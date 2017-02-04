Hull City 2-0 Liverpool: Klopp’s title hopes all but over

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Liverpool have no PL wins in 2017

Hull have 7 points from 12 under Silva

N’Diaye, Niasse score

Liverpool 13 points off Chelsea

Hull City beat Liverpool 2-0 at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday as the Tigers secured a massive win in their fight against relegation and also dealt Liverpool’s fading title hopes a hammer blow.

Alfred N'Diaye and Oumar Niasse scored in each half to seal a huge win for Hull, while Jurgen Klopp‘s side have now failed to win any of their five PL games in January,

With the win Hull move on to 20 points, while Liverpool remain on 46 points and will focus on the battle to finish in the top four.

Early on Liverpool dominated as they had a penalty shout for handball after Roberto Firmino‘s shot was deflected,

Then Philippe Coutinho somehow dragged an effort wide. Liverpool would be made to pay just before half time.

A corner from the right was flicked back towards goal and Abel Hernandez challenged with Mignolet. Liverpool’s goalkeeper somewhat flapped at the ball and N’Diaye poked home.

Right on half time Hull led 1-0. Not a banner moment for Mignolet.

In the second half Sadio Mane went down in the box but Lee Mason waved away more penalty shouts from Liverpool’s players.

Mane then had a header well saved by Eldin Jakupovic and Hull’s goalkeeper was to become increasingly busy as the second half wore on.

Despite Liverpool dominating the play, Hull were dangerous on the counter as Hernandez was set free by Kamil Grosick but Mignolet saved bravely at his feet.

At the other end Coutinho blazed an effort wide when the ball dropped to him unmarked six yards out after a goalmouth scramble as Klopp was left shaking his head on the sidelines.

It was to get worse for Liverpool as a long clearance forward from Andrea Ranocchia found Niasse and he raced clear, then slotted home under Mignolet.

2-0 to Hull. Game over for Klopp and his boys as Jakupovic saved brilliantly from Jordan Henderson late on.

