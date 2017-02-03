As transfer reports continue, Mourinho laments “impossible players”

The gossip pages are trumpeting the latest supposed Manchester United signing, claiming that Jose Mourinho has won the race to sign $44 million Portuguese defender Nelson Semedo.
Maybe, and maybe not (of course). Perhaps he can join Victor Lindelof in the fictional United back line. Lindelof, you’ll recall, was all but wearing a United shirt in December only to see Deadline Day pass without a transfer.
So forgive Mourinho if he doesn’t feel like talking targets with months left before the transfer window reopens.
“I think to be speaking about transfer window in February makes no sense at all. Until the summer I have nothing to tell you, of course I know what I want.
“I know what the impossible targets are, I don’t like my club to participate in impossible deals, It’s a waste of time. It is a gift to agents of these impossible players to have United interested in them.”
“From now until the summer I am just focused on our players, our targets and our fans.”
That’s fair, of course. It also doesn’t mean that Semedo, or any other name, won’t be arriving in the summer. It’s just not possible to confirm those moves now, nor is it possible for media members to not ask about reports abroad.
United faces Leicester City on Sunday, a road trip to the King Power Stadium which doesn’t carry the worry it did just 250 days ago.