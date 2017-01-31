VIDEO: Jurgen Klopp in trouble after screaming at official?

Now, if Arsene Wenger got a four-game touchline ban for a gentle push on a fourth official, what should Jurgen Klopp get for this reaction?

Klopp celebrated wildly when Diego Costa‘s penalty kick was saved by Simon Mignolet in the second half of Liverpool’s eventual 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Tusday, but he could be expecting a call from the FA after getting up in the fourth officials face and screaming at him in an aggressive manner following the save.

Take a look at the video above to see the incident play out.

Aggressive from Klopp? Yes. Did he make actual contact with the official? Not quite, but it was very close.

Hmmm.

It’s not like Klopp doesn’t have previous with this kind of behavior as videos of him screaming at officials when managing Borussia Dortmund went viral.

He is a man who wears his heart on his sleeve and was caught up in the emotion of a big game, but this seems like he stepped over the line.

