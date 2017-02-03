More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images
Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images

Allardyce stares down massive opportunity vs. old club Sunderland

By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2017, 8:19 AM EST

There’s a giant opportunity staring down Sam Allardyce and Crystal Palace this weekend, as its four closest relegation rivals face extremely difficult tests.

Palace faces Sunderland, Allardyce’s former club. A win would boost the Eagles out of the drop zone if Middlesbrough loses or Leicester City or Swansea City fail to win.

A loss, however, brings the Black Cats level with Palace on 19 points.

With Swansea, Leicester, Middlesbrough, and Hull City all facing Top Six competition, it doesn’t get any bigger for Allardyce. The manager known for having never been relegated can take a big step on Saturday.

That he can do it against the team he kept from the drop zone last season is a juicy subplot. Allardyce left Sunderland in the summer to take the England managerial position, a short tenure which ended in disgrace when the 62-year-old was caught by a hidden camera sting.

So how will Sunderland react? From the BBC:

“I don’t really know. No way I could turn the England job down so I’m sure they’ll be okay.”

 

Allardyce was also asked about Patrick Van Aanholt, who is playing Sunderland just days after transferring from the Stadium of Light to Crystal Palace.

“He’s a professional, he chose us and very quickly he’s playing his old club. We will want to give a good performance”.

Allardyce finally has his first Premier League win as Crystal Palace boss, giving him two wins, five losses, and a draw in eight matches overall.

The manager is 5W-10D-4L all-time against Sunderland.

Premier League Preview: Chelsea vs. Arsenal

FILE PHOTO (EDITORS NOTE: COMPOSITE OF TWO IMAGES
Photos by Laurence Griffiths and Ian Walton /Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2017, 9:07 AM EST
  • Arsenal won 3-0 in September
  • Wenger 19W-14D-18L vs. Chelsea
  • Arsenal leads all-time 73W-54D-61L

Arsene Wenger has matched wits with Antonio Conte just once, an Arsenal win earlier this season, but he knows Saturday morning’s opponent at Stamford Bridge is a very different Chelsea (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. EDT on NBCSN and online at NBCSports.com).

The Blues went on their record-equaling 13-match win streak following that loss, joining them with Arsenal in the Premier League record books.

That run helped Chelsea to where it is now, atop the PL with a nine-point cushion over Liverpool and Arsenal. Completing a season sweep would open the door just a crack to title chasers.

Wenger will be in the stands serving a touchline ban for pushing an official, and Conte thinks that could affect the proceedings.

Conte also hasn’t forgotten the first meeting, obviously, and vows to use that memory to help flip the script.

“September’s defeat away against Arsenal is always on his mind, and he hopes it is on the mind of his players too.”

What they’re saying

Wenger, onn trying to sign Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante: “Yes! When he was in France, when he was at Leicester. We cannot explain everything, but it is quite obvious when you look at where he has gone. I do not want to talk more about that. Transfers are transfers.”

Chelsea’s Cesc Fabregas on playing with Diego Costa: “It’s not the same thing to play with a striker like let’s say Diego Costa or Thierry Henry than David Villa, or Eduardo when I was at Arsenal, they are a bit sharper on the short move, on the shorter run and maybe you have to play closer to them. With Diego, maybe even with Van Persie, Adebayor and Thierry, it was that you could have more distance but you know the feeling that we had set it up.”

Prediction

I’d rather not predict any match involving Arsenal this season, a club capable of looking like Barcelona or a high-priced Sunday League team on any game match day. At the Bridge, it seems foolhardy to completely bet against Chelsea. But we’ll hedge. 1-1.

Pulis rips Berahino for fitness, mentality after drug test reports

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2017, 7:35 AM EST

Not that Tony Pulis is one to sugarcoat, but the West Brom manager was certainly not mincing words when it comes to ex-striker Saido Berahino.

The 23-year-old moved to Stoke City in the January transfer window after years of controversy — some tame, some more wild — with the Baggies.

The Daily Mail reported Friday that Berahino was banned for eight weeks while at West Brom for failing a recreational drug test. Pulis and West Brom had maintained that Berahino was not playing because of fitness, though the manager says West Brom was up front with West Brom about any issues with the player.

Anyway, Pulis doesn’t want to talk about it now, saying he doesn’t “give a damn” about Berahino. From the BBC:

“Anything Stoke asked for, we told them the truth,” Pulis told BBC WM Sport.

“We never picked him again because his fitness levels, mental levels, were never what we wanted. This club has been absolutely fantastic towards Saido. The way it’s protected him, the way it’s looked after him. He should be really, really grateful.”

We were just thinking about how grateful we would be to not have to hear Berahino’s name in the transfer mill or gossip pages any time soon, which begs the source of this “leak”. The Baggies really must have it out for Berahino, who has a lot to prove with the Potters.

Berahino apologized to West Brom fans once the transfer was complete.

Yaya: “I never give up,” and Man City won’t give up chasing Chelsea

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 2, 2017, 10:40 PM EST

No matter how massive the miracle required appears to be, Yaya Toure says Manchester City won’t give up on their pursuit of Chelsea in the 2016-17 Premier League title race.

The gap between first (Chelsea) and fourth (Man City) is presently 10 points, which means that miracle would have to be of historic proportions. Given the way City played in their 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United on Wednesday, though — along with the underwhelming performances of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Liverpool a day earlier — if anyone’s going to make a race of it, it’ll be City.

No one sounds more sure of that fact than Toure, who on Thursday told reporters he’s focused on the task at hand, which is simply going out and winning one game at a time, despite the obvious disadvantages he and his teammates face — quotes from Goal.com:

“When you look at me, I never give up.”

“But football is not about the talk outside the pitch it is about what goes on the pitch. We have to perform.

“It is quite difficult for us. Chelsea have been playing one game a week and we are fighting in a lot of competitions so it is quite hard.

“You see the solidity of Chelsea and a win at Liverpool would have made it very difficult for us. But we are not thinking about Chelsea. We are thinking about us. Just get the job done, keep it going and perform like we did.”

Aguero has no desire to leave Man City, says agent

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsFeb 2, 2017, 9:53 PM EST

Backstory: Sergio Aguero was dropped to the bench, where he remained for 73 minutes of Manchester City’s 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United on Wednesday; Gabriel Jesus made his first Premier League start, in Aguero’s place, and bagged a goal and an assist in 90 minutes of work.

Thus, a million transfer rumors were launched.

Not so fast, though, says Aguero’s agent, Hernan Reguera, who on Thursday was quick to snuff out any wild speculation that Aguero will seek a move away from the Etihad Stadium this summer  — quotes from the Guardian:

“Yes, he is very, very happy — he will be there next season.”

Asked if Aguero had any issue with potentially having to compete for his place with Jesus, Reguero replied: “No problem.”

[ MORE: PL Power Rankings — It’s all to play for, after the champions-elect ]

One could make a strong case — fairly easily, by the way — that Aguero’s career has actually suffered from never being pushed to retain his place as Man City’s first-choice striker. Edin Dzeko was the closest thing to true competition for the spot, and even he ended up little more than a change-of-pace option before eventually being transferred away. Jesus has hit the ground running upon arriving in the PL, though he’s only three games into his City career, so everyone should probably put a hold on the obituaries for Aguero’s career.