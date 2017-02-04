Hull City’s Silva raves after “fantastic” upset of Liverpool

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Hull City’s side is unrecognizable, and that is a wonderful thing for the Tigers’ support.

New manager Marco Silva has led Hull to consecutive clean sheets against Manchester United and Liverpool, and the Tigers are a very decent 4W-1D-3L since he took the helm.

The latest was Saturday’s 2-0 blanking of visiting Liverpool, a side that has headed downhill in the same manner Hull’s begun its climb.

Silva thinks it’s fantastic, fantastic, fantastic, and fantastic. To be fair, the Portuguese boss has chosen his word well. From the BBC:

“It is fantastic, a fantastic afternoon for us. Our supporters were fantastic, we need them and they support our team always. Our players showed fantastic spirit, our organisation was good and we deserved the win. …”I know why I came here, I am here to work with my players and staff and to remain in the Premier League. It’s important for us to take points, and three points here is fantastic.”

All this and Hull is still a point below Premier League safety. The Tigers face Arsenal and Burnley before facing two sides who are a mere point ahead of them: Swansea City and Leicester City.

