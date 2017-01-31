Watch Live, Stream: Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Liverpool host Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) knowing the equation is simple.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side must win to keep their title hopes alive and if Chelsea win then they’ll pull 13 points clear of the Reds.

A victory for Liverpool would not only give themselves a fighting change in the title race but also breath life into the seasons of Arsenal, Tottenham and both Manchester clubs as they scramble to keep pace with Chelsea.

In team news Liverpool have Sadio Mane on the bench after he returned from the Africa Cup of Nations. Chelsea is at full strength in their 3-4-3 formation which has proved so successful since they switched to it in late September.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Coutinho, Firmino. Subs: Karius, Klavan, Moreno, Lucas, Mane, Origi, Sturridge

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard. Subs: Begovic, Terry, Zouma, Chalobah, Fabregas, Pedro, Batshuayi

