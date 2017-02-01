More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United waves as he leaves the field after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford on February 1, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Mourinho asks why Klopp can lash out, but he cannot

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 1, 2017, 6:45 PM EST

Earlier we relayed post-match comments from Jose Mourinho questioning the officiating in Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Hull City at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

It wasn’t a fun time for Mourinho, who left another interview early.

More comments have emerged, and these struck us as worth a second post. Mourinho was nearly sent to the stands on Wednesday when he argued with a fourth official, and he’s questioning a pretty understandable double standard.

That is, of course, if Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp is not punished for screaming “nobody can beat us” at an official after Simon Mignolet stopped a late penalty.

From the BBC:

“Yesterday a fourth official told a manager ‘I enjoy very much your passion.’ Today I am told to sit down or I am going to be sent to the stand.

“Everything is different for me so don’t ask me questions that put me in a difficult situation.”

To be fair, why would Mourinho want to continue to answer questions when some managers are held to a different standard?

Now Klopp may be punished for his furious outburst, but it does bear some conversation as to whether Mourinho gets a bit more stick than he deserves.

Then again, Mourinho has certainly earned his reputation over time. Is it as simple as Mourinho is reaping what he’s sown over years in the Premier League, while Klopp remains a bit shinier and newer?

New York City FC adds Finland mid with 42 caps at age 25

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - OCTOBER 08: Alexander Ring of Finland in action during the UEFA EURO 2016 Qualifier between Romania and Finland on October 8, 2015 in Bucharest, Romania. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 1, 2017, 9:09 PM EST

Alexander Ring will get to see if his dreams of living in New York City were worth the fuss.

New York City FC announced the signing of the 41-times capped Finland international on Wednesday, giving the club an experienced player in his prime.

Ring, 25, comes from Kaiserslautern in 2.Bundesliga, where he played box-to-box central mid in addition to defensive mid and right mid. The NYCFC web site says he can play as an attack-minded center mid as well.

The selling point for Ring was bringing his family to live in the Big Apple.

From New York City FC’s official web site:

“I think you can see the passion when I play. I’m really looking forward to coming to New York. I’ve already got all the stats about the fanbase and how good that is – with 30,000 spectators on average and I can’t wait to play at the Yankee Stadium – it’s an iconic stadium.

“I don’t want to say too much because I want people to make their own picture of me themselves but I think I’m an honest player who gives everything and plays with confidence.”

The move fits with NYCFC’s oft-discussed youth movement. The entire roster is under 30 with the exceptions of Andrea Pirlo, Frederic Brillant and David Villa.

So what’s with the MLS expansion fight in Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO, CA - JULY 25: Victor Anichebe (R) of West Bromwich Albion tackles Alvas Powell of the Sacramento Republic during the friendly match between West Bromwich Albion and Sacramento Republic at Bonney Field on July 25, 2014 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Alexis Cuarezma/Getty Images)
Photo by Alexis Cuarezma/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 1, 2017, 8:20 PM EST

Sacramento Republic FC is one of the top feel-good stories in the past few years of American professional soccer, but some of the luster has been lost over the last 24 hours.

By no means does that mean the shine will not return — you can’t fake Sacramento’s support for soccer — but bickering owners have caused much consternation over one city’s Major League Soccer bid.

Twelve groups bid for teams in the latest round of MLS expansion, and Sacramento was one of them. The problem? The Republic name was not attached, as it’s owned by team founder Warren Smith. Smith does not have a good relationship with main investor and expansion bid leader Kevin Nagle.

From the Sacramento Bee:

Less than 24 hours after the bid was formally submitted, representatives of Republic FC charged that lead investor Kevin Nagle violated his agreement with the club by applying for the MLS franchise without using the Republic brand. Nagle, however, said he doesn’t control the rights to the Republic brand, hasn’t been able to negotiate an agreement with team founder Warren Smith on the sale of the brand, and had to submit the bid Tuesday in order to meet MLS’ deadline.

It’s easy to get bogged down in personal drama, and it seems inevitable that Smith and Nagle will come to terms with the fact that their beef will not be respected by Sacramento soccer fans if it gets in the way of what many have called a ‘slam dunk’ expansion bid (especially with both Sacramento’s mayor and MLS hierarchy involved in the move).

Get it sorted, fellas.

El Hadary the hero, Salah scores beauty; Egypt advances to AFCON Final

Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, left, celebrates after winning the African Cup of Nations semifinal soccer match between Burkina Faso and Egypt at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Egypt defeated Burkins Faso 4-3 in a penalty shoot out after the game ended tied 1-1. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
AP Photo/Sunday Alamba
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 1, 2017, 7:32 PM EST

Burkina Faso finally found a way to beat Essam El Hadary, but the Egyptian goalkeeper got the last laugh.

The 44-year-old Egypt goalkeeper with 152 caps had not allowed a goal in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations before conceding in regulation of the 1-1 semifinal on Wednesday in Gabon.

But El Hadary snared Burkina Faso’s final penalty to give Egypt a 4-3 edge in penalty kicks.

Aristide Bance’s finish of a wonderful 73rd minute team goal for Burkina Faso sent the game to extra time after Mohamed Salah scored a gorgeous opener for Egypt in the 66th.

Here are both:

El Hadary has been on four AFCON winners for Egypt (1998, 2006, 2008, 2010) and could make it five if Egypt can win the final. The Pharoahs face the winner of Thursday’s semifinal between Ghana and Cameroon on Sunday in Libreville.

Guardiola delivers glimpse of Man City’s future

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2017, 6:04 PM EST

LONDON — We got a glimpse of Manchester City’s future in their 4-0 win at West Ham United on Wednesday.

And it looked sparkling.

Post-game at the London Stadium Pep Guardiola could hardly contain his excitement when speaking about the form of young forwards Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus as they carved open West Ham’s defense time and time again with their pace and intense pressing which kept forcing turnovers.

“These three guys are the future for the club. All of them, their average age is just 20 years old. You cannot see in Europe at the big clubs, there are not strikers as young as Man City have. That is good for the future of the club,” Guardiola said. “We are delighted because Sane is already a part of the team. He arrived a little bit like ‘where am I?’ and now his performance in the last three or four months showed us his potential.”

Asked about 19-year-old forward Gabriel Jesus — the Brazilian international scored and grabbed an assist in an impressive first start in the Premier League — Guardiola believes this is only the beginning for the striker they signed for $34 million from Palmeiras.

“He helps us a lot in the first press. He is so intense, so aggressive in that moment,” Guardiola said. “In the long balls he is a fighter and he is able to keep going and fight against guys taller than him. Of course he is young. We can’t forget he is  just 19 years old. But he is a striker for Brazil, because in the first assist against Crystal Palace he gave it to Sterling, today it was to Kevin. He is a guy who when he arrives there he will attack the ball and he will score goals.”

Alongside 22-year-old Raheem Sterling and 21-year-old Leroy Sane, Jesus led a devastating forward line which is set to terrorize defenses for years to come. Even though they are 10 points off leaders Chelsea — Guardiola played down their title chances this season — if he can sort out his so far troublesome defense then in attack things are slotting together superbly. That was always going to be why Guardiola would get more time to overhaul this ageing City team despite poor results littering his first-ever campaign as a Premier League  manager.

Sergio Aguero’s shocked expression on the bench said it all after the third goal went in. He knows he has massive competition to keep his place in the team with Gabriel breathing down his neck and the Argentine international perhaps having the strongest competitor for a starting spot that he’s ever had since arriving at the Etihad Stadium.

With Kevin De Bruyne in an attacking midfield role, the fluid three of Jesus, Sane and Sterling interchanged and tore West Ham’s creaking defense apart with clever runs, inch-perfect passes and high-pressing. That’s the future of City under Guardiola as he finally has a first line of defense which can force opponents into mistakes and then punish them. He hasn’t always had that with Aguero and Co. up top.

Aguero isn’t the only member of City’s “old guard” to sense a change in the air. Vincent Kompany and Pablo Zabaleta joined Aguero on the bench, yet Guardiola poured cold water on suggestions that Aguero would have to spend more time on the bench in the coming weeks and emphasized his importance to the team. It isn’t quite time for the old guard to pass the baton but it’s getting there. This moment has been coming.

Guardiola also spoke about how impressed he was with the high-pressing of his young attacking talent, plus the shield Yaya Toure provided.

“Every time we win the ball we had three strikers so so quick, so Leroy, Gabriel and Raheem make runs in-behind and it was so so dangerous,” Guardiola said. “When people want make high-pressing we are able to eliminate the first step and create a chance. Yaya was again exceptional and helps us a lot for the future and the next games.”

Toure is rolling back the years in midfield but up front Gabriel has burst onto the scene with plenty of promise. Guardiola wasn’t 100 percent certain what he would be getting when the Brazilian teenager arrived in January fresh from winning the Brazilian title with Palmeiras.

It’s safe to say he’s happy with how things are developing.

“You never know. It is like a watermelon. You have to open it and see how it turns out,” Guardiola said of Jesus. “The perspective was good. That is why we pushed him. He is a young, young talent. He has a huge mentality. So aggressive, he wants to become a good player and when that happens that helps a lot. When he has dreams and something to do in the future in his own career, that helps a lot. Gabriel, in those terms, he wants to become something in world football and of course we are going to try to get it for us.”

On this showing, City’s young front three have the potential to push them to the very top of world football and become something Guardiola dreamed of.

He’s getting there, with the youngsters leading the way.