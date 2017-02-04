Bundesliga wrap: Bayern, Leipzig both stumble

The Bundesliga title race could’ve gained a lot of intrigue on Saturday, as Bayern Munich drew at home.
But RB Leipzig blew the chance to pull within one of the leaders, falling to Borussia Dortmund, and the table difference stands at four points after 19 matches.
Along with third-place Dortmund, Hoffenheim, Hertha Berlin, and Koln also won to keep the battle for third and fourth wide open.
Bayern Munich 1-1 Schalke
Schalke put together a strong effort on the day, answering Robert Lewandowski’s ninth minute goal within four minutes. That equalizer from Naldo was enough to have Schalke resembling its better teams of yesteryear, though neither side could find a breakthrough at the Allianz Arena.
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 RB Leipzig
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made no doubt with a header after Moussa Dembele abused the left side of the RB Leipzig attack. Christian Pulisic subbed on for the final 29 minutes of BVB’s win.
Elsewhere
Hamburg 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen — Bobby Wood goes 90 in W
Hertha Berlin 1-0 Ingolstadt — Haraguchi scores lone goal
Koln 1-0 Wolfsburg — Anthony Modeste nets 15th of season
Borussia Monchengladbach 3-0 Freiburg — Three scorers
Hoffenheim 4-0 Mainz — Adam Szalai bags brace
Augsburg vs. Werder Bremen — 9:30 a.m. EDT Sunday
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Darmstadt — 11:30 a.m. EDT Sunday
|
Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|Bayern Munich
|19
|14
|4
|1
|43
|12
|31
|7-3-0
|7-1-1
|46
|RB Leipzig
|19
|13
|3
|3
|36
|17
|19
|8-1-0
|5-2-3
|42
|Borussia Dortmund
|19
|9
|7
|3
|39
|21
|18
|6-3-0
|3-4-3
|34
|1899 Hoffenheim
|19
|8
|10
|1
|35
|19
|16
|5-5-0
|3-5-1
|34
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|19
|10
|3
|6
|27
|21
|6
|8-0-1
|2-3-5
|33
|1. FC Köln
|19
|8
|8
|3
|28
|16
|12
|5-4-0
|3-4-3
|32
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|18
|9
|5
|4
|23
|15
|8
|5-3-0
|4-2-4
|32
|SC Freiburg
|19
|8
|2
|9
|24
|33
|-9
|6-0-3
|2-2-6
|26
|Bayer Leverkusen
|19
|7
|3
|9
|28
|29
|-1
|4-2-4
|3-1-5
|24
|Mönchengladbach
|19
|6
|5
|8
|21
|27
|-6
|5-3-2
|1-2-6
|23
|FC Schalke 04
|19
|6
|4
|9
|22
|21
|1
|5-1-4
|1-3-5
|22
|FSV Mainz 05
|19
|6
|4
|9
|27
|35
|-8
|4-3-2
|2-1-7
|22
|FC Augsburg
|18
|5
|6
|7
|15
|20
|-5
|2-3-4
|3-3-3
|21
|VfL Wolfsburg
|19
|5
|4
|10
|17
|27
|-10
|2-2-6
|3-2-4
|19
|Werder Bremen
|18
|4
|4
|10
|22
|38
|-16
|3-1-6
|1-3-4
|16
|Hamburger SV
|19
|4
|4
|11
|16
|35
|-19
|3-2-4
|1-2-7
|16
|FC Ingolstadt 04
|19
|4
|3
|12
|17
|30
|-13
|2-2-5
|2-1-7
|15
|Darmstadt
|18
|2
|3
|13
|12
|36
|-24
|2-3-5
|0-0-8
|9