FOLLOW LIVE: Fringe players get a chance as USMNT takes on Jamaica

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: Graham Zusi #19 of the United States dribbles the ball against Serbia in the second half of the match at Qualcomm Stadium on January 29, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)
By Kyle BonnFeb 3, 2017, 6:36 PM EST

Bruce Arena is doing something it felt like Jurgen Klinsmann never dared to do in charge of the US National Team: use a meaningless game to give fringe players a chance to shine.

Following a drab 0-0 draw with Serbia, Arena has chosen to give a number of players looking to make a statement the stage to do just that. Regulars such as Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley take a seat on the bench, and in their place is a starting lineup chock full of players looking to prove their worth ahead of vital World Cup qualifiers.

Arena has stuck with the 4-3-3 he used in the last match against Serbia, but the cast is entirely different. We knew ahead of time that NY Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles would be between the sticks, and that Walker Zimmerman would make his national team debut. Alongside the FC Dallas defender is Steve Birmbaum, a player with some experience under Klinsmann but who has yet to crack the true starting eleven.

Graham Zusi returns to the left-back position he took charge of against Serbia and plays well, and with so many new faces in the lineup, he takes the captain’s armband. 27-year-old defender Jorge Villafana, who was called into January camp late, gets a chance to stake a claim to the thin right-back position.

In front of them is an even more experimental midfield of Chris Pontius, Dax McCarty, and Benny Feilhaber. D.C. United’s Pontius earned his debut cap against Serbia off the bench, and now will get more significant time. Fans have clamored for Feilhaber and McCarty to get time under Klinsmann, and while both are now either past 30 years old or fast approaching it, they get another chance to break the squad.

In the attack is Sebastian Lletget who took his chance off the bench against Serbia and provided a spark, supporting Juan Agudelo and Jordan Morris, the latter of whom will likely play out wide as an inside forward, a position he has experience with at the national team level.

All told, it’s a meaningless game with potentially a whole lot of meaning for these domestic-based players who have plenty to prove.

LINEUPS:

USMNT: Robles; Zusi (c), Birmbaum, Zimmerman, Villafana; Pontius, McCarty, Feilhaber; Lletget, Agudelo, Morris.

Jamaica: 

Ronaldo, Messi highest paid athletes in the world

MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 29: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid CF celebrates scoring their second goal during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Real Sociedad de Futbol at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on January 29, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
By Kyle BonnFeb 3, 2017, 5:44 PM EST

Forbes released its yearly fiscal evaluation for the 2016 year, and there were few surprises as Cristiano Ronaldo topped the list of individual athlete earnings, while Lionel Messi was right behind him.

According to the Forbes Money Index, Ronaldo earned a total of $88 million between his Real Madrid salary and outside endorsements in 2016. Messi was at the #2 spot with $81.4 million.

Ronaldo becomes the first soccer player ever to top the rankings since they began in 1990, and is only the second from a team sport after Michael Jordan. Tiger Woods and Floyd Mayweather had a chokehold on the top spot the last few years, but with Mayweather retired and Woods injured and performing poorly, Ronaldo seized the opening.

At 31 years old, Ronaldo signed a brand new contract with Real Madrid at the end of 2016 that runs all the way through 2021. These rankings, however, take into account his old deal, which he played on for much of the 2016 calendar year.

You have to look down to the 20’s to find the next soccer stars, where Messi’s Barcelona teammate Neymar sits at #21 and Manchester United frontman Zlatan Ibrahimovic right behind him at #23. Those two, however, earned their money in vastly different manners, with Neymar earning more than half of his $37.5 million haul via endorsements, while $30 million of Zlatan’s $37 million total came directly from the Red Devils’ pocket. Ronaldo’s Real Madrid co-attacker Gareth Bale is at #25, and Wayne Rooney just managed to stay in the Top 50 at #49.

The totals in Forbes’ list do not deduct taxes, and do not include agent fees.

John Terry admits his career won’t last much longer

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: John Terry of Chelsea in action during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Chelsea and Brentford at Stamford Bridge on January 28, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
By Kyle BonnFeb 3, 2017, 4:42 PM EST

Chelsea defender John Terry has been the subject of retirement rumors for years now.

With Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard both announcing the end of their playing years in recent months, the 36-year-old Terry has been forced to recognize his own career’s mortality.

Terry has just five Premier League appearances this season for The Blues, and just six total minutes of league action since starting the first four games of the campaign. Having been topped on the depth chart by David Luiz, Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill, and even backups Kurt Zouma and Nathan Ake in manager Antonio Conte‘s successful 3 CB system, the time appears right for Terry to call it a career, and he hinted towards that sentiment.

“It’s the end of an era with Stevie and now Lamps, and sooner or later I’m going to be next at some point in my career,” Terry admitted before Chelsea’s big Saturday match against Arsenal. “I’ve spoken to the manager about this – once you get to a certain age in your career I think you have to accept that you’re going to be on the bench and you’re not going to be playing every week. Things change and when you’re not accepting that as a player I think it’s more difficult to put a line underneath it and move on to the next chapter.

Terry did, however, backtrack, saying he believes there’s still something left in the tank. “Chelsea is my life. I’ve been here 22 years and it’s been a dream for me. I’ve still got a lot to give to the game and a lot to give the club this season.”

Between Gerrard, Lampard, and Terry, the English national team would see the book close on 298 international appearances between the three once the Chelsea defender calls it quits.

Nat Borchers retires after 14-year career

PORTLAND, OR - APRIL 04: Nat Borchers #7 of Portland Timbers holds up a Timber slab after the Timbers 3-1 victory in the game against the FC Dallas at Providence Park on April 4, 2015 in Portland, Oregon. The Timber slab represents a goal by that player. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
By Kyle BonnFeb 3, 2017, 3:32 PM EST

35-year-old defender Nat Borchers has announced his retirement after a 14-year career that was spent almost entirely in the United States.

The Arizona-born bearded one came through Colorado as a youth, and spent two seasons with the Colorado Rapids before trying his luck in Norway. He returned to the United States after a 46 appearances for Norweigan side Odd Grenland and went on to spend seven years with Real Salt Lake and another two with Portland.

Borchers won MLS Cups in both 2009 and 2015, most recently partnering with English defender Liam Ridgewell to lead Portland to its first MLS Cup. He made 340 league appearances in the United States, one of just 14 players in MLS history to do so, starting 339 of those 340 appearances.

Borchers ruptured his Achillies tendon in July of last season, ending his campaign and likely leading to his decision to hang ’em up.

“I have given the game everything and will step away extremely grateful to have played 14 professional seasons. While this decision was tremendously difficult, I am proud of my contribution to this chapter of Major League Soccer,” Borchers said in a statement. “I played for three well-respected MLS clubs, experienced playing abroad, and made some incredible relationships. To be a professional athlete is a privilege, but I didn’t get here alone. Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and fans for their support throughout my career. I am excited for the future challenges that await.”

The Timbers announced they will honor Borchers during a March league game.

Lyon goalkeeper makes a blunder – before match even starts

TURIN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 02: Anthony Lopes of Olympique Lyonnais in action during the UEFA Champions League Group H match between Juventus and Olympique Lyonnais at Juventus Stadium on November 2, 2016 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
Associated PressFeb 3, 2017, 2:06 PM EST

PARIS (AP) Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes made a blunder even before the match against his club’s biggest rival.

Lyon travels to play Saint-Etienne at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Sunday in a stadium nicknamed “Le Chaudron” (The Cauldron) because of the intense, hostile atmosphere generated by passionate fans priding themselves on their industrial roots.

But even without kicking a ball, Lopes is already a marked man and should brace himself for a vitriolic reception.

On Tuesday, Lopes was playing in a French Cup game at Marseille. For matches in that competition, players don’t have their names on the back of jerseys, only their number. Printed inside the number is the name of every team to have won the French Cup. Lopes put a clearly visible black line through Saint-Etienne’s name, prompting a furious reaction on social media.

While not one of the league’s tallest goalkeepers, Lopes is regarded as one of the bravest and is fearless off his line and commanding on corners. But he was foolhardy this time.

“I didn’t think this would reach such proportions,” Lopes told Lyon newspaper Le Progres. “I heard and read things that left me dumbfounded.”

However, the Portugal international did apologize.

“The rivalry between Lyon and Saint-Etienne is out of the ordinary and the only ones who can really understand this are the fans of both clubs,” Lopes told Le Progres. “If I upset or denigrated Saint-Etienne and its directors, then I’m really sorry. It wasn’t my intention.”

Saint-Etienne and Lyon are separated by only 60 kilometers (37 miles) and their rivalry is one of the fiercest in French soccer.

Saint-Etienne, nicknamed “Les Verts” (The Greens), won a record 10 league titles and reached the European Cup final in 1976, losing to Bayern Munich. Les Verts were loved by neutrals – even outside of France – because of the attacking game they played. France playmaker Michel Platini scored 82 goals for the team from 1979-82 before a spectacular career with Juventus.

Following Platini’s departure – and in the aftermath of a financial scandal – Saint-Etienne fell into mediocrity.

Lyon started climbing up in the late 1990s and won seven straight titles from 2002-08 with homegrown players such as striker Karim Benzema, who now plays for Real Madrid. Lyon has been runner-up to Paris Saint-Germain the last two years, while Saint-Etienne has been sixth and fifth.

There is a lot at stake Sunday, where a Saint-Etienne win would move it within one point of fourth-place Lyon in the hunt for a Europa League spot. The build-up has been overshadowed by hectic events off the field – and not just by Lopes.

Earlier this week, Saint-Etienne fans forced winger Anthony Mounier to leave the club, just four days after arriving on loan from Italian side Bologna.

The Frenchman had made offensive comments about Saint-Etienne when playing for Nice a few years ago. Mounier, who came through Lyon’s ranks, had scored twice in a match for Nice and celebrated in a video with a profanity-laced tirade about Saint-Etienne.

Some notable players have worn both the white jersey of Lyon and Saint-Etienne’s green. They include former France goalkeeper Gregory Coupet, striker Bernard Lacombe and Aime Jacquet – France’s World Cup-winning coach in 1998.