More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: John Terry of Chelsea in action during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Chelsea and Brentford at Stamford Bridge on January 28, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Getty Images

John Terry admits his career won’t last much longer

Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnFeb 3, 2017, 4:42 PM EST

Chelsea defender John Terry has been the subject of retirement rumors for years now.

With Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard both announcing the end of their playing years in recent months, the 36-year-old Terry has been forced to recognize his own career’s mortality.

Terry has just five Premier League appearances this season for The Blues, and just six total minutes of league action since starting the first four games of the campaign. Having been topped on the depth chart by David Luiz, Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill, and even backups Kurt Zouma and Nathan Ake in manager Antonio Conte‘s successful 3 CB system, the time appears right for Terry to call it a career, and he hinted towards that sentiment.

[ VIDEO: Chelsea’s transformation ]

“It’s the end of an era with Stevie and now Lamps, and sooner or later I’m going to be next at some point in my career,” Terry admitted before Chelsea’s big Saturday match against Arsenal. “I’ve spoken to the manager about this – once you get to a certain age in your career I think you have to accept that you’re going to be on the bench and you’re not going to be playing every week. Things change and when you’re not accepting that as a player I think it’s more difficult to put a line underneath it and move on to the next chapter.

Terry did, however, backtrack, saying he believes there’s still something left in the tank. “Chelsea is my life. I’ve been here 22 years and it’s been a dream for me. I’ve still got a lot to give to the game and a lot to give the club this season.”

[ MORE: JPW picks this weekend’s matches ]

Between Gerrard, Lampard, and Terry, the English national team would see the book close on 298 international appearances between the three once the Chelsea defender calls it quits.

Nat Borchers retires after 14-year career

PORTLAND, OR - APRIL 04: Nat Borchers #7 of Portland Timbers holds up a Timber slab after the Timbers 3-1 victory in the game against the FC Dallas at Providence Park on April 4, 2015 in Portland, Oregon. The Timber slab represents a goal by that player. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnFeb 3, 2017, 3:32 PM EST

35-year-old defender Nat Borchers has announced his retirement after a 14-year career that was spent almost entirely in the United States.

The Arizona-born bearded one came through Colorado as a youth, and spent two seasons with the Colorado Rapids before trying his luck in Norway. He returned to the United States after a 46 appearances for Norweigan side Odd Grenland and went on to spend seven years with Real Salt Lake and another two with Portland.

Borchers won MLS Cups in both 2009 and 2015, most recently partnering with English defender Liam Ridgewell to lead Portland to its first MLS Cup. He made 340 league appearances in the United States, one of just 14 players in MLS history to do so, starting 339 of those 340 appearances.

Borchers ruptured his Achillies tendon in July of last season, ending his campaign and likely leading to his decision to hang ’em up.

“I have given the game everything and will step away extremely grateful to have played 14 professional seasons. While this decision was tremendously difficult, I am proud of my contribution to this chapter of Major League Soccer,” Borchers said in a statement. “I played for three well-respected MLS clubs, experienced playing abroad, and made some incredible relationships. To be a professional athlete is a privilege, but I didn’t get here alone. Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and fans for their support throughout my career. I am excited for the future challenges that await.”

The Timbers announced they will honor Borchers during a March league game.

Lyon goalkeeper makes a blunder – before match even starts

TURIN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 02: Anthony Lopes of Olympique Lyonnais in action during the UEFA Champions League Group H match between Juventus and Olympique Lyonnais at Juventus Stadium on November 2, 2016 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressFeb 3, 2017, 2:06 PM EST

PARIS (AP) Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes made a blunder even before the match against his club’s biggest rival.

Lyon travels to play Saint-Etienne at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Sunday in a stadium nicknamed “Le Chaudron” (The Cauldron) because of the intense, hostile atmosphere generated by passionate fans priding themselves on their industrial roots.

But even without kicking a ball, Lopes is already a marked man and should brace himself for a vitriolic reception.

[ PL PREVIEW: Chelsea-Arsenal ]

On Tuesday, Lopes was playing in a French Cup game at Marseille. For matches in that competition, players don’t have their names on the back of jerseys, only their number. Printed inside the number is the name of every team to have won the French Cup. Lopes put a clearly visible black line through Saint-Etienne’s name, prompting a furious reaction on social media.

While not one of the league’s tallest goalkeepers, Lopes is regarded as one of the bravest and is fearless off his line and commanding on corners. But he was foolhardy this time.

“I didn’t think this would reach such proportions,” Lopes told Lyon newspaper Le Progres. “I heard and read things that left me dumbfounded.”

However, the Portugal international did apologize.

“The rivalry between Lyon and Saint-Etienne is out of the ordinary and the only ones who can really understand this are the fans of both clubs,” Lopes told Le Progres. “If I upset or denigrated Saint-Etienne and its directors, then I’m really sorry. It wasn’t my intention.”

[ MORE: Allardyce faces Sunderland ]

Saint-Etienne and Lyon are separated by only 60 kilometers (37 miles) and their rivalry is one of the fiercest in French soccer.

Saint-Etienne, nicknamed “Les Verts” (The Greens), won a record 10 league titles and reached the European Cup final in 1976, losing to Bayern Munich. Les Verts were loved by neutrals – even outside of France – because of the attacking game they played. France playmaker Michel Platini scored 82 goals for the team from 1979-82 before a spectacular career with Juventus.

Following Platini’s departure – and in the aftermath of a financial scandal – Saint-Etienne fell into mediocrity.

Lyon started climbing up in the late 1990s and won seven straight titles from 2002-08 with homegrown players such as striker Karim Benzema, who now plays for Real Madrid. Lyon has been runner-up to Paris Saint-Germain the last two years, while Saint-Etienne has been sixth and fifth.

There is a lot at stake Sunday, where a Saint-Etienne win would move it within one point of fourth-place Lyon in the hunt for a Europa League spot. The build-up has been overshadowed by hectic events off the field – and not just by Lopes.

Earlier this week, Saint-Etienne fans forced winger Anthony Mounier to leave the club, just four days after arriving on loan from Italian side Bologna.

[ MORE: What to watch in PL this weekend ]

The Frenchman had made offensive comments about Saint-Etienne when playing for Nice a few years ago. Mounier, who came through Lyon’s ranks, had scored twice in a match for Nice and celebrated in a video with a profanity-laced tirade about Saint-Etienne.

Some notable players have worn both the white jersey of Lyon and Saint-Etienne’s green. They include former France goalkeeper Gregory Coupet, striker Bernard Lacombe and Aime Jacquet – France’s World Cup-winning coach in 1998.

Blatter: Victimhood was “my destiny”; Qatar World Cup supposed to be in U.S.

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JULY 25: FIFA President Joseph S. Blatter speaks during the Preliminary Draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia at The Konstantin Palace on July 25, 2015 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images)
Photo by Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2017, 1:04 PM EST

Time isn’t softening the resolve of Sepp Blatter.

FIFA’s disgraced ex-president still sees nothing wrong with his actions in the awarding of World Cups to Russia and Qatar.

Blatter continues to blame former French president Nicolas Sarkozy for the World Cup in Qatar, saying his intention — er, the vote — would’ve given the 2022 World Cup to the United States.

[ MORE: Allardyce faces Sunderland ]

You know, the country with the attorney general and government who can still punish him.

From Newsweek:

“I regret that [the vote for Qatar] but I cannot change it,” Blatter says when asked if that vote ultimately led to his downfall four and a half years later. “Maybe you are right and if this had not happened I would still be president of FIFA, but nobody is master of his destiny. And my destiny was I would be a victim in this matter. I am a sportsman and I accept you learn to win but you also learn to lose.”

The victim card is an interesting play here, but fairly unsurprising. Blatter cares very much about his legacy, and wants a reprieve. He believes time will tell his story well.

“What I want is, finally, somebody to say one day ‘he has done a good job in FIFA.’” The full article is here.

Premier League Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Middlesbrough

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur (L) is fouled by Antonio Barragan of Middlesbrough (R) during the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur at the Riverside Stadium on September 24, 2016 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2017, 12:19 PM EST
  • Teams level all-time 34W-24D-34L
  • Historical rubber match
  • Boro two points off drop zone
  • Spurs nine back of Chelsea

Tottenham and Middlesbrough’s second match-up since 2008 will break a historical tie (Watch live Saturday at 12:30 p.m. EDT on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Of course none of the combatants have participated in more than Spurs’ 2-1 win at Boro in September, but the current crop of players will decide who takes bragging rights that began with a pair of matches in the 1905 FA Cup (Spurs won 1-0 after a 1-1 draw at Boro).

[ PL PREVIEW: Chelsea-Arsenal ]

Danny Rose is out for Spurs, but Hugo Lloris has recovered from illness and should feature as Tottenham hopes to gain ground on Chelsea.

Boro is looking for its first Premier League win since a Dec. 17 home defeat of Swansea City, though its only lost once in its last six matches across all competitions.

What they’re saying

Could Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino use a back three? “It’s an option [back three], we’ll see tomorrow. I never like to explain the day before to you but it’s an option to play three at the back or four. We have different players who can play the position. We have Kevin Wimmer and Ben Davies with Toby and Eric Dier. For me it’s not important the formation, it’s important how we develop our philosophy on the pitch.”

Boro’s Aitor Karanka on the race to avoid relegation: “I don’t think we need to look at other scores because we have to trust ourselves and trust this group of players. … When you look at the table we are in the same position as the team which won the league last season so let’s focus on ourselves, knowing that we have an important game on Saturday and we are ready to play it.”

Prediction

Boro’s troubles scoring don’t mix well with Spurs’ tough back line. Karanka is a smart tactician, but Spurs talent will be too much for the Teessiders. 3-1 to Tottenham.