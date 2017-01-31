Watch Live: Six games kick off at 2:45pm; Arsenal, Spurs, Leicester all in mix

Six Premier League games are coming your way at 2:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday and you can watch them all live online.

Arsenal host Watford, Bournemouth clash with Crystal Palace, Sunderland welcome Tottenham, while Burnley host Leicester, Southampton head to Swansea and Middlesbrough welcome West Brom.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 2:45 p.m. ET window.

There will be a feature game on “Goal Rush” but as goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.

More info is available here, plus the schedule for all six games at 2:45 p.m. ET is below. You can stream each game live by clicking on the links below or above.

