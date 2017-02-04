More from PST Latest PL transfer news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
NYCFC/Twitter
NYCFC/Twitter

NYCFC announces expansion for club’s academy system

Leave a comment
By Matt ReedFeb 4, 2017, 10:09 PM EST

New York City FC has made significant strides with the club’s first-team in its brief Major League Soccer history, and now the team is looking to expand its youth ranks.

The club announced on Saturday that it will be adding four teams to its youth academy, which currently houses an Under-14 and U-16 side.

Joining the two pre-existing youth teams will be U12, U13, U15 and U19 levels of competition. All four new club teams will begin play ahead of the 2017/18 U.S. Soccer Development Academy season.

“The Development Academy is extremely excited to announce our second largest expansion to date, welcoming 165 new teams across all of our age groups,” Development Academy Director Jared Micklos said. “This expansion is a direct reflection of the commitment from existing Academy clubs and the permeating effect of the Academy influence on additional clubs across the country that are adopting the Academy philosophy.

Possible new USMNT third kit leaked

CHATTANOOGA, TN - FEBRUARY 03: Brad Evans #3 of USA kicks a ball past Jourdain Fletcher #16 of Jamaica during the second half of a friendly international match at Finley Stadium on February 3, 2017 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedFeb 4, 2017, 8:34 PM EST

FootyHeadlines is back at it again with another potential leak, and this time it’s in regards to a possible new U.S. Men’s National Team kit.

The website has become well-known for successfully leaking cleats, jerseys and other apparel for both club and international teams in the past.

Now, it appears Nike is prepared to provide the USMNT with a third jersey for the 2017 calendar year.

FootyHeadlines
FootyHeadlines

The kit has many of the same aspects to that of the home and away USMNT jersey, with different color shoulders. The crest features a combination of red and chrome, which gives it a natural shine.

PL Sunday: Manchester clubs look to keep pace in title chase

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United holds off a challenge from Danny Drinkwater of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on September 24, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedFeb 4, 2017, 7:45 PM EST

With Chelsea moving closer and closer to a Premier League title, both Manchester sides must forge ahead and rack up points over the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Leicester continues to struggle and now sits just one point above the relegation zone, while Swansea is level on points with the Foxes but have played better as of late.

[ MORE: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Manchester City vs. Swansea — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Gabriel Jesus has exceeded expectations thus far for Manchester City, and the young attacker will likely have another chance to do so on Sunday. The Citizens enter their weekend encounter having won their previous five home matches against the Swans at the Etihad Stadium. Following the team’s disappointing 4-0 defeat to Everton a few weeks back, Pep Guardiola‘s side is unbeaten in its last three fixtures and has scored nine goals in the process.

Meanwhile, Swansea has seen an uptake in form recently, with wins over Liverpool and Southampton added to the team’s resume over the past two weekends. The Swans still sit firmly in the relegation battle but Paul Clement‘s group has shown a clear difference in performance since the turn of the calendar year. A win on Sunday would give Swansea its 100th in England’s top flight.

[ MORE: Saturday’s PL roundup — Chelsea knocks off Arsenal ]

Leicester City vs. Manchester United — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

The Foxes are in serious danger of falling into the relegation zone after going winless in four of their last five PL fixtures, and the road doesn’t get any easier on Sunday. Already without Islam Slimani and Leonardo Ulloa, Claudio Ranieri‘s side must take on Manchester United, who they’ve only beaten once in club history. To this point in 2017, the Foxes are the only PL team that hasn’t scored in the new year.

Jose Mourinho’s United have drawn three consecutive matches in the PL and currently sit 17 points out of the top spot in the league, however, they’ve gone unbeaten in their last 14 league games. With Eric Bailly returning from the African Cup of Nations, the defender could be in-line to replace the injured Phil Jones in the center of the Red Devils back line.

Falcao scores twice as leader Monaco beats Nice 3-0

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Radamel Falcao Garcia of AS Monaco laughs during the AS Monaco training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League Group E match against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on September 13, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images)
1 Comment
Associated PressFeb 4, 2017, 6:20 PM EST

PARIS (AP) Benjamin Mendy delivered two assists and Falcao scored twice as leader Monaco moved three points clear in the French league with a 3-0 defeat of Nice in their top-of-the-table clash on Saturday.

[ MORE: Chelsea knocks off Arsenal and more in Saturday’s PL slate ]

After struggling to get past the solid defense put up by the visitors, Monaco played with more fluidity in the second half and won the midfield fight at Stade Louis II.

[ MORE: Bayern, Leipzig both struggle in Bundesliga action ]

Falcao’s second strike was Monaco’s 100th goal this season in 38 matches in all competitions. Valere Germain scored the opener for Leonardo Jardim’s team, which has scored 68 league goals in 23 games, the best attacking record in the five major European leagues.

With its convincing win Monaco made another strong statement in the race for the French title and also avenged a 4-0 loss to Nice in the corresponding fixture back in September.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain can move level on points with second-placed Nice if it beat Dijon later Saturday.

Monaco had only a couple of chances in a tight first half. Nice played more aggressively after the interval but the move backfired and Monaco made the most of its many openings.

Nice goalkeeper Yoan Cardinale easily stopped a 20-meter shot from Bernardo Silva in the 10th minute and was decisive in denying Kamil Glik’s effort three minutes later.

The visitors enjoyed a good spell after the half-hour and came close to scoring when Valentin Eysseric cut in from the right to connect with a good cross from Alassane Plea, only to miss the target by a couple of inches with a left-footed shot.

Silva had the half’s best chance in the 36th minute after Falco recovered the ball in the visitors’ camp and set up the Portugal midfielder, whose powerful shot was parried away by Cardinale.

Germain, who was on loan at Nice last season, ended a fine collective move down the left flank to put the hosts in front in the 47th. The Monaco forward headed home from close range after connecting with Mendy’s precise cross. Germain refrained from celebrating his goal against his former club.

Mendy was a constant threat with his crosses from the left and the French defender delivered a second assist at the hour mark, crafting a low pass in the box for Falcao. The Colombia striker latched onto it and doubled the home side lead, then put the game to bed in the 81st minute from Thomas Lemar’s cutback pass with his 14th league goal.

Real Madrid-Celta Vigo postponed due to inclement weather

MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 30: James Rodriguez (#10) of Real Madrid celebrates with Martin Odegaard after scoring Real's 2nd goal during the Copa del Rey last of 32 match between Real Madrid and Cultural Leonesa at estadio Santiago Bernabeu on November 30, 2016 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
Denis Doyle/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedFeb 4, 2017, 5:30 PM EST

It looks like there may be one less match on Sunday’s La Liga docket.

[ MORE: Morata expects to join Chelsea over the summer ]

Real Madrid-Celta Vigo has been postponed at Balaidos as heavy winds have become a cause for concern ahead of the match.

[ MORE: Chelsea widens gap atop PL, Everton puts six by Bournemouth ]

La Liga released a statement on Saturday relaying the news:

“Following a report from the city of Vigo, the organisation believes that Balaidos Stadium is not safe for spectators and players to attend on Sunday, February 5,” a statement released on its website said.

“Therefore, having received this information, La Liga and the Real Club Celta have transferred this report to the Spanish FA (RFEF).

“La Liga will propose possible dates to the clubs and broadcasters, and the president of the RFEF will decide on the matter.”

Galicia mayor Abel Caballero previously advised against playing the match for security purposes, following Friday’s cancellation of Deportivo La Coruna-Real Betis for similar weather conditions.

“I have already spoken with the Celta president and they are putting together the technical report at the moment,” Cabellero said. “The decision is irreversible. Last night the storm was very severe, it lifted part of the roof — the firemen could not get in to fix it.

“The pitch is not match-ready. For us security is the most important, and in these conditions you cannot play tomorrow. We have agreed that with the president, the coaches, the firemen and all those involved. Unfortunately it must be postponed to another date.”

Real currently sits at the top of La Liga on 46 points, just one point ahead of Barcelona, but Los Blancos hold two games in hand as the table stands. Meanwhile, Celta checks in at ninth place, five points outside of fifth place.