Branislav Ivanovic completes move from Chelsea to Zenit

The transfer window may have shut at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday but deals are still trickling through.

Branislav Ivanovic, 32, has completed his move from Chelsea to Russian Premier League side Zenit St. Petersburg as the transfer window in Russia is open until Feb. 24. Ivanovic needed to be registered as a Zenit player last night in order to be available for their upcoming European games.

The Chelsea defender had fallen down the pecking order this season and the Serbian international has joined Zenit on a free transfer, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club challenging for the league title and in the Round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League.

After signing for Chelsea in 2008 from Lokomotiv Moscow, Ivanovic went on to become an integral part of the Blues as he made 377 appearances and scored an impressive 34 goals.

Ivanovic featured mainly as a right back for Chelsea but also played several times in central defense. He won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League (he scored the winner in the 2012-13 final in Amsterdam) Premier League title twice, three FA Cups and a League Cup in his glittering career in west London.

He leaves Chelsea as a legend.

With Nathan Ake and Kurt Zouma rising through the ranks, Chelsea has plenty of options to replace Ivanovic. Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta have become a force to be reckoned with in Chelsea’s three-man central defense and that’s reduced Ivanovic to 16 appearances this season.

In his 377th and final appearance for the Blues he came on as a sub in the FA Cup fourth round clash with Brentford at Stamford Bridge. He made a typical surging run from right back, rolling back the years to hammer home one last goal. Clearly emotional, Ivanovic will always be welcome back at the Bridge.

After Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba and Petr Cech, another Chelsea legend has departed. John Terry is the last man standing…

