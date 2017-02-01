More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Branislav Ivanovic of Chelsea celebrates at the final whistle during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on April 18, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)
Branislav Ivanovic completes move from Chelsea to Zenit

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2017, 8:40 AM EST

The transfer window may have shut at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday but deals are still trickling through.

Branislav Ivanovic, 32, has completed his move from Chelsea to Russian Premier League side Zenit St. Petersburg as the transfer window in Russia is open until Feb. 24. Ivanovic needed to be registered as a Zenit player last night in order to be available for their upcoming European games.

The Chelsea defender had fallen down the pecking order this season and the Serbian international has joined Zenit on a free transfer, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club challenging for the league title and in the Round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League.

After signing for Chelsea in 2008 from Lokomotiv Moscow, Ivanovic went on to become an integral part of the Blues as he made 377 appearances and scored an impressive 34 goals.

Ivanovic featured mainly as a right back for Chelsea but also played several times in central defense. He won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League (he scored the winner in the 2012-13 final in Amsterdam) Premier League title twice, three FA Cups and a League Cup in his glittering career in west London.

He leaves Chelsea as a legend.

With Nathan Ake and Kurt Zouma rising through the ranks, Chelsea has plenty of options to replace Ivanovic. Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta have become a force to be reckoned with in Chelsea’s three-man central defense and that’s reduced Ivanovic to 16 appearances this season.

In his 377th and final appearance for the Blues he came on as a sub in the FA Cup fourth round clash with Brentford at Stamford Bridge. He made a typical surging run from right back, rolling back the years to hammer home one last goal. Clearly emotional, Ivanovic will always be welcome back at the Bridge.

After Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba and Petr Cech, another Chelsea legend has departed. John Terry is the last man standing…

Premier League clubs make profit in January transfer window

WATFORD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 21: Memphis Depay of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Watford and Manchester United at Vicarage Road on November 21, 2015 in Watford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2017, 9:34 AM EST

For the first-time ever Premier League clubs have brought in more money than they’ve spent during the January transfer window.

Deloitte calculated the figures on Wednesday, a day after the transfer window shut in England and Wales, and they state that more money has been spend on transfer in the PL this season than any other season in the past.

Below you will find more specific information on the January 2017 transfer window, which shows the spending might of the clubs struggling in the lower reaches of the PL.

With plenty of players such as Memphis Depay, Odion Ighalo and Dimitri Payet sold overseas for big money, PL clubs decided to spend wisely in January and bring in plenty of loan deals and trim their squads.

Very intriguing. Let’s see if this trend continues.

  • Premier League clubs spent $271 million to buy new players in the January window, recording a net transfer profit of $50 million compared with a net spend of $126 million last year
  • Total expenditure in this January’s transfer window second-highest ever
  • Premier League clubs set new record for transfer expenditure in a single season
  • Premier League clubs record net receipts for the first time ever in a transfer window
  • Clubs currently in the bottom six of the league accounted for 50% of total expenditure, with clubs currently in the bottom half of the table spending $183.2 million (67% of total expenditure)
  • Deadline day expenditure by Premier League clubs totaled $75.8 million, representing the highest deadline day spend since 2011 and the second-highest ever.

Klopp apologizes to official, reveals true feelings on Costa

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2017, 7:57 AM EST

Jurgen Klopp wears his heart on his sleeve.

It’s why Liverpool fans and neutrals love him but sometimes his emotions boil over. That happened at Anfield on Tuesday as Liverpool drew 1-1 with Chelsea and Klopp screamed furiously in the face of the fourth official.

With the game level with 14 minutes to go, Chelsea were awarded a penalty kick after Diego Costa was fouled in the box by Joel Matip. It was a clear penalty kick but Klopp vented his frustration to the fourth official.

He explained that his beef was with a foul not being called on Costa earlier in the play as he appeared to nudge Dejan Lovren off the ball. Still, he realized his reaction (see in the video above) towards fourth official Neil Swarbrick was unnecessary.

“I turned to him [Swarbrick] and said: ‘Nobody can beat us.’ Obviously that is absolutely not true but that’s what I said in this moment,” Klopp said. “I went back to the fourth official and said: ‘Sorry – you are the wrong person to speak to.’ He said: ‘No problem, I like your passion.’ I have never heard that from an official before. That was cool.”

With Arsene Wenger receiving a four-match touchline ban for slightly pushing a fourth official, some would argue Klopp should be charged by the FA. Let’s see how this plays out.

As for Costa — the man who won and then had his penalty kick brilliantly saved by Simon Mignolet — Klopp revealed his true feelings about Chelsea’s leading goalscorer.

“If I had played against Costa we could never be friends,” Klopp added. “That’s how it is but when you have him in your team it’s much more fun. I don’t know if it was a dive for the penalty. No one has said anything to me.”

In a way that was a back-handed compliment for Costa from Klopp and although Liverpool remain 10 points behind league leaders Chelsea, they showed spirit and determination to battle back into the game and grab a point. Roberto Firmino had two wonderful chances at the start and end of the second half which he made a mess of, but overall a draw was a fair result as Pedro went close twice late on.

What must be the most frustrating thing for Klopp is that Liverpool has the best record in the PL against the current top six this season, but they’ve dropped 15 points against teams from outside the top six.

That’s what has likely cost them a shot at the title but Klopp’s side are still well and truly in the top four hunt and clinching a spot in the UEFA Champions League would be a great achievement.

AFCON semis: Familiar faces vie for title spots

Egypt's Mohamed Elneny, left, is challenged by Ghana's, Asamoah Gyan during their African Cup of Nations Group D soccer match at the Stade de Port-Gentil in Port-Gentil, Gabon, Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
AP Photo/Sunday Alamba
By Nicholas MendolaJan 31, 2017, 10:28 PM EST

Four teams with recent experience in AFCON finals remain as the semifinals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations hit the stage Wednesday and Thursday.

The last two runners-up (Burkina Faso and Ghana) remain alive, as do a pair of nations who’ve won multiple tournaments in the 21st century.

An odd fun fact: only one player in this year’s AFCON has more than two goals. It’s DR Congo star Junior Kabananga.

Burkina Faso vs. Egypt — 2 p.m. EDT Wednesday

Burkina Faso boss Paulo Duarte calls Jose Mourinho a “father figure”, and he’ll need some extraordinary tactics to slow down Mohamed Salah, Mohamed Elneny, and Egypt.

Actually, it’ll be even more about finding a way through the Egyptian back line, which is yet to allow a goal in the tournament. Granted Burkina Faso was in a final as recently as 2013, but Egypt will be expected to reach a fourth final since their 3-peat started with a title in 2006.

Cameroon vs. Ghana — 2 p.m. EDT Thursday

It’s hard to believe here in the United States, where Ghana has been a World Cup enemy of the United States, but the Black Stars have been snake bit in this competition.

Ghana has not won AFCON since 1982, reaching only two finals including the 2015 edition that ended 9-8 in penalties to the Ivory Coast. Cameroon is bidding to make its first final since 2008, having won the tournament in 2000 and 2002.

The winner of this one is 90 minutes away from breaking a tie, with each other, for the second-most AFCON crowns in history. Egypt leads the way with seven, while Cameroon and Ghana have four.

LA Galaxy sign midfielder Romain Alessandrini from Marseille

Robert Mora / LAGalaxy.com
Robert Mora / LAGalaxy.com
Associated PressJan 31, 2017, 9:40 PM EST

CARSON, Calif. (AP) French midfielder Romain Alessandrini joined the LA Galaxy as a designated player Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Alessandrini spent the past 2 1/2 seasons with Marseille, his hometown club. He previously spent two seasons with Rennes in France’s top league.

Alessandrini had 11 goals and nine assists in his Marseille career, but made only eight appearances this season. His playing time was likely to decrease even more with the recent arrival of Dimitri Payet from West Ham.

With his career stalled at Marseille, Alessandrini elected to start over with the Galaxy, who have revamped their roster after failing to win their record sixth MLS title last season.

In an interview with the Galaxy’s website, Alessandrini said he is coming to “the best club in the United States.” He cited former Galaxy stars David Beckham and Steven Gerrard as inspirations for his move.

“He is in the prime of his career, and has spent time playing at a top division in Europe,” Galaxy general manager Peter Vagenas said in a statement. “Romain will play a valuable role in our team’s success this season.”

Alessandrini fills one of the Galaxy’s two vacant designated player slots after the offseason departures of Robbie Keane and Gerrard, who left along with Landon Donovan, Mike Magee, Jeff Larentowicz, Leonardo, Alan Gordon and Bruce Arena, their longtime coach and general manager.

Mexican star Giovani Dos Santos occupies a designated player slot, and the third seems likely to go to Belgian defender Jelle Van Damme, who is returning from an outstanding debut season with the Galaxy.

Alessandrini’s speed down the left side will boost the Galaxy’s offseason makeover of their midfield alongside fellow newcomers Joao Pedro and Jermaine Jones. Sebastian Lletget is likely to get a larger role along with fellow holdover Emmanuel Boateng.

The Galaxy began camp earlier in January under new coach Curt Onalfo. They open the regular season March 4.