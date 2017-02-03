Pulis rips Berahino for fitness, mentality after drug test reports

Not that Tony Pulis is one to sugarcoat, but the West Brom manager was certainly not mincing words when it comes to ex-striker Saido Berahino.

The 23-year-old moved to Stoke City in the January transfer window after years of controversy — some tame, some more wild — with the Baggies.

The Daily Mail reported Friday that Berahino was banned for eight weeks while at West Brom for failing a recreational drug test. Pulis and West Brom had maintained that Berahino was not playing because of fitness, though the manager says West Brom was up front with West Brom about any issues with the player.

Anyway, Pulis doesn’t want to talk about it now, saying he doesn’t “give a damn” about Berahino. From the BBC:

“Anything Stoke asked for, we told them the truth,” Pulis told BBC WM Sport. “We never picked him again because his fitness levels, mental levels, were never what we wanted. This club has been absolutely fantastic towards Saido. The way it’s protected him, the way it’s looked after him. He should be really, really grateful.”

We were just thinking about how grateful we would be to not have to hear Berahino’s name in the transfer mill or gossip pages any time soon, which begs the source of this “leak”. The Baggies really must have it out for Berahino, who has a lot to prove with the Potters.

Berahino apologized to West Brom fans once the transfer was complete.

