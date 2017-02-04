Real Madrid-Celta Vigo postponed due to inclement weather

It looks like there may be one less match on Sunday’s La Liga docket.

Real Madrid-Celta Vigo has been postponed at Balaidos as heavy winds have become a cause for concern ahead of the match.

La Liga released a statement on Saturday relaying the news:

“Following a report from the city of Vigo, the organisation believes that Balaidos Stadium is not safe for spectators and players to attend on Sunday, February 5,” a statement released on its website said.

“Therefore, having received this information, La Liga and the Real Club Celta have transferred this report to the Spanish FA (RFEF).

“La Liga will propose possible dates to the clubs and broadcasters, and the president of the RFEF will decide on the matter.”

Galicia mayor Abel Caballero previously advised against playing the match for security purposes, following Friday’s cancellation of Deportivo La Coruna-Real Betis for similar weather conditions.

“I have already spoken with the Celta president and they are putting together the technical report at the moment,” Cabellero said. “The decision is irreversible. Last night the storm was very severe, it lifted part of the roof — the firemen could not get in to fix it.

“The pitch is not match-ready. For us security is the most important, and in these conditions you cannot play tomorrow. We have agreed that with the president, the coaches, the firemen and all those involved. Unfortunately it must be postponed to another date.”

Real currently sits at the top of La Liga on 46 points, just one point ahead of Barcelona, but Los Blancos hold two games in hand as the table stands. Meanwhile, Celta checks in at ninth place, five points outside of fifth place.