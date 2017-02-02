Virgil van Dijk ruled out for “two to three months” with injury

Virgil Van Dijk may not play again for Southampton this season.
[ MORE: Frank Lampard retires ]
Van Dijk, 25, has been Saints’ standout player at center back and the Dutch international will now miss the EFL Cup final on Feb. 26 at Wembley and most of Southampton’s remaining 15 Premier League games.
Manager Claude Puel confirmed on Thursday that van Dijk will be out for “around two to three months” and he also stated that Southampton came close to buying a new center back in the January transfer window but couldn’t bring someone in.
“We studied a lot of solutions for a new defender, but we could not find a good opportunity,” Puel said.
On van Dijk, he suffered the ankle injury in the 3-0 win against Leicester City on Jan. 22. after he cleared the ball and Leicester’s Jamie Vardy clattered into him with a studs up challenge on his ankle.
This is a massive blow for Southampton as VVD, their reigning player of the season, was named their team captain recently after Jose Fonte departed for West Ham. Fonte’s departure along with van Dijk’s injury has now left Southampton without their top two center backs.
Japanese international Maya Yoshida has stood in admirably when called upon this season and 22-year-old Jack Stephens performed well in the EFL Cup semifinal second leg win at Anfield against Liverpool last week but struggled in the heavy FA Cup defeat against Arsenal. The other options Saints have is Ryan Bertrand who can shift from left back to center back, while Romanian international center back Florin Gardos has just returned from long-term injury.
Saints losing their star man and central defender will be a big boost for Manchester United, their opponents in the EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium in just over three weeks time.
Time will tell if the fact that Saints didn’t buy another center back in the transfer window to replace Fonte will come back to bite them. They should be fine without van Dijk to secure a midtable finish and have a good go at winning their first domestic trophy since 1976, but with VVD they’d be feeling a lot more comfortable and confident.
ATLANTA (AP) Atlanta United has signed Venezuelan forward Josef Martinez on loan as a designated player.
[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]
The 23-year-old Martinez comes to the expansion Atlanta team from Torino FC in Italy. The loan deal includes a club option to purchase.
Martinez has scored five goals during the 2018 World Cup qualification. He scored 13 goals with six assists in 76 appearances in his three seasons with Torino.
[ MORE: What’s the deal with MLS expansion fight in Sacramento? ]
Atlanta and Minnesota start play in Major League Soccer in March.
The 2 Robbies have selected their contenders for the Premier League Goal of the Month for January.
[ VOTE: Select your GOTM here ]
Now it’s your job to select the winner.
Once again we have a scorpion kick among the contenders this month, but a certain bicycle kick may just win your vote…
Watch all of the contenders in the video below and make sure to vote by clicking on the link above.
Enjoy.
The Premier League player Power Rankings for Week 23 have landed.
[ MORE: Power Rankings archive ]
We have a new man atop our Power Rankings and plenty of Chelsea players in the upper echelons as their magnificent form continues. Plus, look out for Manchester City’s youngsters surging into the top 20.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.
Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.
- N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) – New entry
- Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Down 1
- Gabriel Jesus (Man City) – New entry
- Diego Costa (Chelsea) – Down 1
- David Luiz (Chelsea) – New entry
- Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Up 6
- Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Down 5
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man United) – Down 4
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 4
- Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Up 4
- Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea) – Even
- Leroy Sane (Man City) – New entry
- Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea) – New entry
- Michail Antonio (West Ham) – Down 6
- Seamus Coleman (Everton) – Up 2
- Gary Cahill (Chelsea) – Up 3
- Marko Arnautovic (Stoke City) – Up 3
- Adam Lallana (Liverpool) – Down 3
- Yaya Toure (Man City) – New entry
- Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal) – Down 7
If you’ve ever experienced the traffic in London then you’ll realize just how big of a task this is.
[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live ]
This Saturday NBC Sports’ Arlo White, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux will travel via motorbike taxi between two Premier League games at Stamford Bridge and White Hart Lane, with all three taking separate motorbikes and different routes to get across England’s bustling capital.
Along the way Arlo, Lee and Graeme will stop to take photos at London landmarks, so stay tuned to all of NBC Sports Soccer’s social channels (listed below) to follow them on their journey and see who reaches White Hart Lane first.
The journey will commence after the trio call the huge London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the lads will then rush from west to north London in time to call Tottenham v. Middlesbrough (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
NBC’s lead soccer announcer Arlo White is feeling quite confident ahead of the journey…
“It’s tremendous for me that we are doing the Chelsea v. Arsenal game first,” White said. “Graeme and Lee are legends for the Blues and the Gunners. By the time they’ve finished signing autographs for their adoring fans afterwards outside of Stamford Bridge, I’ll be in a pub near White Hart Lane, after calling Tottenham v Middlesbrough on my own!”
Meanwhile analysts Graeme Le Saux and Lee Dixon are already throwing around plenty of banter ahead of the journey.
“The journey between stadiums will consist of Lee and I racing to see who can get there first, having rushed to take our picture with each landmark,” Le Saux said. “Meanwhile, Arlo will beg his rider to slow down to walking pace. He will take a panorama shot and spend 10 minutes choosing a filter before continuing at snail’s pace to White Hart Lane.”
Let the
journey “Excellent Adventure” begin.
Follow the journey via NBC Sports Soccer Twitter
Follow the journey via NBC Sports Soccer Facebook page