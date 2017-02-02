More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LONDON - APRIL 08: Frank Lampard of Chelsea celebrates his goal during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final 2nd Leg match between Chelsea and Fenerbahce at Stamford Bridge on April 8, 2008 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Frank Lampard announces his retirement

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 2, 2017, 7:30 AM EST

Frank Lampard has made his final surging run into a penalty box.

MORE: City's young stars shine

At the age of 38 the former West Ham, Chelsea, Manchester City, New York City FC and England midfielder has announced his retirement as a professional.

Lampard released the following statement on Thursday as he called time on his glittering 21-year career and hinted that his future lies in coaching.

After 21 incredible years, I have decided that now is the right time to finish my career as a professional footballer. Whilst I have received a number of exciting offers to continue playing at home and abroad, at 38 I feel now is the time to begin the next chapter in my life. I’m immensely proud of the trophies I’ve won, of representing my country over 100 times and of scoring more than 300 career goals.

I have many people to thank. I thank my parents for instilling in me the values of hard work, dedication and professionalism, values which I have carried with me in everything that I do. I am forever grateful for the support of my family, my wife Christine and my two daughters Luna and Isla. What you have given me off the pitch has always been my strength on it. I love you all very much. Also, my friends and my own team that have always been there for me. I would like to thank the amazing team-mates, coaches, managers and backroom staff that I was privileged to work with. I’d also like to pay tribute to the clubs that I have represented. Firstly, West Ham United who gave me my debut in 1996. Thanks to the people there that believed in me at that young age. More recently Manchester City and NYCFC. I greatly enjoyed my last playing years at these two clubs and really appreciate the support I received from City Football Group and both clubs’ fans.

Of course, the largest part of my heart belongs to Chelsea, a club which has given me so many great memories. I will never forget the opportunity they gave me and the success that we managed to achieve together. It is impossible to give thanks individually to all the people that helped and supported me in my 13 years playing there. All I can say is from the day I signed until now and going forward, I’m eternally grateful for everything and to everyone. Chelsea fans gave myself and my teammates such incredible support. Their passion and hunger drove me on personally to give my best year after year. I couldn’t have done it without them.

Looking forward, I’m grateful to the FA for the opportunity to study for my coaching qualifications and I look forward to pursuing the off-field opportunities that this decision opens.

Lampard won 13 major trophies in his career, all with Chelsea, and he is regarded as one of the finest midfielders of all time. He also won 106 caps for England, scoring 29 goals and representing the Three Lions at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups, plus the European Championships in 2004.

He joined Chelsea from West Ham in 2001 and went on to become a club legend after spending 13 years with the Blues. Lampard won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, a UEFA Champions League and a UEFA Europa League title.

Lampard is also Chelsea’s all-time leading goalscorer with 211 goals in 649 appearances in all competitions, plus he’s the PL’s fourth highest scorer in history with 177 goals.

Not bad for a midfielder.

After leaving Chelsea in 2014 he signed for New York City FC in Major League Soccer and spent time on loan with their sister club, Manchester City, before heading to MLS for the past two seasons. In the U.S. he scored 15 goals in 31 appearances, excelling in 2016, and his final game as a professional came at Yankee Stadium on Nov. 6 as NYCFC lost to Toronto FC in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Lampard is now expected to go into a coaching role as he completes his badges with the English FA.

Another one: Atlanta announce latest South America DP signing

TURIN, ITALY - DECEMBER 01: Josef Alexander Martinez of Torino FC looks on during the TIM Cup match between Torino FC and AC Cesena at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on December 1, 2015 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 2, 2017, 3:35 PM EST

ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta United has signed Venezuelan forward Josef Martinez on loan as a designated player.

FOLLOW: All of PST's MLS coverage

The 23-year-old Martinez comes to the expansion Atlanta team from Torino FC in Italy. The loan deal includes a club option to purchase.

Martinez has scored five goals during the 2018 World Cup qualification. He scored 13 goals with six assists in 76 appearances in his three seasons with Torino.

MORE: What's the deal with MLS expansion fight in Sacramento?

Atlanta and Minnesota start play in Major League Soccer in March.

VOTE: Select your Premier League Goal of the Month – January

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Olivier Giroud of Arsenal scores the opening goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on January 1, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 2, 2017, 2:08 PM EST

The 2 Robbies have selected their contenders for the Premier League Goal of the Month for January.

VOTE: Select your GOTM here

Now it’s your job to select the winner.

Once again we have a scorpion kick among the contenders this month, but a certain bicycle kick may just win your vote…

Watch all of the contenders in the video below and make sure to vote by clicking on the link above.

Enjoy.

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 23

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Granit Xhaka of Arsenal (L) tackles N'Golo Kante of Chelsea (R) during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 2, 2017, 1:10 PM EST

The Premier League player Power Rankings for Week 23 have landed.

MORE: Power Rankings archive

We have a new man atop our Power Rankings and plenty of Chelsea players in the upper echelons as their magnificent form continues. Plus, look out for Manchester City’s youngsters surging into the top 20.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) – New entry
  2. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Down 1
  3. Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – New entry
  4. Diego Costa (Chelsea) – Down 1
  5. David Luiz (Chelsea) – New entry
  6. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Up 6
  7. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Down 5
  8. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man United) – Down 4
  9. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 4
  10. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Up 4
  11. Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea) – Even
  12. Leroy Sane (Man City) – New entry
  13. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea) – New entry
  14. Michail Antonio (West Ham) – Down 6
  15. Seamus Coleman (Everton) – Up 2
  16. Gary Cahill (Chelsea) – Up 3
  17. Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) – Up 3
  18. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) – Down 3
  19. Yaya Toure (Man City) – New entry
  20. Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) – Down 7

London, get ready for “Arlo, Lee and Graeme’s Excellent Adventure”

cvdunhnxgaafjf1
NBC Sports
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 2, 2017, 12:00 PM EST

If you’ve ever experienced the traffic in London then you’ll realize just how big of a task this is.

LIVE: Stream every PL game live

This Saturday NBC Sports’ Arlo White, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux will travel via motorbike taxi between two Premier League games at Stamford Bridge and White Hart Lane, with all three taking separate motorbikes and different routes to get across England’s bustling capital.

Along the way Arlo, Lee and Graeme will stop to take photos at London landmarks, so stay tuned to all of NBC Sports Soccer’s social channels (listed below) to follow them on their journey and see who reaches White Hart Lane first.

The journey will commence after the trio call the huge London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the lads will then rush from west to north London in time to call Tottenham v. Middlesbrough (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

NBC’s lead soccer announcer Arlo White is feeling quite confident ahead of the journey…

“It’s tremendous for me that we are doing the Chelsea v. Arsenal game first,” White said. “Graeme and Lee are legends for the Blues and the Gunners. By the time they’ve finished signing autographs for their adoring fans afterwards outside of Stamford Bridge, I’ll be in a pub near White Hart Lane, after calling Tottenham v Middlesbrough on my own!”

Meanwhile analysts Graeme Le Saux and Lee Dixon are already throwing around plenty of banter ahead of the journey.

“The journey between stadiums will consist of Lee and I racing to see who can get there first, having rushed to take our picture with each landmark,” Le Saux said. “Meanwhile, Arlo will beg his rider to slow down to walking pace. He will take a panorama shot and spend 10 minutes choosing a filter before continuing at snail’s pace to White Hart Lane.”

Let the journey “Excellent Adventure” begin.

Follow the journey via NBC Sports Soccer Twitter
Follow the journey via NBC Sports Soccer Facebook page