Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks: Week 24

Week 24 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here.

Kicking things off is a huge clash as Chelsea host Arsenal (7:30 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) in a massive London derby at Stamford Bridge. If Chelsea win they will all but knock Arsenal out of the title race with Antonio Conte‘s side going 12 points clear of the Gunners. If Arsenal win then they will breath new life into the title race. High stakes.

Hull City then host Liverpool at the KCOM Stadium (10 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with Jurgen Klopp‘s side looking for the first PL win of 2017 after drawing three and losing one of their last four matches. At the same time as that clash Crystal Palace welcome Sunderland to Selhurst Park (10 a.m. ET live CNBC and online via NBC Sports.com) as Sam Allardyce hosts his former club fresh from his first PL win as Palace’s manager, plus a strong end to the transfer window.

Rounding off Saturday is a big game at White Hart Lane as Tottenham Hotspur welcome struggling Middlesbrough (12:30 p.m. ET live NBC and online via NBC Sports.com). Mauricio Pochettino‘s side could potentially close the gap on leaders Chelsea and will be more motivated than ever after slipping up in midweek away at Sunderland.

On Sunday, Manchester City host Swansea City (8:30 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) fresh from battering West Ham at the London Stadium in midweek. Pep Guardiola looks to have found a new star in Gabriel Jesus. Can City get back in the title race against a Swansea team who have won three of their last four?

Rounding off Week 24, reigning champions Leicester City host top-four chasing Manchester United (11 a.m. ET live NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at the King Power Stadium. Claudio Ranieri‘s men are in real trouble and sit just two points above the relegation zone going into this match. Jose Mourinho and United drew yet again in midweek as their title hopes are all but over and their focus is on closing the gap to the top four.

