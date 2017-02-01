More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 01: Luis Suarez of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring their opening goal during the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg match between Club Atletico de Madrid and FC Barcelona at Estadio Vicente Calderon on February 1, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

WATCH: Suarez carries from midfield to give Barca lead over Atleti

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 1, 2017, 3:43 PM EST

Quite a goal, Mr. Suarez, quite a goal.

Barcelona’s Luis Suarez took less than seven minutes to make normally stingy Atletico Madrid look pretty open, but there is good news for the hosts at the Vicente Calderon: manager Diego Simeone couldn’t really get in their faces until halftime.

Suarez gained possession near the halfway line and then dribbled through the Atleti backs before using the outside of his boot to push the ball under a diving Jan Oblak, as Barca took a 1-0 lead in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal.

It’s his 22nd goal of the season for Barcelona, and his 106th overall goal for the Blaugranas. He’s good at soccer.

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2017, 4:43 PM EST

LONDON — Manchester City put on an attacking clinic in their 4-0 win at West Ham United on Wednesday. 

Gabriel Jesus lit up the game as City’s young attacking talent ran riot to put some pressure on Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur ahead of them in the table.

Here’s what we learned from a masterclass in east London.

JESUS RULES SUPREME

Getting off the train in Stratford, east London, a few Man City fans were walking in front of me. Seeing their sky blue shirts, a couple of fans approached them.

“We are Brazilian,” they said, half whispering. “We are hear to watch Gabriel Jesus.”

They don’t need to whisper about it anymore. The kid is a star in the making.

After his impressive first start for City in the FA Cup win at Crystal Palace on Saturday, the 19-year-old carried that form on and delivered more magic.

From the first whistle Jesus looked on another level, cutting in from the right and dribbling past three West Ham defenders before clipping in a dangerous cross which was cleared. He was only just getting started.

For City’s first goal he surged forward in support of Kevin De Bruyne and played an inch-perfect ball back to KDB for the Belgian attacker to slot home without breaking stride. Before he scored his first goal in a City shirt to make it 3-0 he played a divine ball in-behind to Sterling which was put on a plate. He has everything.

The one area he also excels in is his work rate. Often he chases back but he has to watch the timing of his challenges as when on a yellow card (dished out for waving an imaginary card) he clattered in to a West Ham attacker and gave away a free kick in his own half.

With time he will learn and with time it seems he will develop into one of the best young strikers in the world. The $34 million City paid Palmeiras last summer for Jesus looks like an absolute bargain. They may will be ruing the fact that the deal only allowed him to join in January.

CITY’S FUTURE SECURE

When City’s third goal went in following a fluid move, the camera panned to Sergio Aguero’s face on the bench. He looked stunned. That’s because he knows now, more than ever, his place in Man City’s starting lineup is seriously under threat.

And that’s because it wasn’t just Jesus putting on a show on Wednesday. His partners in crime up front were just as dangerous with Raheem Sterling and especially Leroy Sane cutting West Ham’s pedestrian defense to shreds.

Sane, 21, is really finding his stride after a slow start to his first season in England. For City’s second goal he nutmegged Sam Byram in ridiculously easy fashion and then surged past Jose Fonte like he wasn’t there before finding David Silva at the back post to slot home. He then whipped in a cross which Jesus couldn’t quite reach early in the second half and was a constant pest.

Sterling, 22, was just as dangerous, drilling a shot just wide with the first attempt of the game, playing in Jesus for his goal and then winning a penalty kick for City’s fourth. Kevin de Bruyne buzzed around behind the front three of Sane, Jesus and Sterling and got a rest in the second half. Those four players are the future of City’s attack.

No wonder Aguero looked so shocked and concerned on the bench. City’s future is bright and the Argentine may struggle to be an integral part of it.

PAYET A DISTANT MEMORY, FOR NOW…

Outside West Ham’s new home at the London Stadium there used to be a mural to Dimitri Payet. That’s right, used to be.

In one one season he managed to become a god of London’s east end, worshiped by every single Hammers fans for his outrageous goals, flicks and assists.

In one day he whipped all of that away.

When Payet, 29, handed in a transfer request and refused to play for West Ham in early January, the entire fanbase turned against him. His manager Slaven Bilic came out in the press and hammered him for letting down the staff, his teammates and the fans.

Payet trained with the U-23 side for a few weeks and was eventually sold to Marseille the day before Deadline Day for $25 million. He took a pay cut to join his former club, who he left in the summer of 2015 to join West Ham, and it has also been revealed he wasn’t paid by the Hammers for January for his behavior.

West Ham’s owners lambasted Payet’s behavior but on his unveiling at Marseille he said he didn’t have to answer to anyone. He’s quite happy with his decision.

Bilic has suggested that over time Hammers fans may appreciate all of the magic moments Payet delivered in their seventh-place finish last season and be happy they saw him in his prime.

For now, though, the only physical reminder of Payet is a mural which has been painted over. Nothing more, nothing less.

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 1, 2017, 4:38 PM EST
  • Jesus, Silva, De Bruyne, Toure score
  • Aguero, Bravo on bench for City
  • City move on to 46 points

LONDON — Manchester City battered West Ham United 4-0 at the London Stadium on Wednesday as Pep Guardiola‘s side dominated from start to finish.

Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and the exceptional Gabriel Jesus all scored before half time to set up the win and Yaya Toure’s second half penalty kick rubbed salt into West Ham’s wounds.

With the win City move on to 46 points, out of the top four only on goal difference. West Ham stay on 28 points after a demoralizing defeat.

City started brightly and Raheem Sterling drilled a shot just wide after a loose ball from a corner found him on the edge of the box. Gabriel Jesus then darted into the box but his dangerous cross was cleared as West Ham settled down.

They didn’t settle down for long as a bad giveaway from Aaron Cresswell on the halfway line allowed De Bruyne to surge forward and he played in Jesus who knocked it straight back for the Belgian to sweep home. 1-0 to City as KDB and Jesus ripped West Ham apart.

City were soon 2-0 up as Leroy Sane first nutmegged Sam Byram and then sped past a pedestrian Jose Fonte before his ball across goal was finished off by Silva. 2-0.

West Ham had one break before half time as Andy Carroll sprayed a ball out wide to Cresswell who ran in on goal but Willy Caballero rushed out and the Hammers left back lobbed his effort harmlessly over the bar.

Before half time City wrapped up the game before half time as another giveaway saw Sane race clear and play the ball across the box to Sterling who in turn knocked it to Jesus to tap home his first goal. 3-0 to City.

Sane whipped in a dangerous cross from the left early in the second half but Jesus couldn’t quite get on the end of it.

De Bruyne then played a lovely ball down the right flank which Sterling latched on to and as he cut back Fonte clipped his legs to give away a clear penalty kick. Toure stepped up and slotted home to make it 4-0 to the visitors.

Sergio Aguero come off the bench for a brief run out late on as City eased to victory to go level on points with fourth-placed Liverpool.

STRATFORD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: David Silva of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team's second goal with team mates during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on February 1, 2017 in Stratford, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 1, 2017, 3:48 PM EST

Three Premier League battles hit Wednesday’s docket, all at half, as Manchester City and Manchester United hope to make things uncomfortable for a Top Four which only managed three combined points on Tuesday.

West Ham United 0-3 Manchester CitySTREAM

Man City look enabled by the opportunity to encroach on the Top Four, as its potent attack is cruising at the Olympic Stadium. Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva had goals assisted by Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane, respectively, before Jesus added one of his own.

Stoke City 1-1 EvertonSTREAM

Peter Crouch has his 100th Premier League goal, stretching to move a Marko Arnautovic pass into the goal at the Britannia Stadium.

Everton’s equalizer came moments after it appeared to be ruled out for offside. Romelu Lukaku got out of the way of Seamus Coleman‘s rip before it moved off Ryan Shawcross and into the net. After conferring with the linesman, the goal was given for Everton.

Manchester United 0-0 Hull City — STREAM

The Red Devils look good money for a goal, but have had too many draws this season for us to count any unhatched chickens.

Credit: UW Athletic Communications
UW Athletic Communications
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 1, 2017, 2:50 PM EST

Sunderland has plucked a player from American college soccer.

University of Wisconsin defender Sam Brotherton has agreed to forego his final years of college eligibility and link up with the Black Cats on a professional contract through the 2018-19 season.

[ MORE: 12 cities apply for MLS expansion ]

Brotherton, 20, has six caps for New Zealand. PST profiled him before the All Whites took on the USMNT and Mexico in 2016.

He will join the U-23 side with the hope of impressing enough to get a look with David Moyes‘ First Team. Given the struggles of the shorthanded Black Cats, it’s not absurd to think we could see him on a Premier League pitch soon.