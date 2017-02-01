More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City in action at during the The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park on January 28, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Man City: Guardiola compares Gabriel Jesus to a watermelon

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 1, 2017, 6:01 PM EST

Gabriel Jesus‘ cameo in Manchester City’s last Premier League match showed he had special talent.

His first start reinforced that, time and again.

Jesus had a goal and an assist as City dusted West Ham 4-0 at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday, very much looking the part of a star in the making.

“It’s like watermelons. You have to open to see if it’s good or not. But he’s had a good mentality, so aggressive. He has dreams. He wants to become something in world football.”

I get it, yes, but is this a common problem with watermelons? I thought the idea was just to tap the watermelon and see if it sounded hollow? Pep? Help?!?

Along with Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling, City rolled out a very young attacking unit. Guardiola was rewarded for his choices, and says fans should be excited about the future.

“We played a front three with an average age of 20. I like the fans to be excited. Those players are the future of the club. Leroy Sane had some problems at the beginning but now he’s settled. They will be important players for the next few years.”

Mourinho asks why Klopp can lash out, but he cannot

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United waves as he leaves the field after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford on February 1, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 1, 2017, 6:45 PM EST

Earlier we relayed post-match comments from Jose Mourinho questioning the officiating in Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Hull City at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

It wasn’t a fun time for Mourinho, who left another interview early.

More comments have emerged, and these struck us as worth a second post. Mourinho was nearly sent to the stands on Wednesday when he argued with a fourth official, and he’s questioning a pretty understandable double standard.

That is, of course, if Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp is not punished for screaming “nobody can beat us” at an official after Simon Mignolet stopped a late penalty.

From the BBC:

“Yesterday a fourth official told a manager ‘I enjoy very much your passion.’ Today I am told to sit down or I am going to be sent to the stand.

“Everything is different for me so don’t ask me questions that put me in a difficult situation.”

To be fair, why would Mourinho want to continue to answer questions when some managers are held to a different standard?

Now Klopp may be punished for his furious outburst, but it does bear some conversation as to whether Mourinho gets a bit more stick than he deserves.

Then again, Mourinho has certainly earned his reputation over time. Is it as simple as Mourinho is reaping what he’s sown over years in the Premier League, while Klopp remains a bit shinier and newer?

Guardiola delivers glimpse of Man City’s future

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2017, 6:04 PM EST

LONDON — We got a glimpse of Manchester City’s future in their 4-0 win at West Ham United on Wednesday.

And it looked sparkling.

Post-game at the London Stadium Pep Guardiola could hardly contain his excitement when speaking about the form of young forwards Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus as they carved open West Ham’s defense time and time again with their pace and intense pressing which kept forcing turnovers.

“These three guys are the future for the club. All of them, their average age is just 20 years old. You cannot see in Europe at the big clubs, there are not strikers as young as Man City have. That is good for the future of the club,” Guardiola said. “We are delighted because Sane is already a part of the team. He arrived a little bit like ‘where am I?’ and now his performance in the last three or four months showed us his potential.”

Asked about 19-year-old forward Gabriel Jesus — the Brazilian international scored and grabbed an assist in an impressive first start in the Premier League — Guardiola believes this is only the beginning for the striker they signed for $34 million from Palmeiras.

“He helps us a lot in the first press. He is so intense, so aggressive in that moment,” Guardiola said. “In the long balls he is a fighter and he is able to keep going and fight against guys taller than him. Of course he is young. We can’t forget he is  just 19 years old. But he is a striker for Brazil, because in the first assist against Crystal Palace he gave it to Sterling, today it was to Kevin. He is a guy who when he arrives there he will attack the ball and he will score goals.”

Alongside 22-year-old Raheem Sterling and 21-year-old Leroy Sane, Jesus led a devastating forward line which is set to terrorize defenses for years to come. Even though they are 10 points off leaders Chelsea — Guardiola played down their title chances this season — if he can sort out his so far troublesome defense then in attack things are slotting together superbly. That was always going to be why Guardiola would get more time to overhaul this ageing City team despite poor results littering his first-ever campaign as a Premier League  manager.

Sergio Aguero’s shocked expression on the bench said it all after the third goal went in. He knows he has massive competition to keep his place in the team with Gabriel breathing down his neck and the Argentine international perhaps having the strongest competitor for a starting spot that he’s ever had since arriving at the Etihad Stadium.

With Kevin De Bruyne in an attacking midfield role, the fluid three of Jesus, Sane and Sterling interchanged and tore West Ham’s creaking defense apart with clever runs, inch-perfect passes and high-pressing. That’s the future of City under Guardiola as he finally has a first line of defense which can force opponents into mistakes and then punish them. He hasn’t always had that with Aguero and Co. up top.

Aguero isn’t the only member of City’s “old guard” to sense a change in the air. Vincent Kompany and Pablo Zabaleta joined Aguero on the bench, yet Guardiola poured cold water on suggestions that Aguero would have to spend more time on the bench in the coming weeks and emphasized his importance to the team. It isn’t quite time for the old guard to pass the baton but it’s getting there. This moment has been coming.

Guardiola also spoke about how impressed he was with the high-pressing of his young attacking talent, plus the shield Yaya Toure provided.

“Every time we win the ball we had three strikers so so quick, so Leroy, Gabriel and Raheem make runs in-behind and it was so so dangerous,” Guardiola said. “When people want make high-pressing we are able to eliminate the first step and create a chance. Yaya was again exceptional and helps us a lot for the future and the next games.”

Toure is rolling back the years in midfield but up front Gabriel has burst onto the scene with plenty of promise. Guardiola wasn’t 100 percent certain what he would be getting when the Brazilian teenager arrived in January fresh from winning the Brazilian title with Palmeiras.

It’s safe to say he’s happy with how things are developing.

“You never know. It is like a watermelon. You have to open it and see how it turns out,” Guardiola said of Jesus. “The perspective was good. That is why we pushed him. He is a young, young talent. He has a huge mentality. So aggressive, he wants to become a good player and when that happens that helps a lot. When he has dreams and something to do in the future in his own career, that helps a lot. Gabriel, in those terms, he wants to become something in world football and of course we are going to try to get it for us.”

On this showing, City’s young front three have the potential to push them to the very top of world football and become something Guardiola dreamed of.

He’s getting there, with the youngsters leading the way.

Mourinho says referees allowed Hull City to slow match

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, left and Hull City manager Marco Silva stand, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 1, 2017, 5:21 PM EST

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was displeased with officials in the Red Devils’ scoreless home draw against Hull City on Wednesday.

Referee Mike Jones waved away myriad pleas for penalties from Manchester United’s players, who hit the deck in side the 18 on several occasions during the match. One potential second half penalty for a handball went uncalled, and there’s far less debate there.

And Hull was sure to waste plenty of time, to the extent that Jones handed out five-plus minutes of stoppage time at Old Trafford. That wasn’t enough for Mourinho.

From the BBC:

“We needed to score, we needed more time to play. If you played 35-40 minutes in both halves, it is a lot. I think Hull City tried to see where they could go, the way they could behave and tried to see what the referee would allow them to do.

“They had the feedback and were comfortable to do what they did. I am not critical of that. They are fighting against relegation and every point is gold.”

One thing Mourinho missed in those post-match comments: Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic, who denied United several times including a pair of stoppage time stops on Paul Pogba.

Frankly, United was wasteful in drawing its ninth match of the season. Full marks to Hull for the effort, but the Red Devils have enough class to find a goal from their many chances. This one’s on them, not Moss.

Manchester United 0-0 Hull City: Jakupovic shines for Tigers

Hull City's Oumar Niasse fouls Manchester United's Michael Carrick during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
AP Photo/Dave Thompson
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 1, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
  • Jakupovic stymies United
  • Red Devils take 15 shots
  • Old Trafford boos

Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic was needed from minute one through six minutes of stoppage time, as the Tigers picked up a point at Old Trafford in a scoreless draw on Wednesday.

That makes nine draws on the season for Manchester United, which sits four points out of the Top Five. Hull inches ahead of Sunderland and into 19th place, four points back of safety.

Andrew Robertson made a terrific intervention on Henrikh Mkhitaryan‘s second minute dash to the Hull doorstep, flicking the ball away from danger for a United throw-in.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic worked right to left to curl a shot across goal from 23 yards, but it drifted just wide of the frame.

Jakupovic made a strong save on Paul Pogba in the 42nd minute, leading to a corner that was cleared by the Tigers.

United continued to work its chances, with Ibrahimovic having a chipped pass that was a hair too shot and Marcus Rashford collecting an over the top pass only to hit it wide.

The Red Devils continued to be just a shade off, with Ibrahimovic missing wide of the near post with a turn-and-shoot chance from 9 yards out.

Jakupovic made an incredible save on Juan Mata in the 73rd minute, sliding to knock the Spaniard’s low attempt from a Chris Smalling headed pass off the line.

Liverpool loanee Lazar Markovic looked ready to make it 1-0 when he hit the post in the 86th minute.

Jakupovic made not one but two very good saves on Pogba during five minutes of stoppage time.