London, get ready for “Arlo, Lee and Graeme’s Excellent Adventure”

If you’ve ever experienced the traffic in London then you’ll realize just how big of a task this is.

This Saturday NBC Sports’ Arlo White, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux will travel via motorbike taxi between two Premier League games at Stamford Bridge and White Hart Lane, with all three taking separate motorbikes and different routes to get across England’s bustling capital.

Along the way Arlo, Lee and Graeme will stop to take photos at London landmarks, so stay tuned to all of NBC Sports Soccer’s social channels (listed below) to follow them on their journey and see who reaches White Hart Lane first.

The journey will commence after the trio call the huge London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the lads will then rush from west to north London in time to call Tottenham v. Middlesbrough (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

NBC’s lead soccer announcer Arlo White is feeling quite confident ahead of the journey…

“It’s tremendous for me that we are doing the Chelsea v. Arsenal game first,” White said. “Graeme and Lee are legends for the Blues and the Gunners. By the time they’ve finished signing autographs for their adoring fans afterwards outside of Stamford Bridge, I’ll be in a pub near White Hart Lane, after calling Tottenham v Middlesbrough on my own!”

Meanwhile analysts Graeme Le Saux and Lee Dixon are already throwing around plenty of banter ahead of the journey.

“The journey between stadiums will consist of Lee and I racing to see who can get there first, having rushed to take our picture with each landmark,” Le Saux said. “Meanwhile, Arlo will beg his rider to slow down to walking pace. He will take a panorama shot and spend 10 minutes choosing a filter before continuing at snail’s pace to White Hart Lane.”

Let the journey “Excellent Adventure” begin.

