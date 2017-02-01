WATCH: The F2 hit West Ham’s grounds with Mark Noble

The F2 turned its attention to West Ham United on this week’s episode, as Jeremy and Billy worked their way around London.
The pair discuss the past and present of West Ham United, including Upton Park, club legend Sir Bobby Moore, the diversity of the club’s players and more in the above video.
Then Jeremy and Billy spoke with West Ham captain Mark Noble about the club’s transition to their new stadium and hit the training pitch to showoff silky touches and solid shots.
MADRID (AP) A Real Madrid fan had just the right gift to convince Sergio Ramos to hand over his shirt – a package of pork.
The fan went into Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for Sunday’s game against Real Sociedad carrying a sign that said, “Sergio, if you give me your shirt, I’ll give you a tray of pork in lard.”
After Madrid’s 3-0 win, Ramos ran across the field and threw his shirt to the fan in the stands. Smiling, the defender asked for the meat and waited a few seconds as a steward picked up the package from the fan.
A video of the exchange was posted on Twitter, and several photos showed Ramos returning to the changing rooms carrying the pack of meat.
Local media identified the fan as Sergio Sanchez, who is from Vejer de la Frontera in southern Spain, which is known for its pork in lard, or “lomo en manteca,” as it’s called in Spanish.
“He asked for it twice,” Sanchez told channel CSN Cadiz. “He didn’t want to leave without it.”
Alexander Ring will get to see if his dreams of living in New York City were worth the fuss.
New York City FC announced the signing of the 41-times capped Finland international on Wednesday, giving the club an experienced player in his prime.
Ring, 25, comes from Kaiserslautern in 2.Bundesliga, where he played box-to-box central mid in addition to defensive mid and right mid. The NYCFC web site says he can play as an attack-minded center mid as well.
The selling point for Ring was bringing his family to live in the Big Apple.
From New York City FC’s official web site:
“I think you can see the passion when I play. I’m really looking forward to coming to New York. I’ve already got all the stats about the fanbase and how good that is – with 30,000 spectators on average and I can’t wait to play at the Yankee Stadium – it’s an iconic stadium.
“I don’t want to say too much because I want people to make their own picture of me themselves but I think I’m an honest player who gives everything and plays with confidence.”
The move fits with NYCFC’s oft-discussed youth movement. The entire roster is under 30 with the exceptions of Andrea Pirlo, Frederic Brillant and David Villa.
Sacramento Republic FC is one of the top feel-good stories in the past few years of American professional soccer, but some of the luster has been lost over the last 24 hours.
By no means does that mean the shine will not return — you can’t fake Sacramento’s support for soccer — but bickering owners have caused much consternation over one city’s Major League Soccer bid.
Twelve groups bid for teams in the latest round of MLS expansion, and Sacramento was one of them. The problem? The Republic name was not attached, as it’s owned by team founder Warren Smith. Smith does not have a good relationship with main investor and expansion bid leader Kevin Nagle.
From the Sacramento Bee:
Less than 24 hours after the bid was formally submitted, representatives of Republic FC charged that lead investor Kevin Nagle violated his agreement with the club by applying for the MLS franchise without using the Republic brand. Nagle, however, said he doesn’t control the rights to the Republic brand, hasn’t been able to negotiate an agreement with team founder Warren Smith on the sale of the brand, and had to submit the bid Tuesday in order to meet MLS’ deadline.
It’s easy to get bogged down in personal drama, and it seems inevitable that Smith and Nagle will come to terms with the fact that their beef will not be respected by Sacramento soccer fans if it gets in the way of what many have called a ‘slam dunk’ expansion bid (especially with both Sacramento’s mayor and MLS hierarchy involved in the move).
Get it sorted, fellas.
Burkina Faso finally found a way to beat Essam El Hadary, but the Egyptian goalkeeper got the last laugh.
The 44-year-old Egypt goalkeeper with 152 caps had not allowed a goal in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations before conceding in regulation of the 1-1 semifinal on Wednesday in Gabon.
But El Hadary snared Burkina Faso’s final penalty to give Egypt a 4-3 edge in penalty kicks.
Aristide Bance’s finish of a wonderful 73rd minute team goal for Burkina Faso sent the game to extra time after Mohamed Salah scored a gorgeous opener for Egypt in the 66th.
Here are both:
El Hadary has been on four AFCON winners for Egypt (1998, 2006, 2008, 2010) and could make it five if Egypt can win the final. The Pharoahs face the winner of Thursday’s semifinal between Ghana and Cameroon on Sunday in Libreville.