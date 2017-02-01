With some pork, fan lures Ramos into giving his shirt

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

MADRID (AP) A Real Madrid fan had just the right gift to convince Sergio Ramos to hand over his shirt – a package of pork.

The fan went into Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for Sunday’s game against Real Sociedad carrying a sign that said, “Sergio, if you give me your shirt, I’ll give you a tray of pork in lard.”

After Madrid’s 3-0 win, Ramos ran across the field and threw his shirt to the fan in the stands. Smiling, the defender asked for the meat and waited a few seconds as a steward picked up the package from the fan.

A video of the exchange was posted on Twitter, and several photos showed Ramos returning to the changing rooms carrying the pack of meat.

Local media identified the fan as Sergio Sanchez, who is from Vejer de la Frontera in southern Spain, which is known for its pork in lard, or “lomo en manteca,” as it’s called in Spanish.

“He asked for it twice,” Sanchez told channel CSN Cadiz. “He didn’t want to leave without it.”