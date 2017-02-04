More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Radamel Falcao Garcia of AS Monaco laughs during the AS Monaco training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League Group E match against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on September 13, 2016 in London, England.

Falcao scores twice as leader Monaco beats Nice 3-0

Associated PressFeb 4, 2017, 6:20 PM EST

PARIS (AP) Benjamin Mendy delivered two assists and Falcao scored twice as leader Monaco moved three points clear in the French league with a 3-0 defeat of Nice in their top-of-the-table clash on Saturday.

After struggling to get past the solid defense put up by the visitors, Monaco played with more fluidity in the second half and won the midfield fight at Stade Louis II.

Falcao’s second strike was Monaco’s 100th goal this season in 38 matches in all competitions. Valere Germain scored the opener for Leonardo Jardim’s team, which has scored 68 league goals in 23 games, the best attacking record in the five major European leagues.

With its convincing win Monaco made another strong statement in the race for the French title and also avenged a 4-0 loss to Nice in the corresponding fixture back in September.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain can move level on points with second-placed Nice if it beat Dijon later Saturday.

Monaco had only a couple of chances in a tight first half. Nice played more aggressively after the interval but the move backfired and Monaco made the most of its many openings.

Nice goalkeeper Yoan Cardinale easily stopped a 20-meter shot from Bernardo Silva in the 10th minute and was decisive in denying Kamil Glik’s effort three minutes later.

The visitors enjoyed a good spell after the half-hour and came close to scoring when Valentin Eysseric cut in from the right to connect with a good cross from Alassane Plea, only to miss the target by a couple of inches with a left-footed shot.

Silva had the half’s best chance in the 36th minute after Falco recovered the ball in the visitors’ camp and set up the Portugal midfielder, whose powerful shot was parried away by Cardinale.

Germain, who was on loan at Nice last season, ended a fine collective move down the left flank to put the hosts in front in the 47th. The Monaco forward headed home from close range after connecting with Mendy’s precise cross. Germain refrained from celebrating his goal against his former club.

Mendy was a constant threat with his crosses from the left and the French defender delivered a second assist at the hour mark, crafting a low pass in the box for Falcao. The Colombia striker latched onto it and doubled the home side lead, then put the game to bed in the 81st minute from Thomas Lemar’s cutback pass with his 14th league goal.

MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 30: James Rodriguez (#10) of Real Madrid celebrates with Martin Odegaard after scoring Real's 2nd goal during the Copa del Rey last of 32 match between Real Madrid and Cultural Leonesa at estadio Santiago Bernabeu on November 30, 2016 in Madrid, Spain.
Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 4, 2017, 5:30 PM EST

It looks like there may be one less match on Sunday’s La Liga docket.

Real Madrid-Celta Vigo has been postponed at Balaidos as heavy winds have become a cause for concern ahead of the match.

La Liga released a statement on Saturday relaying the news:

“Following a report from the city of Vigo, the organisation believes that Balaidos Stadium is not safe for spectators and players to attend on Sunday, February 5,” a statement released on its website said.

“Therefore, having received this information, La Liga and the Real Club Celta have transferred this report to the Spanish FA (RFEF).

“La Liga will propose possible dates to the clubs and broadcasters, and the president of the RFEF will decide on the matter.”

Galicia mayor Abel Caballero previously advised against playing the match for security purposes, following Friday’s cancellation of Deportivo La Coruna-Real Betis for similar weather conditions.

“I have already spoken with the Celta president and they are putting together the technical report at the moment,” Cabellero said. “The decision is irreversible. Last night the storm was very severe, it lifted part of the roof — the firemen could not get in to fix it.

“The pitch is not match-ready. For us security is the most important, and in these conditions you cannot play tomorrow. We have agreed that with the president, the coaches, the firemen and all those involved. Unfortunately it must be postponed to another date.”

Real currently sits at the top of La Liga on 46 points, just one point ahead of Barcelona, but Los Blancos hold two games in hand as the table stands. Meanwhile, Celta checks in at ninth place, five points outside of fifth place.

La Liga & Serie A: Barca cruises past Bilbao, Napoli scores seven

BARCELONA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 04: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona runs with the ball next to Aymeric Laporte of Athletic Club during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club at Camp Nou stadium on February 4, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain.
Alex Caparros/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 4, 2017, 4:42 PM EST

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

Barcelona 3-0 Athletic Bilbao

The Blaugrana have moved to within a point of Real Madrid at the summit of La Liga after a convincing performance on Saturday at the Camp Nou. First-half goals from Paco Alcacer and Lionel Messi helped give Barca a 2-0 advantage prior to halftime, while Aleix Vidal added a third on the other side of the break. Messi was up to his usual tricks in the 40th minute when he scored a tight-angled free kick to beat goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz.

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Leganes

Fernando Torres notched a brace to give Atleti some hope of staying in the title race against Leganes. The veteran Spanish striker scored on both sides of halftime, with the first coming after an Antoine Griezmann penalty kick was saved in the 15th minute. Torres got on the scoresheet for a second time six minutes into the second stanza when Angel Correa sent the former Chelsea striker in on goal.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Malaga 0-1 Espanyol
Valencia 0-4 Eibar

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Sevilla vs. Villareal — 6 a.m. ET
Sporting Gijon vs. Alaves — 10:15 a.m. ET
Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna — 12:30 p.m. ET
Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid — 2:45 p.m. ET (expected to be postponed)

Bologna 1-7 Napoli

First-half red cards plagued both sides but goals were aplenty for the visitors as Napoli put six into the net on Saturday. Marek Hamsik recorded a hat-trick for the away side, with his first coming after just minutes. Lorenzo Insigne scored just two minutes later to give Napoli an early 2-0 advantage, however, after that is when the infractions began to take their toll on the match. Napoli’s Jose Callejon was sent off in the 26th minute after picking up a second yellow card, before Adam Masina’s red card leveled the game at 10 v 10 six minutes later.

Dries Mertens capped off the opening stanza with a pair of finishes 10 minutes apart before finishing off his hat-trick in the 90th minute. Bologna had its lone moment of brilliance come in the 36th minute when Vasileios Torosidis headed past goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

Napoli goes second with the victory, jumping over Roma, while Bologna remains in 13th place.

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

AC Milan vs. Sampdoria — 6:30 a.m. ET
Atalanta vs. Cagliari — 9 a.m. ET
Chievo vs. Udinese — 9 a.m. ET
Empoli vs. Torino — 9 a.m. ET
Genoa vs. Sassuolo — 9 a.m. ET
Pescara vs. Lazio — 9 a.m. ET
Palermo vs. Crotone — 12 p.m. ET
Juventus vs. Inter Milan — 2:45 p.m. ET

Traore’s free-kick lifts Burkina Faso over Ghana in third-place match

@Images_Image/ Twitter
Twitter/ @Images_Image
By Matt ReedFeb 4, 2017, 4:11 PM EST

It doesn’t get any better than this!

Chances were far and few in Saturday’s African Cup of Nations third-place match but Alain Traore’s last-minute strike ensured Burkina Faso a bronze medal in their 1-0 win over Ghana.

The 28-year-old blasted a free-kick past goalkeeper Richard Ofori in the 89th minute to give Burkina Faso the advantage. Stunning strike.

The game’s first big chance happened in the 25th minute when Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey hit woodwork from inside the penalty area. The 19-year-old Schalke striker made his international debut for the Black Stars in Ghana’s group play defeat against Egypt.

Ghana brought on a flurry of second-half substitutes to try and bolster the team’s attack, including the introductions of Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew, but the Black Stars finished the match with three shots on goal.

The battle for the this year’s AFCON title will take place on Sunday when Egypt and Cameroon do battle at the Stade de l’Amitié in Gabon.

Report: Alvaro Morata expects to join Chelsea in summer

UDINE, ITALY - MARCH 24: Alvaro Morata of Spain looks on during the international friendly match between Italy and Spain at Stadio Friuli on March 24, 2016 in Udine, Italy.
Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images
By Matt ReedFeb 4, 2017, 3:25 PM EST

Everything is going according to plan for Chelsea in Antonio Conte‘s first season in the Premier League but there could be a bit of a shakeup at the striker position come the summer time.

[ MORE: Chelsea knocks off Arsenal in Saturday’s exciting PL slate ]

According to the Daily TelegraphAlvaro Morata has alerted his inner circle that he expects to join Chelsea over the summer.

The 24-year-old could potentially replace Diego Costa up front for the Blues, as the Spaniard continues to be the subject of transfer rumors from both the Chinese Super League and Atletico Madrid.

Morata and Conte have a close relationship after the Italian boss helped encourage the striker’s move to Juventus back in 2014, prior to Conte taking over his post with the Italian national team.

This season, Morata has netted 10 goals in 27 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid, however, the forward has often served in a reserve role with Karim Benzema the team’s first-choice striker.