Stoke City 1-1 Everton: Deserved draw at the Britannia

Crouch scores 100th PL goal

Shawcross own goal

27 combined shot attempts

With plenty of chances for both Everton and Stoke City, neither could find a breakthrough in a 1-1 draw at the Britannia Stadium on Wednesday.

Peter Crouch scored early off a Marko Arnautovic pass, but Seamus Coleman‘s shot was turned into the Stoke goal by Ryan Shawcross for an own goal that made it 1-1.

Everton sits 7th with 34 points, while Stoke moves ahead of Burnley and into 9th.

Crouch broke out his robot celebration after pushing Everton in front, the lanky striker netting his 100th Premier League goal when he stretched to boot Marko Arnautovic’s square ball into the goal.

The big veteran came close to added another with a grounded shot across goal in the 26th minute.

Everton’s equalizer came moments after it appeared to be ruled out for offside. Romelu Lukaku got out of the way of Seamus Coleman’s rip before it moved off Ryan Shawcross and into the net. After conferring with the linesman, the goal was given for Everton.

Joel Robles denied Arnautovic just before halftime, sliding to deny the Austrian’s attempted finish of a Crouch flick.

Saido Berahino made his Stoke debut in the 67th minute.

Everton had a chance from the left, as Ademola Lookman tried to beat Lee Grant short side. The Stoke keeper made the save, and it was 1-1 with 20 minutes to play.

Berahino popped a header over Robles and nearly into the goal, but Ramiro Funes Mori cleared the chance out for a corner kick.

It was Everton’s turn to nearly win it moments later, when Grant slapped Tom Davies‘ shot into the path of Lookman. The rebound shot went across the six and Davies lunged to miss a tap-in.

100 – Peter Crouch has become the oldest player in Premier League history to reach 100 goals (36 years, 2 days). Statesman. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 1, 2017

