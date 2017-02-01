More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Hull City's Oumar Niasse fouls Manchester United's Michael Carrick during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Manchester United 0-0 Hull City: Jakupovic shines for Tigers

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 1, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
  • Jakupovic stymies United
  • Red Devils take 15 shots
  • Old Trafford boos

Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic was needed from minute one through six minutes of stoppage time, as the Tigers picked up a point at Old Trafford in a scoreless draw on Wednesday.

That makes nine draws on the season for Manchester United, which sits four points out of the Top Five. Hull inches ahead of Sunderland and into 19th place, four points back of safety.

Andrew Robertson made a terrific intervention on Henrikh Mkhitaryan‘s second minute dash to the Hull doorstep, flicking the ball away from danger for a United throw-in.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic worked right to left to curl a shot across goal from 23 yards, but it drifted just wide of the frame.

Jakupovic made a strong save on Paul Pogba in the 42nd minute, leading to a corner that was cleared by the Tigers.

United continued to work its chances, with Ibrahimovic having a chipped pass that was a hair too shot and Marcus Rashford collecting an over the top pass only to hit it wide.

The Red Devils continued to be just a shade off, with Ibrahimovic missing wide of the near post with a turn-and-shoot chance from 9 yards out.

Jakupovic made an incredible save on Juan Mata in the 73rd minute, sliding to knock the Spaniard’s low attempt from a Chris Smalling headed pass off the line.

Liverpool loanee Lazar Markovic looked ready to make it 1-0 when he hit the post in the 86th minute.

Jakupovic made not one but two very good saves on Pogba during five minutes of stoppage time.

Mourinho says referees allowed Hull City to slow match

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, left and Hull City manager Marco Silva stand, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 1, 2017, 5:21 PM EST

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho was displeased with officials in the Red Devils’ scoreless home draw against Hull City on Wednesday.

Referee Mike Jones waved away myriad pleas for penalties from Manchester United’s players, who hit the deck in side the 18 on several occasions during the match. One potential second half penalty for a handball went uncalled, and there’s far less debate there.

And Hull was sure to waste plenty of time, to the extent that Jones handed out five-plus minutes of stoppage time at Old Trafford. That wasn’t enough for Mourinho.

From the BBC:

“We needed to score, we needed more time to play. If you played 35-40 minutes in both halves, it is a lot. I think Hull City tried to see where they could go, the way they could behave and tried to see what the referee would allow them to do.

“They had the feedback and were comfortable to do what they did. I am not critical of that. They are fighting against relegation and every point is gold.”

One thing Mourinho missed in those post-match comments: Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic, who denied United several times including a pair of stoppage time stops on Paul Pogba.

Frankly, United was wasteful in drawing its ninth match of the season. Full marks to Hull for the effort, but the Red Devils have enough class to find a goal from their many chances. This one’s on them, not Moss.

Stoke City 1-1 Everton: Deserved draw at the Britannia

Stoke City's Peter Crouch, left, has a shot on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Stoke and Everton at the bet365 Stadium, in Stoke, England, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (David Davies/PA via AP)
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 1, 2017, 4:57 PM EST
  • Crouch scores 100th PL goal
  • Shawcross own goal
  • 27 combined shot attempts

With plenty of chances for both Everton and Stoke City, neither could find a breakthrough in a 1-1 draw at the Britannia Stadium on Wednesday.

Peter Crouch scored early off a Marko Arnautovic pass, but Seamus Coleman‘s shot was turned into the Stoke goal by Ryan Shawcross for an own goal that made it 1-1.

Everton sits 7th with 34 points, while Stoke moves ahead of Burnley and into 9th.

Crouch broke out his robot celebration after pushing Everton in front, the lanky striker netting his 100th Premier League goal when he stretched to boot Marko Arnautovic’s square ball into the goal.

The big veteran came close to added another with a grounded shot across goal in the 26th minute.

Everton’s equalizer came moments after it appeared to be ruled out for offside. Romelu Lukaku got out of the way of Seamus Coleman’s rip before it moved off Ryan Shawcross and into the net. After conferring with the linesman, the goal was given for Everton.

Joel Robles denied Arnautovic just before halftime, sliding to deny the Austrian’s attempted finish of a Crouch flick.

Saido Berahino made his Stoke debut in the 67th minute.

Everton had a chance from the left, as Ademola Lookman tried to beat Lee Grant short side. The Stoke keeper made the save, and it was 1-1 with 20 minutes to play.

Berahino popped a header over Robles and nearly into the goal, but Ramiro Funes Mori cleared the chance out for a corner kick.

It was Everton’s turn to nearly win it moments later, when Grant slapped Tom Davies‘ shot into the path of Lookman. The rebound shot went across the six and Davies lunged to miss a tap-in.

Three things we learned from Man City’s win vs. West Ham

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2017, 4:43 PM EST

LONDON — Manchester City put on an attacking clinic in their 4-0 win at West Ham United on Wednesday. 

Gabriel Jesus lit up the game as City’s young attacking talent ran riot to put some pressure on Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur ahead of them in the table.

Here’s what we learned from a masterclass in east London.

JESUS RULES SUPREME

Getting off the train in Stratford, east London, a few Man City fans were walking in front of me. Seeing their sky blue shirts, a couple of fans approached them.

“We are Brazilian,” they said, half whispering. “We are hear to watch Gabriel Jesus.”

They don’t need to whisper about it anymore. The kid is a star in the making.

After his impressive first start for City in the FA Cup win at Crystal Palace on Saturday, the 19-year-old carried that form on and delivered more magic.

From the first whistle Jesus looked on another level, cutting in from the right and dribbling past three West Ham defenders before clipping in a dangerous cross which was cleared. He was only just getting started.

For City’s first goal he surged forward in support of Kevin De Bruyne and played an inch-perfect ball back to KDB for the Belgian attacker to slot home without breaking stride. Before he scored his first goal in a City shirt to make it 3-0 he played a divine ball in-behind to Sterling which was put on a plate. He has everything.

The one area he also excels in is his work rate. Often he chases back but he has to watch the timing of his challenges as when on a yellow card (dished out for waving an imaginary card) he clattered in to a West Ham attacker and gave away a free kick in his own half.

With time he will learn and with time it seems he will develop into one of the best young strikers in the world. The $34 million City paid Palmeiras last summer for Jesus looks like an absolute bargain. They may will be ruing the fact that the deal only allowed him to join in January.

CITY’S FUTURE SECURE

When City’s third goal went in following a fluid move, the camera panned to Sergio Aguero’s face on the bench. He looked stunned. That’s because he knows now, more than ever, his place in Man City’s starting lineup is seriously under threat.

And that’s because it wasn’t just Jesus putting on a show on Wednesday. His partners in crime up front were just as dangerous with Raheem Sterling and especially Leroy Sane cutting West Ham’s pedestrian defense to shreds.

Sane, 21, is really finding his stride after a slow start to his first season in England. For City’s second goal he nutmegged Sam Byram in ridiculously easy fashion and then surged past Jose Fonte like he wasn’t there before finding David Silva at the back post to slot home. He then whipped in a cross which Jesus couldn’t quite reach early in the second half and was a constant pest.

Sterling, 22, was just as dangerous, drilling a shot just wide with the first attempt of the game, playing in Jesus for his goal and then winning a penalty kick for City’s fourth. Kevin de Bruyne buzzed around behind the front three of Sane, Jesus and Sterling and got a rest in the second half. Those four players are the future of City’s attack.

No wonder Aguero looked so shocked and concerned on the bench. City’s future is bright and the Argentine may struggle to be an integral part of it.

He isn’t on his own though. With Vincent Kompany and Pablo Zabaleta joining Aguero on the bench and Yaya Toure’s deal up in the summer, the changing of the guard at City has begun.

PAYET A DISTANT MEMORY, FOR NOW…

Outside West Ham’s new home at the London Stadium there used to be a mural to Dimitri Payet. That’s right, used to be.

In one one season he managed to become a god of London’s east end, worshiped by every single Hammers fans for his outrageous goals, flicks and assists.

In one day he whipped all of that away.

When Payet, 29, handed in a transfer request and refused to play for West Ham in early January, the entire fanbase turned against him. His manager Slaven Bilic came out in the press and hammered him for letting down the staff, his teammates and the fans.

Payet trained with the U-23 side for a few weeks and was eventually sold to Marseille the day before Deadline Day for $25 million. He took a pay cut to join his former club, who he left in the summer of 2015 to join West Ham, and it has also been revealed he wasn’t paid by the Hammers for January for his behavior.

West Ham’s owners lambasted Payet’s behavior but on his unveiling at Marseille he said he didn’t have to answer to anyone. He’s quite happy with his decision.

Bilic has suggested that over time Hammers fans may appreciate all of the magic moments Payet delivered in their seventh-place finish last season and be happy they saw him in his prime.

For now, though, the only physical reminder of Payet is a mural which has been painted over. Nothing more, nothing less.

West Ham 0-4 Manchester City: Jesus leads the way

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2017, 4:38 PM EST
  • Jesus, Silva, De Bruyne, Toure score
  • Aguero, Bravo on bench for City
  • City move on to 46 points

LONDON — Manchester City battered West Ham United 4-0 at the London Stadium on Wednesday as Pep Guardiola‘s side dominated from start to finish.

Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and the exceptional Gabriel Jesus all scored before half time to set up the win and Yaya Toure’s second half penalty kick rubbed salt into West Ham’s wounds.

With the win City move on to 46 points, out of the top four only on goal difference. West Ham stay on 28 points after a demoralizing defeat.

City started brightly and Raheem Sterling drilled a shot just wide after a loose ball from a corner found him on the edge of the box. Gabriel Jesus then darted into the box but his dangerous cross was cleared as West Ham settled down.

They didn’t settle down for long as a bad giveaway from Aaron Cresswell on the halfway line allowed De Bruyne to surge forward and he played in Jesus who knocked it straight back for the Belgian to sweep home. 1-0 to City as KDB and Jesus ripped West Ham apart.

City were soon 2-0 up as Leroy Sane first nutmegged Sam Byram and then sped past a pedestrian Jose Fonte before his ball across goal was finished off by Silva. 2-0.

West Ham had one break before half time as Andy Carroll sprayed a ball out wide to Cresswell who ran in on goal but Willy Caballero rushed out and the Hammers left back lobbed his effort harmlessly over the bar.

Before half time City wrapped up the game before half time as another giveaway saw Sane race clear and play the ball across the box to Sterling who in turn knocked it to Jesus to tap home his first goal. 3-0 to City.

Sane whipped in a dangerous cross from the left early in the second half but Jesus couldn’t quite get on the end of it.

De Bruyne then played a lovely ball down the right flank which Sterling latched on to and as he cut back Fonte clipped his legs to give away a clear penalty kick. Toure stepped up and slotted home to make it 4-0 to the visitors.

Sergio Aguero come off the bench for a brief run out late on as City eased to victory to go level on points with fourth-placed Liverpool.