PressJan 31, 2017, 9:40 PM EST

CARSON, Calif. (AP) French midfielder Romain Alessandrini joined the LA Galaxy as a designated player Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Alessandrini spent the past 2 1/2 seasons with Marseille, his hometown club. He previously spent two seasons with Rennes in France’s top league.

Alessandrini had 11 goals and nine assists in his Marseille career, but made only eight appearances this season. His playing time was likely to decrease even more with the recent arrival of Dimitri Payet from West Ham.

[ MORE: The Chelsea file – What lies ahead ]

With his career stalled at Marseille, Alessandrini elected to start over with the Galaxy, who have revamped their roster after failing to win their record sixth MLS title last season.

In an interview with the Galaxy’s website, Alessandrini said he is coming to “the best club in the United States.” He cited former Galaxy stars David Beckham and Steven Gerrard as inspirations for his move.

“He is in the prime of his career, and has spent time playing at a top division in Europe,” Galaxy general manager Peter Vagenas said in a statement. “Romain will play a valuable role in our team’s success this season.”

Alessandrini fills one of the Galaxy’s two vacant designated player slots after the offseason departures of Robbie Keane and Gerrard, who left along with Landon Donovan, Mike Magee, Jeff Larentowicz, Leonardo, Alan Gordon and Bruce Arena, their longtime coach and general manager.

[ MORE: Tuesday’s PL roundup ]

Mexican star Giovani Dos Santos occupies a designated player slot, and the third seems likely to go to Belgian defender Jelle Van Damme, who is returning from an outstanding debut season with the Galaxy.

Alessandrini’s speed down the left side will boost the Galaxy’s offseason makeover of their midfield alongside fellow newcomers Joao Pedro and Jermaine Jones. Sebastian Lletget is likely to get a larger role along with fellow holdover Emmanuel Boateng.

The Galaxy began camp earlier in January under new coach Curt Onalfo. They open the regular season March 4.

The Chelsea File: What Lies Ahead

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Granit Xhaka of Arsenal (L) tackles N'Golo Kante of Chelsea (R) during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)
Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJan 31, 2017, 8:54 PM EST

Fifteen matches and 45 possible points.

That’s what lies between Chelsea and its fifth Premier League title of the 21st century.

The Blues’ nine-point lead over chasing Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal — 10 over Liverpool — isn’t insurmountable, but the odds are very much in their favor.

[ MORE: Tuesday’s PL roundup ]

There is no Champions League on the docket for Chelsea this season, and even a run deep into the FA Cup would be met by forgiving PL fixtures on the docket (See bottom of post for remaining Chelsea schedule).

That’s why this Saturday, at home to Arsenal, is potentially the defining moment of the rest of our run through the Premier League season.

The Gunners outfoxed Chelsea the last time around, when Mesut Ozil and company dropped three first-half goals on the Blues en route to a 3-0 win at the Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea sat eighth after that game, but we know what happened next: 13-straight wins for Antonio Conte and the Blues.

Perhaps, then, it’s fitting that a win over Arsenal on Saturday would all but slam the door on the idea of anyone catching the Blues. Spurs would be at least nine points back, and Liverpool would be at least 10. Neither have Chelsea left on the schedule.

However, an Arsenal win would close the gap between the sides to six points. With Spurs playing Middlesbrough and Liverpool facing Hull, it wouldn’t be absurd to have all four teams within seven points of the top.

What a difference 90 minutes can make.

Chelsea fixtures

Saturday – vs. Arsenal
Feb. 12 – at Burnley
Feb. 18 – FA CUP at Wolves
Feb. 25 – vs. Swansea City
March 6 – at West Ham
March 11 – FA CUP quarters*
March 13 – vs. Watford
March 18 – at Stoke
April 1 – vs. Palace
April 5 – vs. Manchester City
April 8 – at Bournemouth
April 15 – at Manchester United
April 22 – vs. Southampton
April 22-23 – FA CUP semis*
April 29 – at Everton
May 6 – vs. Middlesbrough
May 13 – at West Brom
May 21 – vs. Sunderland
May 27 – FA CUP final*

*if necessary

Premier League Wednesday preview: Manchester rising?

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 06: Winston Reid of West Ham United and Fabian Delph of Manchester City in action during The Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on January 6, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaJan 31, 2017, 8:25 PM EST

It’d be too dramatic to call Wednesday something snappy like “Manchester’s Last Stand”, but it’s difficult to ignore how important the day could be for the fortunes of the city’s two Premier League giants.

[ MORE: Tuesday’s PL roundup ]

With Chelsea drawing Liverpool, Arsenal losing to Watford, and Spurs drawing Sunderland, the Premier League’s Top Four collected a total of three points, waving Manchester United and Manchester City toward the open door that leads to the Top Four.

While neither side can finish the day any higher than fifth — City could pass Liverpool if it beat West Ham by 10 — creeping to the precipice would feel just fine for managers Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho.

West Ham United vs. Manchester City — 2:45 p.m. EDT

City starts 15 minutes before its crosstown rivals, and faces a side it blasted 5-0 in the FA Cup last month. But Slaven Bilic‘s Irons aren’t pushovers, and have been making moves up the table since a dreadful start to the season.

The visitors will be within a point of second if they can manage to beat West Ham, maybe even scrounging up a bit of title hope considering Chelsea remains on its schedule. But it all starts with the Hammers, who will likely hand debuts to Jose Fonte and Robert Snodgrass.

Manchester United vs. Hull City  — 3 p.m. EDT

The red side of Manchester can move to within a win of second and two points of fourth by besting the Tigers, who barely resemble the club that begin the Premier League campaign. Full marks to Marco Silva, but he’ll only be thinking that the three teams above him in the relegation battle all snared at least a point on Tuesday.

Stoke City vs. Everton — 3 p.m. EDT

Another big debut is coming at the Britannia Stadium, where Saido Berahino will pull on the red and white for the first time. Stoke and Everton both would like to shake the midtable label at some point, and showing superiority in this one would be a good start. Seventh place Everton opens the day with a eight-point advantage over 10th place Stoke.