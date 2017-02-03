More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Ngolo Kante of Chelsea in action during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Hull City at Stamford Bridge on January 22, 2017 in London, England.
Getty Images

Arsene Wenger admitted he tried to sign N’Golo Kante twice

By Kyle BonnFeb 3, 2017, 10:13 PM EST

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s match against Premier League leaders Chelsea, Arsene Wenger expressed his admiration for one Blues midfielder. Admiration so high, he tried to sign the player. Twice.

“Have I looked to sign Kanté?” Wenger repeated at his pre-match press conference. “Yes. When he was in France and when he was at Leicester. I cannot explain everything [about why he preferred Chelsea] but it is quite obvious when you look at where he has gone. Was it the money? I do not want to talk about that. Transfers are transfers – you cannot explain absolutely everything.”

Wenger is known for his ability to find young talent in obscure places, and it’s clear he was aware of Kante’s abilities when he was with Caen in his early 20’s. Eventually, he went to Leicester City in the summer of 2015, and made history as he led them to the Premier League title as arguably the Foxes’ best player that season.

He has carried that form over to Chelsea, pairing with Nemanja Matic in an important holding and distributing role in front of Antonio Conte‘s three central defenders. Wenger believes the link between Leicester’s stunning season last year and Chelsea’s charge this campaign is clear.

“I feel Chelsea have found a better defensive balance since we beat then 3-0 at home in September,” Wenger said. “They are very good in transition. I watched their game against Liverpool and Kanté had a huge impact in their team. It’s no coincidence that they are in the position that they are and Leicester were in the position they were last season. Eden Hazard and Diego Costa have also come back to very strong form compared to last season, so Chelsea are very efficient when they go forward.”

Kante’s passing was suspect in the draw with Liverpool, but his defensive prowess was monstrous as he made a stunning 14 successful tackles in 15 attempts.

Three things we learned in USMNT’s 1-0 win over Jamaica

United States' Benny Feihaber (10) defends Jamaica's Je-Vaughn Watson(15) during first half of a friendly soccer match Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Associated Press
By Kyle BonnFeb 3, 2017, 9:28 PM EST

The United States had a promising performance against Jamaica that produced the first goal of the second Bruce Arena era, and we learned a lot more about the members of the January camp participants than we did in the drab draw against Serbia.

So, with January camp coming to a close, who shined, who struggled, and who made a case for a spot in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers?

1. Sebastian Lletget is just as good out wide as centrally

There’s been a hard-hammered narrative that Sebastian Lletget is at his best in the middle of the field. With the #10 role occupied by Benny Feilhaber (or Sascha Kljestan recently), Lletget has been deployed out wide, first as a substitute against Serbia where he shined in limited action, and now on Friday against Jamaica.

He was quite good. He saw plenty of action down the left, and both passed and crossed very well. While he can improve on his ability to beat opponents, he drew a healthy number of fouls and his presence was important in a formation with a wide focus.

As it is with any of these performances, it’s important to remember it came against a 2nd-tier Jamaican squad. Will it translate to first-choice CONCACAF opponents in a do-or-die World Cup qualification setting? That’s on Bruce Arena to decide.

2. The Benny Feilhaber vs. Sascha Kljestan battle has gained steam

With Jermaine Jones suspended for the next World Cup qualifier, there has been plenty of speculation of who will start in his place and who will be added to the roster. Sascha Kljestan seemed to have a hold on a roster spot, either in the starting role or just behind it. That may not be such a given anymore.

Feilhaber looked very bright running point at the top of the midfield in Bruce Arena’s 4-1-3-2, and proved he can both cross skillfully and carry the ball into the final third. He was a danger in the opening 20 minutes, assisting the big chance in the 7th minute where McCarty headed just over, and challenging Jamacian players in their own half when defending.

On the flip side, as the first half wore on, Feilhaber featured some Bradley-like giveaways in midfield, but he redeemed it all with his beautiful assist on the Morris opener, as his silky movement on the ball unlocked the Jamaican defense. Overall, Benny may not be a player Arena wants to experiment with knowing there’s so much on the line, but he’s certainly given the U.S. coach a reason to keep him on the list for the future should the USMNT repair its qualification status quickly.

3. The creativity remains slightly deficient

The United States held much of the possession against Jamaica, with the back line hardly tested. However, there was very little in a creative sense that gave the U.S. good chances, and the few opportunities they did have were not taken with a ruthless nature. Morris had a good break on the header from Agudelo, but failed to put it away. McCarty got his head to a corner early – as he does so well – but put it over. Overall, the U.S. seemed all too reliant on pumping crosses into the box from out wide, partly a product of a width-focused formation played by Arena, but also due to a lack of other options.

The United States still lacks a player who can truly unlock an opposition defense on his own, maybe outside of Clint Dempsey, whose health remains a question mark moving forward. Feilhaber showed promise early, but he gave away possession too much. Morris tried at one point to take on four yellow shirts and failed miserably. Alexi Lalas on Twitter referred to it “unproductive but not lethargic,” which is probably an accurate description. There wasn’t much for Arena to praise in the final third, and that’s somewhat concerning considering the U.S. needs wins not draws in its immediate qualifying future.

The goal was a very nice moment to assuage the fears of many watching, but the lack of action in the opposition penalty area is still cause for slight concern.

Honorable mention: Graham Zusi is no longer a national team caliber player

The man to get the captain’s armband tonight had one of the poorer performances of the United States group, and it’s not at all surprising. His crosses were not useful, and more importantly, he was exposed at the back the few times he was tested. Most notably, in the first half he was straight up burned by Cory Burke on the chance that should have been a goal for Jamaica had Williams not horribly missed. Zusi has no speed tracking back, and would be even more exposed against a team that played less centrally than Jamaica played. We can appreciate Zusi’s past contributions to the national team, which are significant, but he should not be deployed at right-back in a meaningful game. Unfortunately, the options are limited for Bruce Arena, meaning he might see more time by default. That would not go well.

Honorable mention: Dax McCarty has a lot to offer

In my personal opinion, Dax McCarty was the best player on the field. He had five unsuccessful passes in 62 minutes of play (Michael Bradley, his substitute, had four – a topic for another day), and distributed well the whole game. McCarty proved he can carry over his set-piece prowess to the national team as well, and was quality in the attack. With Jamaica attacking through the middle of the field in their few chances forward, McCarty was solid defensively as well, helping the back line keep an untested clean sheet. This was a very good day for Dax’s chances moving forward.

USMNT 1-0 Jamaica: Morris goal rewards U.S. for attacking intent

United States' Juan Agudelo (9) is defended by Jamaica's Damion Lowe (3) during first half of a friendly soccer match Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Associated Press
By Kyle BonnFeb 3, 2017, 9:24 PM EST

It took 58 minutes of promising yet unproductive attacking play, but the United States eventually was rewarded for a positive mindset as Jordan Morris’ goal lead the U.S. to a 1-0 win over Jamaica in the conclusion of January camp.

Bruce Arena started a number of fringe players looking for somebody to impress, and a few did just that as Dax McCarty distributed well, Benny Feilhaber was the focal point of the attack, and Sebastian Lletget proved a menace down the left in a game that hardly tested the U.S. back line.

The U.S. began strongly, with a 4-1-3-2 formation putting pressure on the Jamaica midfield. McCarty had the game’s first big chance in the 7th minute as he rose high to head Feilhaber’s corner just inches over the bar. What a fascinating first goal of the Arena x2 era that would have been.

Jamaica’s Ewan Grandison earned the game’s first yellow inside the opening 10 minutes after he was dispossessed in his own half and then scythed down Sebastian Lletget. There was a stoppage in play in the 24th minute as Jamaica broke, Cory Burke picked out a nice backheel but crashed into Chris Pontius just after, with their knees colliding. Both players were able to continue.

The turf played a significant role throughout the game, with the ball bouncing more than usual. The U.S. held much of the possession up through the half-hour mark, but struggled with ideas in the final third. Jamaica had a big moment in the 33rd minute that saw a bad miss. A counter-attack came down the right as Cory Burke beat Graham Zusi to the ball and fed Romario Williams at point blank range in front of the net. Luis Robles came out to block the cross, but he deflected it straight to Williams who should have scored, but missed badly with the goal gaping.

Minutes later the U.S. will feel they missed a chance of their own as Juan Agudelo headed a ball forward to spring Jordan Morris, but the young Sounders striker took just slightly too long, and it was smothered by Jamaican goalkeeper Andre Blake. On the ensuing corner, Lletget came inches away from the opener again with a beautiful curling ball that just missed the top corner.

Overall, the first half proved promising, but there was also a lack of execution up front and some sloppy play along with it. Arena only made one change out of the break, swapping Luis Robles in goal for Dave Bingham.

Finally, the breakthrough for the United States came 13 minutes after halftime. With the U.S. again holding much of the meaningful possession, Feilhaber played a perfect one-two to unlock the Jamaica back line, and this time Morris finished the chance clinically for the 1-0 lead.

Immediately after scoring, Bruce Arena replaced Feilhaber and McCarty with Michael Bradley and Darlington Nagbe. The game snoozed its way to completion, with Jamaica not threatening to draw level. Agudelo had a chance with nine minutes remaining as a cross came in from the right but his header was flubbed under heavy pressure from a defender.

The final whistle came and gave Arena a second clean sheet of January camp, and more importantly a win moving into World Cup qualifying.

USWNT changes legal reps amid CBA fight with US Soccer

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 10: Carli Lloyd #10 and Christen Press #12 of the United States celebrate after a goal against Colombia at Talen Energy Stadium on April 10, 2016 in Chester, Pennsylvania.
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 3, 2017, 7:34 PM EST

The US Women have eased back on the gas pedal in their fight for a new collective bargaining agreement with U.S. Soccer and have made some significant structural changes to their legal battle.

The USWNT coalition, led by Christen Press, released a statement that explained the change in legal staffing, detailing their reasons for releasing attorney Rich Nichols.

“We believe there is a way for both parties to win, and in doing so, create a new sense of partnership moving forward,” Press said in a statement. “We are committed to a thoughtful approach and are hopeful that USSF will work with us to create a fair future for the USWNT that emphasizes respect, equitable compensation, and partnership.”

The women replaced Nichols with legal firm Bredhoff & Kaiser, and have increased the representative group to include Press, Becky Sauerbrunn, Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Kelley O’Hara and Samantha Mewis.

With little progress since the US women filed a gender discrimination lawsuit in November and the previous CBA expired in December, the group thought it best to switch things up. Nichols had taken an attacking stance while leading the charge, but the feel is that now things will be more amicable.

“The tone is just completely different, and everyone wants to get a deal done. The players want to play. We want to have a fair CBA, so I have no doubt we’ll get a deal done,” said U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati to the Associated Press.

“I think the tone is really positive at this point,” Rapinoe told the AP. “I think that we’re excited to collaborate with U.S. Soccer and hopefully get the best deal, not only for us but for them as well in this partnership going forward. I think we’re still very committed to the mission and the goals that we’ve had from the beginning for this CBA, and that’s to get a deal that fairly reflects the work we do on and off the field and our value on the market.”

FOLLOW LIVE: Fringe players get a chance as USMNT takes on Jamaica

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: Graham Zusi #19 of the United States dribbles the ball against Serbia in the second half of the match at Qualcomm Stadium on January 29, 2017 in San Diego, California.
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnFeb 3, 2017, 6:36 PM EST

Bruce Arena is doing something it felt like Jurgen Klinsmann never dared to do in charge of the US National Team: use a meaningless game to give fringe players a chance to shine.

Following a drab 0-0 draw with Serbia, Arena has chosen to give a number of players looking to make a statement the stage to do just that. Regulars such as Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley take a seat on the bench, and in their place is a starting lineup chock full of players looking to prove their worth against Jamaica at 7:30 p.m. ET ahead of vital World Cup qualifiers.

Arena has stuck with the 4-3-3 he used in the last match against Serbia, but the cast is entirely different. We knew ahead of time that NY Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles would be between the sticks, and that Walker Zimmerman would make his national team debut. Alongside the FC Dallas defender is Steve Birmbaum, a player with some experience under Klinsmann but who has yet to crack the true starting eleven.

Graham Zusi returns to the right-back position he took charge of against Serbia and plays well, and with so many new faces in the lineup, he takes the captain’s armband. 27-year-old defender Jorge Villafana, who was called into January camp late, gets a chance to stake a claim to the thin left-back position.

In front of them is an even more experimental midfield of Chris Pontius, Dax McCarty, and Benny Feilhaber. Philadelphia’s Pontius earned his debut cap against Serbia off the bench, and now will get more significant time. Fans have clamored for Feilhaber and McCarty to get time under Klinsmann, and while both are now either past 30 years old or fast approaching it, they get another chance to break the squad.

In the attack is Sebastian Lletget who took his chance off the bench against Serbia and provided a spark, supporting Juan Agudelo and Jordan Morris, the latter of whom will likely play out wide as an inside forward, a position he has experience with at the national team level.

It’s also possible that the formation comes out in more of a 4-1-3-2, with Agudelo and Morris up top, Lletget leading the midfield forward, and Pontius or McCarty in front of the back line, but that would be a lineup that lacks width and would put significant pressure on the full-backs.

All told, it’s a meaningless game with potentially a whole lot of meaning for these domestic-based players who have plenty to prove.

LINEUPS:

USMNT: Robles; Zusi (c), Birmbaum, Zimmerman, Villafana; Pontius, McCarty, Feilhaber; Lletget, Agudelo, Morris.
Subs: Bingham, Rimando, Beasley, Bradley, Bedoya, Marshall, Garza, Nagbe, Altidore.

Jamaica: Blake; Powell, Fisher, Lowe, Campbell; Gordon, Grandison, Burke; Watson, Binns, Williams.