VIDEO: Luiz bamboozles Mignolet with stunning free kick

David Luiz, you are a naughty man.

Luiz, 29, scored a stunning free kick to put Chelsea 1-0 up at Liverpool on Tuesday in the pouring rain at Anfield.

The Brazilian defender scored his first PL goal in over four years in stunning fashion but plenty of questions will be aimed at Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

As Luiz strode up to the ball and sent a dipping shot off the post, Mignolet still appeared to be setting up his wall and was looking the wrong way.

That just about sums Liverpool up at the moment as they’re heading towards a fourth-straight home defeat in 10 days.

Click play on the video above to see Luiz's stunner.

