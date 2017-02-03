More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur (L) is fouled by Antonio Barragan of Middlesbrough (R) during the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur at the Riverside Stadium on September 24, 2016 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Premier League Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Middlesbrough

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2017, 12:19 PM EST
  • Teams level all-time 34W-24D-34L
  • Historical rubber match
  • Boro two points off drop zone
  • Spurs nine back of Chelsea

Tottenham and Middlesbrough’s second match-up since 2008 will break a historical tie (Watch live Saturday at 12:30 p.m. EDT on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Of course none of the combatants have participated in more than Spurs’ 2-1 win at Boro in September, but the current crop of players will decide who takes bragging rights that began with a pair of matches in the 1905 FA Cup (Spurs won 1-0 after a 1-1 draw at Boro).

[ PL PREVIEW: Chelsea-Arsenal ]

Danny Rose is out for Spurs, but Hugo Lloris has recovered from illness and should feature as Tottenham hopes to gain ground on Chelsea.

Boro is looking for its first Premier League win since a Dec. 17 home defeat of Swansea City, though its only lost once in its last six matches across all competitions.

What they’re saying

Could Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino use a back three? “It’s an option [back three], we’ll see tomorrow. I never like to explain the day before to you but it’s an option to play three at the back or four. We have different players who can play the position. We have Kevin Wimmer and Ben Davies with Toby and Eric Dier. For me it’s not important the formation, it’s important how we develop our philosophy on the pitch.”

Boro’s Aitor Karanka on the race to avoid relegation: “I don’t think we need to look at other scores because we have to trust ourselves and trust this group of players. … When you look at the table we are in the same position as the team which won the league last season so let’s focus on ourselves, knowing that we have an important game on Saturday and we are ready to play it.”

Prediction

Boro’s troubles scoring don’t mix well with Spurs’ tough back line. Karanka is a smart tactician, but Spurs talent will be too much for the Teessiders. 3-1 to Tottenham.

Guardiola praises Bravo, but won’t commit to starting him

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 18: Josep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City (L) celebrates with Claudio Bravo of Manchester City (C) and Yaya Toure of Manchester City (R) after the final whistle during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2017, 11:30 AM EST

There’s some question as to whether Pep Guardiola will start Claudio Bravo in net when Manchester City hosts Swansea City on Sunday morning.

Bravo was famously brought to the Etihad Stadium despite the presence of longtime servant Joe Hart, now on loan at Torino. The Chilean backstop has struggled to adapt to the Premier League, though there’s no questioning his background at Barcelona, Real Sociedad, Colo-Colo and Chile.

[ MORE: What to watch in PL this weekend ]

But Bravo did not start in Man City’s 4-0 defeat of West Ham, as Guardiola opted for Wily Caballero. Caballero has four clean sheets in 12 matches this year, and is a perfect 4-0 in the Premier League.

The boss was asked about the situation on Friday. So who’s starting, Pep?

From the BBC:

“I still I can’t decide. In the big clubs, you have good goalkeepers and I have it so I will decide on what I see. One of Claudio Bravo’s biggest qualities is his strong personality. If not, he could not have won the Copa Americas and played for Barcelona.”

So is Guardiola saying that Bravo can easily deal with a one-match demotion, or that he’ll be able to handle extended time on the bench? It’s a 50-50 proposition, but I expect Caballero again on Sunday.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks: Week 24

STRATFORD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: David Silva of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team's second goal with team mates during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on February 1, 2017 in Stratford, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 3, 2017, 11:22 AM EST

Premier League action is here and we have a big weekend ahead of us.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Click play on the videos below to hear my score prediction and preview of each game.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush”

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 3-0 Swansea City – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Everton 3-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Tottenham 3-0 Middlesbrough – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

West Brom 1-1 Stoke City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Watford 2-1 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 2-1 Sunderland – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

Southampton 1-2 West Ham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Hull 1-1 Liverpool – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Leicester City 1-1 Manchester United – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

As transfer reports continue, Mourinho laments “impossible players”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Hull City at Old Trafford on February 1, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaFeb 3, 2017, 10:45 AM EST

The gossip pages are trumpeting the latest supposed Manchester United signing, claiming that Jose Mourinho has won the race to sign $44 million Portuguese defender Nelson Semedo.

Maybe, and maybe not (of course). Perhaps he can join Victor Lindelof in the fictional United back line. Lindelof, you’ll recall, was all but wearing a United shirt in December only to see Deadline Day pass without a transfer.

[ PL PREVIEW: Chelsea-Arsenal ]

So forgive Mourinho if he doesn’t feel like talking targets with months left before the transfer window reopens.

From Sky Sports:

“I think to be speaking about transfer window in February makes no sense at all. Until the summer I have nothing to tell you, of course I know what I want.

“I know what the impossible targets are, I don’t like my club to participate in impossible deals, It’s a waste of time. It is a gift to agents of these impossible players to have United interested in them.”

“From now until the summer I am just focused on our players, our targets and our fans.”

That’s fair, of course. It also doesn’t mean that Semedo, or any other name, won’t be arriving in the summer. It’s just not possible to confirm those moves now, nor is it possible for media members to not ask about reports abroad.

United faces Leicester City on Sunday, a road trip to the King Power Stadium which doesn’t carry the worry it did just 250 days ago.

STREAM: Premier League schedule – Week 24

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal (R) is chased by N'Golo Kante of Chelsea (L) during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightFeb 3, 2017, 10:28 AM EST

Week 24 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Kicking things off is a huge clash as Chelsea host Arsenal (7:30 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) in a massive London derby at Stamford Bridge. If Chelsea win they will all but knock Arsenal out of the title race with Antonio Conte‘s side going 12 points clear of the Gunners. If Arsenal win then they will breath new life into the title race. High stakes.

Hull City then host Liverpool at the KCOM Stadium (10 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Jurgen Klopp‘s side looking for the first PL win of 2017 after drawing three and losing one of their last four matches. At the same time as that clash Crystal Palace welcome Sunderland to Selhurst Park  (10 a.m. ET live CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) as Sam Allardyce hosts his former club fresh from his first PL win as Palace’s manager, plus a strong end to the transfer window.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]

Rounding off Saturday is a big game at White Hart Lane as Tottenham Hotspur welcome struggling Middlesbrough (12:30 p.m. ET live NBC and online via NBC Sports.com). Mauricio Pochettino‘s side could potentially close the gap on leaders Chelsea and will be more motivated than ever after slipping up in midweek away at Sunderland.

On Sunday, Manchester City host Swansea City (8:30 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) fresh from battering West Ham at the London Stadium in midweek. Pep Guardiola looks to have found a new star in Gabriel Jesus. Can City get back in the title race against a Swansea team who have won three of their last four?

Rounding off Week 24, reigning champions Leicester City host top-four chasing Manchester United (11 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at the King Power Stadium. Claudio Ranieri‘s men are in real trouble and sit just two points above the relegation zone going into this match. Jose Mourinho and United drew yet again in midweek as their title hopes are all but over and their focus is on closing the gap to the top four.

You can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App, plus you can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Hull City vs. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Sunderland – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Bournemouth – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Southampton vs. West Ham – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Burnley – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Stoke City – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Middlesbrough – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Swansea City – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM