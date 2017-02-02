Yaya: “I never give up,” and Man City won’t give up chasing Chelsea

No matter how massive the miracle required appears to be, Yaya Toure says Manchester City won’t give up on their pursuit of Chelsea in the 2016-17 Premier League title race.

The gap between first (Chelsea) and fourth (Man City) is presently 10 points, which means that miracle would have to be of historic proportions. Given the way City played in their 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United on Wednesday, though — along with the underwhelming performances of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Liverpool a day earlier — if anyone’s going to make a race of it, it’ll be City.

No one sounds more sure of that fact than Toure, who on Thursday told reporters he’s focused on the task at hand, which is simply going out and winning one game at a time, despite the obvious disadvantages he and his teammates face — quotes from Goal.com:

“When you look at me, I never give up.” “But football is not about the talk outside the pitch it is about what goes on the pitch. We have to perform. “It is quite difficult for us. Chelsea have been playing one game a week and we are fighting in a lot of competitions so it is quite hard. “You see the solidity of Chelsea and a win at Liverpool would have made it very difficult for us. But we are not thinking about Chelsea. We are thinking about us. Just get the job done, keep it going and perform like we did.”

