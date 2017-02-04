Everton 6-3 Bournemouth: Lukaku scores four as Toffees roll

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Lukaku scores four goals

Bournemouth fought back from 3-0 to make it 3-2

Everton grab 4th win in five games

Toffees unbeaten in seven

Everton won an incredible game at Goodison Park as they beat Bournemouth 6-3 on Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku scored four goals, while James McCarthy and Ross Barkley grabbed Everton’s other goals but that didn’t tell the whole story. Bournemouth trailed 3-0 but fought back to make it 3-2 with Josh King scoring twice. Harry Arter grabbed another after Lukaku has scored two more to make it 5-3 and then Barkley rounded off the win.

With the victory Everton move on to 40 points and are six points off Liverpool in fourth place, while Bournemouth have lost three of the last four and are six points above the relegation zone.

Everton took the lead in the first minute as Lukaku cut inside and curled home a fine effort into the far top corner. 1-0 to the Toffees.

Midway through the first half Everton were 2-0 up as Lukaku surged down the right and played in McCarthy. His initial shot hit Bournemouth’s Steve Cook, bounced back off McCarthy and went in.

Before half time it got worse for Bournemouth as Simon Francis gave the ball straight to Lukaku and he accepted the gift gratefully. 3-0 to Everton and the Toffees were flying.

The second half Bournemouth managed to restore some pride as King chested down and finished neatly after a wonderful lobbed ball over the top from Jack Wilshere. Everton’s lead was cut to two goals.

McCarthy could’ve made it 4-1 but Artur Boruc saved well down low as Everton eased towards victory. Or so we thought…

Ryan Fraser sent in a cross which King tucked home to make it 3-2 and the comeback was well and truly on.

Late on Harry Arter had a powerful curling drive pushed away brilliantly by Joel Robles as the Cherries pushed hard for a miraculous equalizer.

However, Everton were soon further ahead as Lukaku first volleyed home for his hat trick and then powered through to score his fourth and Everton’s fifth of the game.

Barkley rounded Boruc late on to make it 6-3 to cap off an incredible nine-goal thriller.

