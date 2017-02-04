La Liga & Serie A: Barca cruises past Bilbao, Napoli scores seven

A roundup of Saturday’s action in Spain and Italy’s top flights…

Barcelona 3-0 Athletic Bilbao

The Blaugrana have moved to within a point of Real Madrid at the summit of La Liga after a convincing performance on Saturday at the Camp Nou. First-half goals from Paco Alcacer and Lionel Messi helped give Barca a 2-0 advantage prior to halftime, while Aleix Vidal added a third on the other side of the break. Messi was up to his usual tricks in the 40th minute when he scored a tight-angled free kick to beat goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz.

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Leganes

Fernando Torres notched a brace to give Atleti some hope of staying in the title race against Leganes. The veteran Spanish striker scored on both sides of halftime, with the first coming after an Antoine Griezmann penalty kick was saved in the 15th minute. Torres got on the scoresheet for a second time six minutes into the second stanza when Angel Correa sent the former Chelsea striker in on goal.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Malaga 0-1 Espanyol

Valencia 0-4 Eibar

Sunday’s La Liga schedule

Sevilla vs. Villareal — 6 a.m. ET

Sporting Gijon vs. Alaves — 10:15 a.m. ET

Real Sociedad vs. Osasuna — 12:30 p.m. ET

Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid — 2:45 p.m. ET (expected to be postponed)

Bologna 1-7 Napoli

First-half red cards plagued both sides but goals were aplenty for the visitors as Napoli put six into the net on Saturday. Marek Hamsik recorded a hat-trick for the away side, with his first coming after just minutes. Lorenzo Insigne scored just two minutes later to give Napoli an early 2-0 advantage, however, after that is when the infractions began to take their toll on the match. Napoli’s Jose Callejon was sent off in the 26th minute after picking up a second yellow card, before Adam Masina’s red card leveled the game at 10 v 10 six minutes later.

Dries Mertens capped off the opening stanza with a pair of finishes 10 minutes apart before finishing off his hat-trick in the 90th minute. Bologna had its lone moment of brilliance come in the 36th minute when Vasileios Torosidis headed past goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

Napoli goes second with the victory, jumping over Roma, while Bologna remains in 13th place.

Sunday's Serie A schedule

AC Milan vs. Sampdoria — 6:30 a.m. ET

Atalanta vs. Cagliari — 9 a.m. ET

Chievo vs. Udinese — 9 a.m. ET

Empoli vs. Torino — 9 a.m. ET

Genoa vs. Sassuolo — 9 a.m. ET

Pescara vs. Lazio — 9 a.m. ET

Palermo vs. Crotone — 12 p.m. ET

Juventus vs. Inter Milan — 2:45 p.m. ET