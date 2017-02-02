Frank Lampard announces his retirement

Frank Lampard has made his final surging run into a penalty box.

At the age of 38 the former West Ham, Chelsea, Manchester City, New York City FC and England midfielder has announced his retirement as a professional.

Lampard released the following statement on Thursday as he called time on his glittering 21-year career and hinted that his future lies in coaching.

After 21 incredible years, I have decided that now is the right time to finish my career as a professional footballer. Whilst I have received a number of exciting offers to continue playing at home and abroad, at 38 I feel now is the time to begin the next chapter in my life. I’m immensely proud of the trophies I’ve won, of representing my country over 100 times and of scoring more than 300 career goals. I have many people to thank. I thank my parents for instilling in me the values of hard work, dedication and professionalism, values which I have carried with me in everything that I do. I am forever grateful for the support of my family, my wife Christine and my two daughters Luna and Isla. What you have given me off the pitch has always been my strength on it. I love you all very much. Also, my friends and my own team that have always been there for me. I would like to thank the amazing team-mates, coaches, managers and backroom staff that I was privileged to work with. I’d also like to pay tribute to the clubs that I have represented. Firstly, West Ham United who gave me my debut in 1996. Thanks to the people there that believed in me at that young age. More recently Manchester City and NYCFC. I greatly enjoyed my last playing years at these two clubs and really appreciate the support I received from City Football Group and both clubs’ fans. Of course, the largest part of my heart belongs to Chelsea, a club which has given me so many great memories. I will never forget the opportunity they gave me and the success that we managed to achieve together. It is impossible to give thanks individually to all the people that helped and supported me in my 13 years playing there. All I can say is from the day I signed until now and going forward, I’m eternally grateful for everything and to everyone. Chelsea fans gave myself and my teammates such incredible support. Their passion and hunger drove me on personally to give my best year after year. I couldn’t have done it without them. Looking forward, I’m grateful to the FA for the opportunity to study for my coaching qualifications and I look forward to pursuing the off-field opportunities that this decision opens.

Lampard won 13 major trophies in his career, all with Chelsea, and he is regarded as one of the finest midfielders of all time. He also won 106 caps for England, scoring 29 goals and representing the Three Lions at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups, plus the European Championships in 2004.

He joined Chelsea from West Ham in 2001 and went on to become a club legend after spending 13 years with the Blues. Lampard won three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, a UEFA Champions League and a UEFA Europa League title.

Lampard is also Chelsea’s all-time leading goalscorer with 211 goals in 649 appearances in all competitions, plus he’s the PL’s fourth highest scorer in history with 177 goals.

Not bad for a midfielder.

After leaving Chelsea in 2014 he signed for New York City FC in Major League Soccer and spent time on loan with their sister club, Manchester City, before heading to MLS for the past two seasons. In the U.S. he scored 15 goals in 31 appearances, excelling in 2016, and his final game as a professional came at Yankee Stadium on Nov. 6 as NYCFC lost to Toronto FC in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Lampard is now expected to go into a coaching role as he completes his badges with the English FA.

