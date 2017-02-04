Report: Alvaro Morata expects to join Chelsea in summer

Antonio Conte may not be ready to say Chelsea are the clear title favorites but after Saturday’s performance, the Blues could be running away with the Premier League.

The Blues certainly had some help though, with Liverpool faltering against Hull and Tottenham struggling with Middlesbrough.

Elsewhere, Everton put on the most impressive show of the day with six goals to push the Toffees past a tricky Bournemouth side.

Here, we take a look back at Saturday’s action from around England’s top flight.

Chelsea 3-1 Arsenal — RECAP

Since the last time these two sides faced off Chelsea has been on an absolute tear, and that continued on Saturday. While controversy surrounded the first goal, Marcos Alonso put the Blues ahead inside of 13 minutes. Second-half tallies from Eden Hazard and Cesc Fabregas ensured the points would go the way of Conte’s side, while Olivier Giroud netted in stoppage time to give the Gunners a moment of solace. Arsenal now sit 12 points behind leaders Chelsea, with their title hopes all but over.

Hull City 2-0 Liverpool — RECAP

It’s February and Liverpool have yet to win in the new calendar year. Jurgen Klopp‘s side remains fourth in the PL but the Reds have certainly fallen from grace as of late, and losses to Hull and Swansea over recent weeks have put a major damper on the club’s title hopes. The Tigers move to 18th in the PL with Saturday’s win, putting the team just one point away from moving itself out of the bottom three. Alfred N'Diaye and Oumar Niasse both found the scoresheet for Hull to give the club its fifth win of the season.

Everton 6-3 Bournemouth — RECAP

You saw that right. Nine goals between them at Goodison Park! While Bournemouth fought admirably to keep the game within sight for much of the day, Romelu Lukaku‘s stardom continues to grow in the PL after his four-goal performance on Saturday. The Belgian striker helped pace the Toffees for their 11th win of the season, while James McCarthy and Ross Barkley also found their way onto the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, Josh King netted a brace for Bournemouth, while Harry Arter grabbed another for the away side, who fall to 14th following the defeat. The Cherries are now winless in their last five PL fixtures.

Crystal Palace 0-4 Sunderland — RECAP

Palace has fallen and they can’t get up. In a battle of two of the league’s most struggling sides, it was Sunderland that came away with an absolute smashing at Selhurst Park. Jermain Defoe increased his goal total on the season to 10 after scoring a brace, while Lamine Kone and Didier Ndong also netted for the Black Cats. Both sides remain in the relegation zone on 19 points, however, Sunderland has taken points in consecutive matches while Palace has won just once in its last 10 PL matches.

Tottenham 1-0 Middlesbrough — RECAP

Mauricio Pochettino‘s men faced a stiff challenge against the Boro but Spurs made sure they didn’t slip up to keep their falling title hopes in line. Harry Kane converted from the penalty spot just before the hour mark to keep Tottenham within nine points of Chelsea on Saturday, although the club faces a tough test next week against Liverpool.

Southampton 1-3 West Ham — RECAP

The Hammers are back in the top half after a three-goal performance from the visitors at St. Mary’s. Manolo Gabbiadini scored in his Southampton debut, only to be out out shined by the away side. Andy Carroll, Mark Noble and Pedro Obiang all netted for West Ham, who has now won three of its last four PL fixtures.

West Brom 1-0 Stoke City — RECAP

James Morrison scored after six minutes, and that was all the hosts needed to pick up a valuable three points for the eighth-place side. As it stands, West Brom is now just six points out of the top six ahead of Manchester United’s clash on Sunday against Leicester City. Meanwhile, Stoke sits seven points behind the Baggies in 11th place.

Watford 2-1 Burnley — RECAP

Jeff Hendrick‘s early red card put the visitors at a major disadvantage and Watford capitalized to the fullest at Vicarage Road. Jose Holebas was on the receiving end of Hendrick’s nasty challenge less than 10 minutes into the match, allowing the Hornets to go on the offensive. Goals from M’Baye Niang and Troy Deeney helped push Watford into 10th place, leaping over the Clarets.