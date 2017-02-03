John Terry admits his career won’t last much longer

Chelsea defender John Terry has been the subject of retirement rumors for years now.

With Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard both announcing the end of their playing years in recent months, the 36-year-old Terry has been forced to recognize his own career’s mortality.

Terry has just five Premier League appearances this season for The Blues, and just six total minutes of league action since starting the first four games of the campaign. Having been topped on the depth chart by David Luiz, Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill, and even backups Kurt Zouma and Nathan Ake in manager Antonio Conte‘s successful 3 CB system, the time appears right for Terry to call it a career, and he hinted towards that sentiment.

“It’s the end of an era with Stevie and now Lamps, and sooner or later I’m going to be next at some point in my career,” Terry admitted before Chelsea’s big Saturday match against Arsenal. “I’ve spoken to the manager about this – once you get to a certain age in your career I think you have to accept that you’re going to be on the bench and you’re not going to be playing every week. Things change and when you’re not accepting that as a player I think it’s more difficult to put a line underneath it and move on to the next chapter.

Terry did, however, backtrack, saying he believes there’s still something left in the tank. “Chelsea is my life. I’ve been here 22 years and it’s been a dream for me. I’ve still got a lot to give to the game and a lot to give the club this season.”

Between Gerrard, Lampard, and Terry, the English national team would see the book close on 298 international appearances between the three once the Chelsea defender calls it quits.

