Stoke City's Peter Crouch, left, has a shot on goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Stoke and Everton at the bet365 Stadium, in Stoke, England, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (David Davies/PA via AP)
David Davies/PA via AP

Stoke City 1-1 Everton: Deserved draw at the Britannia

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 1, 2017, 4:57 PM EST
  • Crouch scores 100th PL goal
  • Shawcross own goal
  • 27 combined shot attempts

With plenty of chances for both Everton and Stoke City, neither could find a breakthrough in a 1-1 draw at the Britannia Stadium on Wednesday.

Peter Crouch scored early off a Marko Arnautovic pass, but Seamus Coleman‘s shot was turned into the Stoke goal by Ryan Shawcross for an own goal that made it 1-1.

Everton sits 7th with 34 points, while Stoke moves ahead of Burnley and into 9th.

Crouch broke out his robot celebration after pushing Everton in front, the lanky striker netting his 100th Premier League goal when he stretched to boot Marko Arnautovic’s square ball into the goal.

The big veteran came close to added another with a grounded shot across goal in the 26th minute.

Everton’s equalizer came moments after it appeared to be ruled out for offside. Romelu Lukaku got out of the way of Seamus Coleman’s rip before it moved off Ryan Shawcross and into the net. After conferring with the linesman, the goal was given for Everton.

Joel Robles denied Arnautovic just before halftime, sliding to deny the Austrian’s attempted finish of a Crouch flick.

Saido Berahino made his Stoke debut in the 67th minute.

Everton had a chance from the left, as Ademola Lookman tried to beat Lee Grant short side. The Stoke keeper made the save, and it was 1-1 with 20 minutes to play.

Berahino popped a header over Robles and nearly into the goal, but Ramiro Funes Mori cleared the chance out for a corner kick.

It was Everton’s turn to nearly win it moments later, when Grant slapped Tom Davies‘ shot into the path of Lookman. The rebound shot went across the six and Davies lunged to miss a tap-in.

New York City FC adds Finland mid with 42 caps at age 25

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - OCTOBER 08: Alexander Ring of Finland in action during the UEFA EURO 2016 Qualifier between Romania and Finland on October 8, 2015 in Bucharest, Romania. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 1, 2017, 9:09 PM EST

Alexander Ring will get to see if his dreams of living in New York City were worth the fuss.

New York City FC announced the signing of the 41-times capped Finland international on Wednesday, giving the club an experienced player in his prime.

Ring, 25, comes from Kaiserslautern in 2.Bundesliga, where he played box-to-box central mid in addition to defensive mid and right mid. The NYCFC web site says he can play as an attack-minded center mid as well.

The selling point for Ring was bringing his family to live in the Big Apple.

From New York City FC’s official web site:

“I think you can see the passion when I play. I’m really looking forward to coming to New York. I’ve already got all the stats about the fanbase and how good that is – with 30,000 spectators on average and I can’t wait to play at the Yankee Stadium – it’s an iconic stadium.

“I don’t want to say too much because I want people to make their own picture of me themselves but I think I’m an honest player who gives everything and plays with confidence.”

The move fits with NYCFC’s oft-discussed youth movement. The entire roster is under 30 with the exceptions of Andrea Pirlo, Frederic Brillant and David Villa.

So what’s with the MLS expansion fight in Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO, CA - JULY 25: Victor Anichebe (R) of West Bromwich Albion tackles Alvas Powell of the Sacramento Republic during the friendly match between West Bromwich Albion and Sacramento Republic at Bonney Field on July 25, 2014 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Alexis Cuarezma/Getty Images)
Photo by Alexis Cuarezma/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 1, 2017, 8:20 PM EST

Sacramento Republic FC is one of the top feel-good stories in the past few years of American professional soccer, but some of the luster has been lost over the last 24 hours.

By no means does that mean the shine will not return — you can’t fake Sacramento’s support for soccer — but bickering owners have caused much consternation over one city’s Major League Soccer bid.

Twelve groups bid for teams in the latest round of MLS expansion, and Sacramento was one of them. The problem? The Republic name was not attached, as it’s owned by team founder Warren Smith. Smith does not have a good relationship with main investor and expansion bid leader Kevin Nagle.

From the Sacramento Bee:

Less than 24 hours after the bid was formally submitted, representatives of Republic FC charged that lead investor Kevin Nagle violated his agreement with the club by applying for the MLS franchise without using the Republic brand. Nagle, however, said he doesn’t control the rights to the Republic brand, hasn’t been able to negotiate an agreement with team founder Warren Smith on the sale of the brand, and had to submit the bid Tuesday in order to meet MLS’ deadline.

It’s easy to get bogged down in personal drama, and it seems inevitable that Smith and Nagle will come to terms with the fact that their beef will not be respected by Sacramento soccer fans if it gets in the way of what many have called a ‘slam dunk’ expansion bid (especially with both Sacramento’s mayor and MLS hierarchy involved in the move).

Get it sorted, fellas.

El Hadary the hero, Salah scores beauty; Egypt advances to AFCON Final

Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, left, celebrates after winning the African Cup of Nations semifinal soccer match between Burkina Faso and Egypt at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Egypt defeated Burkins Faso 4-3 in a penalty shoot out after the game ended tied 1-1. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
AP Photo/Sunday Alamba
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 1, 2017, 7:32 PM EST

Burkina Faso finally found a way to beat Essam El Hadary, but the Egyptian goalkeeper got the last laugh.

The 44-year-old Egypt goalkeeper with 152 caps had not allowed a goal in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations before conceding in regulation of the 1-1 semifinal on Wednesday in Gabon.

But El Hadary snared Burkina Faso’s final penalty to give Egypt a 4-3 edge in penalty kicks.

Aristide Bance’s finish of a wonderful 73rd minute team goal for Burkina Faso sent the game to extra time after Mohamed Salah scored a gorgeous opener for Egypt in the 66th.

Here are both:

El Hadary has been on four AFCON winners for Egypt (1998, 2006, 2008, 2010) and could make it five if Egypt can win the final. The Pharoahs face the winner of Thursday’s semifinal between Ghana and Cameroon on Sunday in Libreville.

Mourinho asks why Klopp can lash out, but he cannot

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United waves as he leaves the field after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford on February 1, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 1, 2017, 6:45 PM EST

Earlier we relayed post-match comments from Jose Mourinho questioning the officiating in Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Hull City at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

It wasn’t a fun time for Mourinho, who left another interview early.

More comments have emerged, and these struck us as worth a second post. Mourinho was nearly sent to the stands on Wednesday when he argued with a fourth official, and he’s questioning a pretty understandable double standard.

That is, of course, if Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp is not punished for screaming “nobody can beat us” at an official after Simon Mignolet stopped a late penalty.

From the BBC:

“Yesterday a fourth official told a manager ‘I enjoy very much your passion.’ Today I am told to sit down or I am going to be sent to the stand.

“Everything is different for me so don’t ask me questions that put me in a difficult situation.”

To be fair, why would Mourinho want to continue to answer questions when some managers are held to a different standard?

Now Klopp may be punished for his furious outburst, but it does bear some conversation as to whether Mourinho gets a bit more stick than he deserves.

Then again, Mourinho has certainly earned his reputation over time. Is it as simple as Mourinho is reaping what he’s sown over years in the Premier League, while Klopp remains a bit shinier and newer?