TURIN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 02: Anthony Lopes of Olympique Lyonnais in action during the UEFA Champions League Group H match between Juventus and Olympique Lyonnais at Juventus Stadium on November 2, 2016 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Lyon goalkeeper makes a blunder – before match even starts

Associated PressFeb 3, 2017, 2:06 PM EST

PARIS (AP) Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes made a blunder even before the match against his club’s biggest rival.

Lyon travels to play Saint-Etienne at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Sunday in a stadium nicknamed “Le Chaudron” (The Cauldron) because of the intense, hostile atmosphere generated by passionate fans priding themselves on their industrial roots.

But even without kicking a ball, Lopes is already a marked man and should brace himself for a vitriolic reception.

On Tuesday, Lopes was playing in a French Cup game at Marseille. For matches in that competition, players don’t have their names on the back of jerseys, only their number. Printed inside the number is the name of every team to have won the French Cup. Lopes put a clearly visible black line through Saint-Etienne’s name, prompting a furious reaction on social media.

While not one of the league’s tallest goalkeepers, Lopes is regarded as one of the bravest and is fearless off his line and commanding on corners. But he was foolhardy this time.

“I didn’t think this would reach such proportions,” Lopes told Lyon newspaper Le Progres. “I heard and read things that left me dumbfounded.”

However, the Portugal international did apologize.

“The rivalry between Lyon and Saint-Etienne is out of the ordinary and the only ones who can really understand this are the fans of both clubs,” Lopes told Le Progres. “If I upset or denigrated Saint-Etienne and its directors, then I’m really sorry. It wasn’t my intention.”

Saint-Etienne and Lyon are separated by only 60 kilometers (37 miles) and their rivalry is one of the fiercest in French soccer.

Saint-Etienne, nicknamed “Les Verts” (The Greens), won a record 10 league titles and reached the European Cup final in 1976, losing to Bayern Munich. Les Verts were loved by neutrals – even outside of France – because of the attacking game they played. France playmaker Michel Platini scored 82 goals for the team from 1979-82 before a spectacular career with Juventus.

Following Platini’s departure – and in the aftermath of a financial scandal – Saint-Etienne fell into mediocrity.

Lyon started climbing up in the late 1990s and won seven straight titles from 2002-08 with homegrown players such as striker Karim Benzema, who now plays for Real Madrid. Lyon has been runner-up to Paris Saint-Germain the last two years, while Saint-Etienne has been sixth and fifth.

There is a lot at stake Sunday, where a Saint-Etienne win would move it within one point of fourth-place Lyon in the hunt for a Europa League spot. The build-up has been overshadowed by hectic events off the field – and not just by Lopes.

Earlier this week, Saint-Etienne fans forced winger Anthony Mounier to leave the club, just four days after arriving on loan from Italian side Bologna.

The Frenchman had made offensive comments about Saint-Etienne when playing for Nice a few years ago. Mounier, who came through Lyon’s ranks, had scored twice in a match for Nice and celebrated in a video with a profanity-laced tirade about Saint-Etienne.

Some notable players have worn both the white jersey of Lyon and Saint-Etienne’s green. They include former France goalkeeper Gregory Coupet, striker Bernard Lacombe and Aime Jacquet – France’s World Cup-winning coach in 1998.

Blatter: Victimhood was “my destiny”; Qatar World Cup supposed to be in U.S.

SAINT PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - JULY 25: FIFA President Joseph S. Blatter speaks during the Preliminary Draw of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia at The Konstantin Palace on July 25, 2015 in Saint Petersburg, Russia. (Photo by Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images)
Photo by Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2017, 1:04 PM EST

Time isn’t softening the resolve of Sepp Blatter.

FIFA’s disgraced ex-president still sees nothing wrong with his actions in the awarding of World Cups to Russia and Qatar.

Blatter continues to blame former French president Nicolas Sarkozy for the World Cup in Qatar, saying his intention — er, the vote — would’ve given the 2022 World Cup to the United States.

You know, the country with the attorney general and government who can still punish him.

From Newsweek:

“I regret that [the vote for Qatar] but I cannot change it,” Blatter says when asked if that vote ultimately led to his downfall four and a half years later. “Maybe you are right and if this had not happened I would still be president of FIFA, but nobody is master of his destiny. And my destiny was I would be a victim in this matter. I am a sportsman and I accept you learn to win but you also learn to lose.”

The victim card is an interesting play here, but fairly unsurprising. Blatter cares very much about his legacy, and wants a reprieve. He believes time will tell his story well.

“What I want is, finally, somebody to say one day ‘he has done a good job in FIFA.’” The full article is here.

Premier League Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Middlesbrough

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur (L) is fouled by Antonio Barragan of Middlesbrough (R) during the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur at the Riverside Stadium on September 24, 2016 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2017, 12:19 PM EST
  • Teams level all-time 34W-24D-34L
  • Historical rubber match
  • Boro two points off drop zone
  • Spurs nine back of Chelsea

Tottenham and Middlesbrough’s second match-up since 2008 will break a historical tie (Watch live Saturday at 12:30 p.m. EDT on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Of course none of the combatants have participated in more than Spurs’ 2-1 win at Boro in September, but the current crop of players will decide who takes bragging rights that began with a pair of matches in the 1905 FA Cup (Spurs won 1-0 after a 1-1 draw at Boro).

Danny Rose is out for Spurs, but Hugo Lloris has recovered from illness and should feature as Tottenham hopes to gain ground on Chelsea.

Boro is looking for its first Premier League win since a Dec. 17 home defeat of Swansea City, though its only lost once in its last six matches across all competitions.

What they’re saying

Could Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino use a back three? “It’s an option [back three], we’ll see tomorrow. I never like to explain the day before to you but it’s an option to play three at the back or four. We have different players who can play the position. We have Kevin Wimmer and Ben Davies with Toby and Eric Dier. For me it’s not important the formation, it’s important how we develop our philosophy on the pitch.”

Boro’s Aitor Karanka on the race to avoid relegation: “I don’t think we need to look at other scores because we have to trust ourselves and trust this group of players. … When you look at the table we are in the same position as the team which won the league last season so let’s focus on ourselves, knowing that we have an important game on Saturday and we are ready to play it.”

Prediction

Boro’s troubles scoring don’t mix well with Spurs’ tough back line. Karanka is a smart tactician, but Spurs talent will be too much for the Teessiders. 3-1 to Tottenham.

Guardiola praises Bravo, but won’t commit to starting him

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 18: Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City (L) celebrates with Claudio Bravo of Manchester City (C) and Yaya Toure of Manchester City (R) after the final whistle during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2017, 11:30 AM EST

There’s some question as to whether Pep Guardiola will start Claudio Bravo in net when Manchester City hosts Swansea City on Sunday morning.

Bravo was famously brought to the Etihad Stadium despite the presence of longtime servant Joe Hart, now on loan at Torino. The Chilean backstop has struggled to adapt to the Premier League, though there’s no questioning his background at Barcelona, Real Sociedad, Colo-Colo and Chile.

But Bravo did not start in Man City’s 4-0 defeat of West Ham, as Guardiola opted for Wily Caballero. Caballero has four clean sheets in 12 matches this year, and is a perfect 4-0 in the Premier League.

The boss was asked about the situation on Friday. So who’s starting, Pep?

From the BBC:

“I still I can’t decide. In the big clubs, you have good goalkeepers and I have it so I will decide on what I see. One of Claudio Bravo’s biggest qualities is his strong personality. If not, he could not have won the Copa Americas and played for Barcelona.”

So is Guardiola saying that Bravo can easily deal with a one-match demotion, or that he’ll be able to handle extended time on the bench? It’s a 50-50 proposition, but I expect Caballero again on Sunday.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks: Week 24

STRATFORD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: David Silva of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team's second goal with team mates during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on February 1, 2017 in Stratford, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 3, 2017, 11:22 AM EST

Premier League action is here and we have a big weekend ahead of us.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Click play on the videos below to hear my score prediction and preview of each game.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 3-0 Swansea City – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Everton 3-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Tottenham 3-0 Middlesbrough – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

West Brom 1-1 Stoke City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Watford 2-1 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 2-1 Sunderland – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

Southampton 1-2 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Hull 1-1 Liverpool – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Leicester City 1-1 Manchester United – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]