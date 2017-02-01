Premier League clubs make profit in January transfer window

Jurgen Klopp wears his heart on his sleeve.

It’s why Liverpool fans and neutrals love him but sometimes his emotions boil over. That happened at Anfield on Tuesday as Liverpool drew 1-1 with Chelsea and Klopp screamed furiously in the face of the fourth official.

With the game level with 14 minutes to go, Chelsea were awarded a penalty kick after Diego Costa was fouled in the box by Joel Matip. It was a clear penalty kick but Klopp vented his frustration to the fourth official.

He explained that his beef was with a foul not being called on Costa earlier in the play as he appeared to nudge Dejan Lovren off the ball. Still, he realized his reaction (see in the video above) towards fourth official Neil Swarbrick was unnecessary.

“I turned to him [Swarbrick] and said: ‘Nobody can beat us.’ Obviously that is absolutely not true but that’s what I said in this moment,” Klopp said. “I went back to the fourth official and said: ‘Sorry – you are the wrong person to speak to.’ He said: ‘No problem, I like your passion.’ I have never heard that from an official before. That was cool.”

With Arsene Wenger receiving a four-match touchline ban for slightly pushing a fourth official, some would argue Klopp should be charged by the FA. Let’s see how this plays out.

As for Costa — the man who won and then had his penalty kick brilliantly saved by Simon Mignolet — Klopp revealed his true feelings about Chelsea’s leading goalscorer.

“If I had played against Costa we could never be friends,” Klopp added. “That’s how it is but when you have him in your team it’s much more fun. I don’t know if it was a dive for the penalty. No one has said anything to me.”

In a way that was a back-handed compliment for Costa from Klopp and although Liverpool remain 10 points behind league leaders Chelsea, they showed spirit and determination to battle back into the game and grab a point. Roberto Firmino had two wonderful chances at the start and end of the second half which he made a mess of, but overall a draw was a fair result as Pedro went close twice late on.

What must be the most frustrating thing for Klopp is that Liverpool has the best record in the PL against the current top six this season, but they’ve dropped 15 points against teams from outside the top six.

That’s what has likely cost them a shot at the title but Klopp’s side are still well and truly in the top four hunt and clinching a spot in the UEFA Champions League would be a great achievement.

