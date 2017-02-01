Premier League clubs make profit in January transfer window

For the first-time ever Premier League clubs have brought in more money than they’ve spent during the January transfer window.
Deloitte calculated the figures on Wednesday, a day after the transfer window shut in England and Wales, and they state that more money has been spend on transfer in the PL this season than any other season in the past.
Below you will find more specific information on the January 2017 transfer window, which shows the spending might of the clubs struggling in the lower reaches of the PL.
With plenty of players such as Memphis Depay, Odion Ighalo and Dimitri Payet sold overseas for big money, PL clubs decided to spend wisely in January and bring in plenty of loan deals and trim their squads.
Very intriguing. Let’s see if this trend continues.
- Premier League clubs spent $271 million to buy new players in the January window, recording a net transfer profit of $50 million compared with a net spend of $126 million last year
- Total expenditure in this January’s transfer window second-highest ever
- Premier League clubs set new record for transfer expenditure in a single season
- Premier League clubs record net receipts for the first time ever in a transfer window
- Clubs currently in the bottom six of the league accounted for 50% of total expenditure, with clubs currently in the bottom half of the table spending $183.2 million (67% of total expenditure)
- Deadline day expenditure by Premier League clubs totaled $75.8 million, representing the highest deadline day spend since 2011 and the second-highest ever.