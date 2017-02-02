Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson suffers serious knee injury

Bournemouth will be without Callum Wilson for the rest of the 2016-17 Premier League season.

[ MORE: Frank Lampard retires ]

Wilson, 24, has ruptured the ACL in his left knee in a training session on Wednesday.

The Cherries stated that Wilson’s rehab period is “expected to last for six months” as the English striker will have to battle back from a second anterior cruciate ligament injury in two seasons in the Premier League as he ruptured the ACL in his right knee last season.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe had the following to say about Wilson’s latest serious knee injury.

“We are all devastated for Callum,” Howe said. “What’s important now is that he receives the support and love of his family and friends, teammates and everyone associated with AFC Bournemouth. Callum showed incredible character and determination to come back from a similar set-back last season and we know he has the same strength and will to do the same again.”

Wilson has scored six goals in 21 games for Bournemouth this season as he battled back well from spending most of his debut season in the top-flight on the sidelines.

Big bids have come in for Wilson from West Ham, with West Bromwich Albion also interested in signing him but now his latest long road to recovery will commence.

Coming just two days after the January transfer window shut, Wilson’s injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for Bournemouth.

They still have Benik Afobe, Josh King, Junior Stanislas and Lys Mousset who can play up front but Wilson is a key part of how they play since he joined in 2014 and led them to promotion to the top-flight for the first time in club history.

With Bournemouth just seven points above the relegation zone and losing two of their last three games, all of a sudden they’re looking over their shoulders a little as clubs in the relegation zone start to pick up wins and momentum.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports