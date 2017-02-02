More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Granit Xhaka of Arsenal (L) tackles N'Golo Kante of Chelsea (R) during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 23

By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 2, 2017, 1:10 PM EST

The Premier League player Power Rankings for Week 23 have landed.

[ MORE: Power Rankings archive

We have a new man atop our Power Rankings and plenty of Chelsea players in the upper echelons as their magnificent form continues. Plus, look out for Manchester City’s youngsters surging into the top 20.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) – New entry
  2. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Down 1
  3. Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – New entry
  4. Diego Costa (Chelsea) – Down 1
  5. David Luiz (Chelsea) – New entry
  6. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Up 6
  7. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Down 5
  8. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man United) – Down 4
  9. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 4
  10. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Up 4
  11. Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea) – Even
  12. Leroy Sane (Man City) – New entry
  13. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea) – New entry
  14. Michail Antonio (West Ham) – Down 6
  15. Seamus Coleman (Everton) – Up 2
  16. Gary Cahill (Chelsea) – Up 3
  17. Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) – Up 3
  18. Adam Lallana (Liverpool) – Down 3
  19. Yaya Toure (Man City) – New entry
  20. Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) – Down 7

Another one: Atlanta announce latest South America DP signing

TURIN, ITALY - DECEMBER 01: Josef Alexander Martinez of Torino FC looks on during the TIM Cup match between Torino FC and AC Cesena at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on December 1, 2015 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 2, 2017, 3:35 PM EST

ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta United has signed Venezuelan forward Josef Martinez on loan as a designated player.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

The 23-year-old Martinez comes to the expansion Atlanta team from Torino FC in Italy. The loan deal includes a club option to purchase.

Martinez has scored five goals during the 2018 World Cup qualification. He scored 13 goals with six assists in 76 appearances in his three seasons with Torino.

[ MORE: What’s the deal with MLS expansion fight in Sacramento? ]

Atlanta and Minnesota start play in Major League Soccer in March.

VOTE: Select your Premier League Goal of the Month – January

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 01: Olivier Giroud of Arsenal scores the opening goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on January 1, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 2, 2017, 2:08 PM EST

The 2 Robbies have selected their contenders for the Premier League Goal of the Month for January.

[ VOTE: Select your GOTM here ]

Now it’s your job to select the winner.

Once again we have a scorpion kick among the contenders this month, but a certain bicycle kick may just win your vote…

Watch all of the contenders in the video below and make sure to vote by clicking on the link above.

Enjoy.

London, get ready for “Arlo, Lee and Graeme’s Excellent Adventure”

cvdunhnxgaafjf1
NBC Sports
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 2, 2017, 12:00 PM EST

If you’ve ever experienced the traffic in London then you’ll realize just how big of a task this is.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live ]

This Saturday NBC Sports’ Arlo White, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux will travel via motorbike taxi between two Premier League games at Stamford Bridge and White Hart Lane, with all three taking separate motorbikes and different routes to get across England’s bustling capital.

Along the way Arlo, Lee and Graeme will stop to take photos at London landmarks, so stay tuned to all of NBC Sports Soccer’s social channels (listed below) to follow them on their journey and see who reaches White Hart Lane first.

The journey will commence after the trio call the huge London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the lads will then rush from west to north London in time to call Tottenham v. Middlesbrough (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

NBC’s lead soccer announcer Arlo White is feeling quite confident ahead of the journey…

“It’s tremendous for me that we are doing the Chelsea v. Arsenal game first,” White said. “Graeme and Lee are legends for the Blues and the Gunners. By the time they’ve finished signing autographs for their adoring fans afterwards outside of Stamford Bridge, I’ll be in a pub near White Hart Lane, after calling Tottenham v Middlesbrough on my own!”

Meanwhile analysts Graeme Le Saux and Lee Dixon are already throwing around plenty of banter ahead of the journey.

“The journey between stadiums will consist of Lee and I racing to see who can get there first, having rushed to take our picture with each landmark,” Le Saux said. “Meanwhile, Arlo will beg his rider to slow down to walking pace. He will take a panorama shot and spend 10 minutes choosing a filter before continuing at snail’s pace to White Hart Lane.”

Let the journey “Excellent Adventure” begin.

Follow the journey via NBC Sports Soccer Twitter
Follow the journey via NBC Sports Soccer Facebook page

For Guam, skipping the 2019 Asian Cup is a lost opportunity

SO KON PO, HONG KONG - DECEMBER 07: Archie Thompson of Australia is tackled by Jason Cunliffe of Guam during the EAFF East Asian Cup 2013 Qualifying match between Guam and Australia at Hong Kong Stadium on December 7, 2012 in So Kon Po, Hong Kong. (Photo by Gareth Gay/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 2, 2017, 11:26 AM EST

Less than two years after the team from tiny Guam drew international attention in the qualifying tournament for the 2018 World Cup, the football story in the northern Pacific island has turned to one of broken dreams.

Prior to June 2015, the United States territory, which joined FIFA only in 1996, had lost its only two World Cup qualifiers with a combined score of 35-0.

Then, with the space of five days, Guam beat Turkmenistan and India to temporarily top an Asian qualifying group containing Iran and Oman and jumped to No. 146 in FIFA’s rankings, its highest ever place.

The results also earned Guam – for the first time – a spot in the final round of qualification for the Asian Cup, to be held in 2019. But that opportunity is gone.

Guam Football Associated chief executive Richard Lai last month blamed a lack of funding when he announced the decision to withdraw from the continental tournament.

So when the draw was made last week, Nepal slotted into Guam’s allocated spot and ended up in Group F with Philippines, Tajikistan and Yemen. The winners and runners-up in all six groups will advance to the AFC Cup in the United Arab Emirates in 2019.

The decision to withdraw from the qualifying generated backlash from players and fans, but Lai told The Associated Press that it would cost around $1.2 million to compete in the six qualifying games and “We just don’t have the money.”

He said many of the players are based in the United States and the cost of flying them into and out of Guam and setting up training camps drives up the costs for an FA with little sponsorship, broadcasting revenue or government support.

“There is no sports ministry here to support the team (and) every NGO here has to be self-sustaining,” Lai said. “The FIFA grants come with conditions regarding women’s football and youth football and facilities. We can’t keep investing all we have in the national team only.”

The federation said it plans to focus on Guam’s youngsters in the hope it will pay dividends in the future.

“We can develop more and better players, help more go to the U.S. and improve then we can play friendlies against teams like Thailand and Singapore and start generating revenue,” Lai said.

Jason Cunliffe, who was captain of the national team, said he was upset when he found out through the media that Guam had withdrawn from the Asian Cup.

“The money is there. I think maybe not all of it was there immediately but there was a way,” he said. “We’ve known since March that we had reached this stage of qualification and we were told to prepare. There has been no effort from the GFA to raise funds.”

Lai “and everyone else have done a good job in the past but we can’t rest on our laurels,” he said. “We no longer have faith in the decision-makers.”

Gary White, was the Guam coach in 2015 before leaving in 2016 to take over Chinese club Shanghai Shenxin, said the success came from administrators and players “pulling together.”

“I had support from the federation and the commitment from the players.” White said. “There is enough leadership both in the GFA and among the players that they will get back on track.”

For Lai, the last World Cup campaign was a special situation for the island of 165,000 people.

“We wanted to see were we stood, to measure our development 20 years after joining FIFA,” he said. “What we achieved was phenomenal but now we have no savings. Withdrawing was a hard decision but was really our only option – better to withdraw before the start than halfway through.”

Cunliffe believes his squad could have finished in the top two in qualifying and reached the Asian Cup for the first time.

“The opportunity was there to put our island on the map,” he said. “But that opportunity that the players gave everything to earn has been taken away. Not by someone else but by our own federation and that is hard for us to swallow.”