Blatter: Victimhood was “my destiny”; Qatar World Cup supposed to be in U.S.

Time isn’t softening the resolve of Sepp Blatter.
FIFA’s disgraced ex-president still sees nothing wrong with his actions in the awarding of World Cups to Russia and Qatar.
Blatter continues to blame former French president Nicolas Sarkozy for the World Cup in Qatar, saying his intention — er, the vote — would’ve given the 2022 World Cup to the United States.
You know, the country with the attorney general and government who can still punish him.
“I regret that [the vote for Qatar] but I cannot change it,” Blatter says when asked if that vote ultimately led to his downfall four and a half years later. “Maybe you are right and if this had not happened I would still be president of FIFA, but nobody is master of his destiny. And my destiny was I would be a victim in this matter. I am a sportsman and I accept you learn to win but you also learn to lose.”
The victim card is an interesting play here, but fairly unsurprising. Blatter cares very much about his legacy, and wants a reprieve. He believes time will tell his story well.
“What I want is, finally, somebody to say one day ‘he has done a good job in FIFA.’” The full article is here.