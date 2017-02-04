Premier League AT HALF: Wild first halves include lackluster Liverpool

What is going on in the Premier League, as six wild games follow-up Chelsea’s 3-1 defeat of Arsenal?
Hull City 1-0 Liverpool
Alfred N’Diaye has a debut goal for the Tigers, who are threatening to further batter the reeling Reds.
Crystal Palace 0-4 Sunderland
Speaking of stunners, Big Sam Allardyce is getting battered by his former team. If you had Lamine Kone starting a four-goal road destruction of the Eagles, well… hope you placed some legal money on it.
Watford 2-0 Burnley
A very early red card to Jeff Hendrick opened the door to a quick Troy Deeney goal, as the Hornets are liking their chances at Vicarage Road.
Everton 3-0 Bournemouth
Romelu Lukaku‘s first goal of his brace came after 38 seconds of play, and Ronald Koeman‘s Toffees are cruising.
Southampton 1-2 West Ham United
Manolo Gabbiadini scored for a dream Premier League debut, but Andy Carroll and Pedro Obiang have flipped the script.
West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Stoke City
The Potters defense let James Morrison 1-on-1 with a charging Lee Grant, and the Morrison clinically curled home an opener.