Possible new USMNT third kit leaked

With Chelsea moving closer and closer to a Premier League title, both Manchester sides must forge ahead and rack up points over the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, Leicester continues to struggle and now sits just one point above the relegation zone, while Swansea is level on points with the Foxes but have played better as of late.

[ MORE: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Manchester City vs. Swansea — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Gabriel Jesus has exceeded expectations thus far for Manchester City, and the young attacker will likely have another chance to do so on Sunday. The Citizens enter their weekend encounter having won their previous five home matches against the Swans at the Etihad Stadium. Following the team’s disappointing 4-0 defeat to Everton a few weeks back, Pep Guardiola‘s side is unbeaten in its last three fixtures and has scored nine goals in the process.

Meanwhile, Swansea has seen an uptake in form recently, with wins over Liverpool and Southampton added to the team’s resume over the past two weekends. The Swans still sit firmly in the relegation battle but Paul Clement‘s group has shown a clear difference in performance since the turn of the calendar year. A win on Sunday would give Swansea its 100th in England’s top flight.

[ MORE: Saturday’s PL roundup — Chelsea knocks off Arsenal ]

Leicester City vs. Manchester United — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

The Foxes are in serious danger of falling into the relegation zone after going winless in four of their last five PL fixtures, and the road doesn’t get any easier on Sunday. Already without Islam Slimani and Leonardo Ulloa, Claudio Ranieri‘s side must take on Manchester United, who they’ve only beaten once in club history. To this point in 2017, the Foxes are the only PL team that hasn’t scored in the new year.

Jose Mourinho’s United have drawn three consecutive matches in the PL and currently sit 17 points out of the top spot in the league, however, they’ve gone unbeaten in their last 14 league games. With Eric Bailly returning from the African Cup of Nations, the defender could be in-line to replace the injured Phil Jones in the center of the Red Devils back line.