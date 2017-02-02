VIDEO: Best goals of Frank Lampard’s sensational career

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Frank Lampard announced his retirement from the game on Thursday.

[ MORE: Lampard retires from game ]

Lampard, 38, is one of the finest players in Premier League history and his legendary status as a goalscoring machine from midfield will see him go down in history.

Below is a collection of Lampard’s best goals as he scored 211 for Chelsea (he’s their all-time leading goalscorer… and he was a midfielder) plus 29 for England, eight for Manchester City and 15 for New York City FC.

[ MORE: Incredible stats from Lampard’s career ]

Enjoy reliving some stunning strikers from the man known as “Super Frank” for Chelsea fans across the world.

Chelsea completed the following compilation of some of his best goals

His best moments for England were as follows

And he finished his career by scoring some stunners for New York City FC in Major League Soccer

