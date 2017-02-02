More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
NBC Sports

London, get ready for “Arlo, Lee and Graeme’s Excellent Adventure”

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 2, 2017, 12:00 PM EST

If you’ve ever experienced the traffic in London then you’ll realize just how big of a task this is.

This Saturday NBC Sports’ Arlo White, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux will travel via motorbike taxi between two Premier League games at Stamford Bridge and White Hart Lane, with all three taking separate motorbikes and different routes to get across England’s bustling capital.

Along the way Arlo, Lee and Graeme will stop to take photos at London landmarks, so stay tuned to all of NBC Sports Soccer’s social channels (listed below) to follow them on their journey and see who reaches White Hart Lane first.

The journey will commence after the trio call the huge London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the lads will then rush from west to north London in time to call Tottenham v. Middlesbrough (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

NBC’s lead soccer announcer Arlo White is feeling quite confident ahead of the journey…

“It’s tremendous for me that we are doing the Chelsea v. Arsenal game first,” White said. “Graeme and Lee are legends for the Blues and the Gunners. By the time they’ve finished signing autographs for their adoring fans afterwards outside of Stamford Bridge, I’ll be in a pub near White Hart Lane, after calling Tottenham v Middlesbrough on my own!”

Meanwhile analysts Graeme Le Saux and Lee Dixon are already throwing around plenty of banter ahead of the journey.

“The journey between stadiums will consist of Lee and I racing to see who can get there first, having rushed to take our picture with each landmark,” Le Saux said. “Meanwhile, Arlo will beg his rider to slow down to walking pace. He will take a panorama shot and spend 10 minutes choosing a filter before continuing at snail’s pace to White Hart Lane.”

Let the journey “Excellent Adventure” begin.

Yaya: “I never give up,” and Man City won’t give up chasing Chelsea

STRATFORD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Yaya Toure of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal with Leroy Sane during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on February 1, 2017 in Stratford, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 2, 2017, 10:40 PM EST

No matter how massive the miracle required appears to be, Yaya Toure says Manchester City won’t give up on their pursuit of Chelsea in the 2016-17 Premier League title race.

The gap between first (Chelsea) and fourth (Man City) is presently 10 points, which means that miracle would have to be of historic proportions. Given the way City played in their 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United on Wednesday, though — along with the underwhelming performances of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Liverpool a day earlier — if anyone’s going to make a race of it, it’ll be City.

No one sounds more sure of that fact than Toure, who on Thursday told reporters he’s focused on the task at hand, which is simply going out and winning one game at a time, despite the obvious disadvantages he and his teammates face — quotes from Goal.com:

“When you look at me, I never give up.”

“But football is not about the talk outside the pitch it is about what goes on the pitch. We have to perform.

“It is quite difficult for us. Chelsea have been playing one game a week and we are fighting in a lot of competitions so it is quite hard.

“You see the solidity of Chelsea and a win at Liverpool would have made it very difficult for us. But we are not thinking about Chelsea. We are thinking about us. Just get the job done, keep it going and perform like we did.”

Aguero has no desire to leave Man City, says agent

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City congratulates Sergio Aguero after their 2-1 win in the Premier League match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor on November 26, 2016 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 2, 2017, 9:53 PM EST

Backstory: Sergio Aguero was dropped to the bench, where he remained for 73 minutes of Manchester City’s 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United on Wednesday; Gabriel Jesus made his first Premier League start, in Aguero’s place, and bagged a goal and an assist in 90 minutes of work.

Thus, a million transfer rumors were launched.

Not so fast, though, says Aguero’s agent, Hernan Reguera, who on Thursday was quick to snuff out any wild speculation that Aguero will seek a move away from the Etihad Stadium this summer  — quotes from the Guardian:

“Yes, he is very, very happy — he will be there next season.”

Asked if Aguero had any issue with potentially having to compete for his place with Jesus, Reguero replied: “No problem.”

One could make a strong case — fairly easily, by the way — that Aguero’s career has actually suffered from never being pushed to retain his place as Man City’s first-choice striker. Edin Dzeko was the closest thing to true competition for the spot, and even he ended up little more than a change-of-pace option before eventually being transferred away. Jesus has hit the ground running upon arriving in the PL, though he’s only three games into his City career, so everyone should probably put a hold on the obituaries for Aguero’s career.

USWNT reps resume labor talks with new lawyer

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Forward for the Chicago Red Stars Stephanie McCaffrey, midfielder for the Washington Spirit Kristie Mewis, goalkeeper for the Chicago Red Stars Alyssa Naeher, Managing director of operations for the NWSL Amanda Duffy, NWSL Commissioner Jeff Plush, CEO of A&E Networks Nancy Dubuc, Sky Blue FC defender Christie Rampone, U.S. Soccer President Sunil Gulati, midfielder for the NC Courage Sam Mewis, midfielder for the Boston Breakers Rose Lavelle, and forward for the NC Courage Lynn Williams attend the Lifetime National Women's Soccer League press conference on February 2, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Lifetime)
Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Lifetime
Associated PressFeb 2, 2017, 8:10 PM EST

NEW YORK (AP) Contract talks between the women’s national team and the U.S. Soccer Federation have resumed after the players’ union retained a new lawyer.

U.S. Soccer Federation President Sunil Gulati said Thursday the union is being represented in collective bargaining by Mady Gilson of Bredhoff & Kaiser. The players parted ways in December with attorney Rich Nichols, who had been executive director of the U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association since late 2014.

At a news conference Thursday announcing A+E Networks purchase of a stake in the National Women’s Soccer League, Gulati said he was encouraged by progress in talks for a collective bargaining agreement to replace the deal that expired Dec. 31.

“The tone is just completely different, and everyone wants to get a deal done. The players want to play. We want to have a fair CBA, so I have no doubt we’ll get a deal done,” he said.

USA vs. Jamaica preview: Finding the right midfield formula

(Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)
Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 2, 2017, 7:09 PM EST

Qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia resumes in March, which means Friday’s friendly against Jamaica (7 p.m. ET, in Chattanooga, Tenn.) will serve as the U.S. national team’s final tune-up — and re-introduction period for Bruce Arena — ahead a monumental pair of games, from which the Yanks almost certainly need a minimum of four points.

To say the next 60 days are important for the USMNT program, would be a massive understatement.

Most important of all: Mixing up the midfield

In Sunday’s draw with Serbia, one thing became alarmingly clear very early on: despite all the new faces in camp and the starting lineup, the USMNT player pool is still full of too-similar central midfielders, all of whom lack the vision and touch to pick out and play the final pass leading to a clear-cut scoring chance. It wasn’t until Sebastia Lletget (halftime, for Jermaine Jones) and Benny Feilhaber (77th minute, for Sacha Kljestan) entered the game that the ball began to move forward, with purpose, rather than side to side and backward.

[ MORE: USA, Serbia play to scoreless draw | Three things we learned ]

Darlington Nagbe received most of the plaudits as the USMNT’s only consistently dangerous attacker on the day, though his only two “chances” of the game ended up nothing more than speculative efforts from distance. It was a predictable outcome, though, given the number of times we’ve seen the Michael Bradley-Jermaine Jones experiment play out over the last five years, and while Kljestan has been an goal-creating machine for the New York Red Bulls the last two seasons, he doesn’t attack opposing defenses with the pressure-creating, straight-ahead approach of Feilhaber. When the European-based players join up for World Cup qualifying next month, the midfield options aren’t suddenly plentiful; this is, for all intents and purposes, the group from which to choose.

Note: Kljestan (family reasons) and Jones (WCQ suspension) each departed camp following the draw with Serbia.

FULL 21-MAN ROSTER

Goalkeepers: David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake), Luis Robles (New York Red Bulls)

Defenders: DaMarcus Beasley (Unattached), Steve Birnbaum (D.C. United), Brad Evans (Seattle Sounders), Greg Garza (Atlanta United), Chad Marshall (Seattle Sounders), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), Walker Zimmerman (FC Dallas), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

Midfielders: Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Benny Feilhaber (Sporting Kansas City), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union)

Forwards: Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)