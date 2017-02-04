Klopp reacts to another miserable Liverpool display

This was not supposed to happen to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. Frankly, it probably wasn’t supposed to happen to anyone at Liverpool.

The Reds lost again on Saturday, another loss to a Premier League relegation candidate. Liverpool is now winless in five, a draw with Chelsea living amongst losses to Swansea, Hull, Southampton, and Wolves.

[ RECAP: Hull City 2-0 Liverpool ]

Overall, Liverpool has one win in 2017 and that came in an FA Cup third round replay against Plymouth Argyle. Klopp, as expected, is angry.

From the BBC:

“It makes no sense for us to play like this. If we played like we did in the second half for the whole game no team can cope with us. But we need to wake up, that was not acceptable. … “We had a lot of possession, but what is possession? Possession is only good if you create something. It was not like we expected from ourselves. We have to take the criticism, think about it, find a few answers and react.”

Changes are needed, and we’re not necessarily talking about players. Top managers, like Klopp, need to react and be willing to change a bit of their philosophy. Can’t tell you what the right change is — that’s Klopp’s job — but his system isn’t working right now, and he’s been at the gig for more than a year now (even if some of the players have not).

